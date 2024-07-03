Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCement
Open₹11,801.95
Prev. Close₹11,786
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,100.5
Day's High₹11,854.75
Day's Low₹11,486.15
52 Week's High₹12,145.35
52 Week's Low₹9,250
Book Value₹2,133.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,33,878.73
P/E52.36
EPS225.21
Divi. Yield0.59
On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.
UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.
For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.
Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
288.7
288.69
288.67
288.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58,806.54
53,119.39
48,981.97
43,063.99
Net Worth
59,095.24
53,408.08
49,270.64
43,352.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
50,663.49
43,188.34
40,649.17
23,891.43
yoy growth (%)
17.3
6.24
70.14
0.77
Raw materials
-8,559.59
-7,538.08
-6,860.85
-4,024.51
As % of sales
16.89
17.45
16.87
16.84
Employee costs
-2,359.08
-2,181.99
-2,336.17
-1,413.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8,293.08
8,060.07
5,219.76
3,789.64
Depreciation
-2,456.76
-2,434.35
-2,454.9
-1,267.87
Tax paid
-1,226.55
-2,554
235.78
-1,148.23
Working capital
339.86
-1,024.46
-709.94
-607.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.3
6.24
70.14
0.77
Op profit growth
-0.25
26.72
74.12
7.39
EBIT growth
-2.44
34.59
58.76
14.45
Net profit growth
32.28
-2.07
107.61
10.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
70,908.14
63,239.98
52,598.83
44,725.8
42,429.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70,908.14
63,239.98
52,598.83
44,725.8
42,429.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
638.96
507.11
669.43
879.26
651.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kumar Mangalam Birla
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajashree Birla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S K Chatterjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S B Mathur
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Adhikari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sukanya Kripalu
Vice Chairman & Non executive
KRISHNAKISHORE MAHESHWARI
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Alka Bharucha
Whole Time Director & CFO
Atul Daga
Managing Director
K C Jhanwar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sunil Duggal
Independent Director
VIKAS BALIA
Independent Director
Anita Ramachandran
Independent Director
Anjani Kumar Agrawal
Wholetime Director(Marketing)
Vivek Agrawal
Reports by UltraTech Cement Ltd
Summary
Summary
UltraTech Cement Limited is the largest manufacturer of Grey Cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and White Cement in India. It is also one of the leading cement producers globally. With a consolidated Grey Cement Capacity of 132.4 MTPA, it is the third largest cement producer in the world excluding China, and the only one globally (out of China) to have over 100 MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The Company has established a strong market presence in India and internationally. It operate 24 integrated Units, 1 white cement Unit, 3 putty Units, 29 grinding Units, 8 bulk packaging terminals, and 5 jetties across India, UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and Cement related productsUltraTech Cement has 23 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 27 grinding units and 8 bulk packaging terminals. Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement is also Indias largest exporter of cement reaching out to meet the demand in countries around the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. UltraTech Cement is a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd. was incorporated on August 24, 2000 as a Public Limited Company with the name L&T Cement Limited as a 100% subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. In November 2003, name of the Company was changed from L&T Cement Limited to UltraTech Chem Co. Limited. In the year 2004, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Cement business
Read More
The UltraTech Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11564.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UltraTech Cement Ltd is ₹333878.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UltraTech Cement Ltd is 52.36 and 5.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UltraTech Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UltraTech Cement Ltd is ₹9250 and ₹12145.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UltraTech Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.81%, 3 Years at 15.13%, 1 Year at 16.56%, 6 Month at -0.73%, 3 Month at 0.52% and 1 Month at -0.56%.
