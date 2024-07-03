Summary

UltraTech Cement Limited is the largest manufacturer of Grey Cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and White Cement in India. It is also one of the leading cement producers globally. With a consolidated Grey Cement Capacity of 132.4 MTPA, it is the third largest cement producer in the world excluding China, and the only one globally (out of China) to have over 100 MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The Company has established a strong market presence in India and internationally. It operate 24 integrated Units, 1 white cement Unit, 3 putty Units, 29 grinding Units, 8 bulk packaging terminals, and 5 jetties across India, UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and Cement related productsUltraTech Cement has 23 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 27 grinding units and 8 bulk packaging terminals. Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement is also Indias largest exporter of cement reaching out to meet the demand in countries around the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. UltraTech Cement is a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd. was incorporated on August 24, 2000 as a Public Limited Company with the name L&T Cement Limited as a 100% subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. In November 2003, name of the Company was changed from L&T Cement Limited to UltraTech Chem Co. Limited. In the year 2004, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Cement business

