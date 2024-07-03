iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UltraTech Cement Ltd Share Price

11,564.9
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11,801.95
  • Day's High11,854.75
  • 52 Wk High12,145.35
  • Prev. Close11,786
  • Day's Low11,486.15
  • 52 Wk Low 9,250
  • Turnover (lac)7,100.5
  • P/E52.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,133.72
  • EPS225.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,33,878.73
  • Div. Yield0.59
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open11,368.15
  • Day's High11,475.65
  • Spot11,457
  • Prev. Close11,429.3
  • Day's Low11,300
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot100
  • OI(Chg %)-97,000 (-33.12%)
  • Roll Over%9.72
  • Roll Cost0.48
  • Traded Vol.4,58,100 (-43.06%)
View More Futures

UltraTech Cement Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

11,801.95

Prev. Close

11,786

Turnover(Lac.)

7,100.5

Day's High

11,854.75

Day's Low

11,486.15

52 Week's High

12,145.35

52 Week's Low

9,250

Book Value

2,133.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,33,878.73

P/E

52.36

EPS

225.21

Divi. Yield

0.59

UltraTech Cement Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 70

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

UltraTech Cement Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|10:34 AM

On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|10:35 PM

UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.

Read More
UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|08:59 PM

For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.

Read More
UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

UltraTech Cement Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.96%

Foreign: 0.95%

Indian: 59.04%

Non-Promoter- 32.72%

Institutions: 32.71%

Non-Institutions: 7.12%

Custodian: 0.17%

Read More
Share Price

UltraTech Cement Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

288.7

288.69

288.67

288.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58,806.54

53,119.39

48,981.97

43,063.99

Net Worth

59,095.24

53,408.08

49,270.64

43,352.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

50,663.49

43,188.34

40,649.17

23,891.43

yoy growth (%)

17.3

6.24

70.14

0.77

Raw materials

-8,559.59

-7,538.08

-6,860.85

-4,024.51

As % of sales

16.89

17.45

16.87

16.84

Employee costs

-2,359.08

-2,181.99

-2,336.17

-1,413.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8,293.08

8,060.07

5,219.76

3,789.64

Depreciation

-2,456.76

-2,434.35

-2,454.9

-1,267.87

Tax paid

-1,226.55

-2,554

235.78

-1,148.23

Working capital

339.86

-1,024.46

-709.94

-607.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.3

6.24

70.14

0.77

Op profit growth

-0.25

26.72

74.12

7.39

EBIT growth

-2.44

34.59

58.76

14.45

Net profit growth

32.28

-2.07

107.61

10.86

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

70,908.14

63,239.98

52,598.83

44,725.8

42,429.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70,908.14

63,239.98

52,598.83

44,725.8

42,429.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

638.96

507.11

669.43

879.26

651.06

View Annually Results

UltraTech Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT UltraTech Cement Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kumar Mangalam Birla

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajashree Birla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S K Chatterjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S B Mathur

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Adhikari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sukanya Kripalu

Vice Chairman & Non executive

KRISHNAKISHORE MAHESHWARI

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Alka Bharucha

Whole Time Director & CFO

Atul Daga

Managing Director

K C Jhanwar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil Duggal

Independent Director

VIKAS BALIA

Independent Director

Anita Ramachandran

Independent Director

Anjani Kumar Agrawal

Wholetime Director(Marketing)

Vivek Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UltraTech Cement Ltd

Summary

UltraTech Cement Limited is the largest manufacturer of Grey Cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) and White Cement in India. It is also one of the leading cement producers globally. With a consolidated Grey Cement Capacity of 132.4 MTPA, it is the third largest cement producer in the world excluding China, and the only one globally (out of China) to have over 100 MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The Company has established a strong market presence in India and internationally. It operate 24 integrated Units, 1 white cement Unit, 3 putty Units, 29 grinding Units, 8 bulk packaging terminals, and 5 jetties across India, UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Cement and Cement related productsUltraTech Cement has 23 integrated plants, 1 clinkerisation plant, 27 grinding units and 8 bulk packaging terminals. Its operations span across India, UAE, Bahrain and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement is also Indias largest exporter of cement reaching out to meet the demand in countries around the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. UltraTech Cement is a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Ltd. UltraTech Cement Ltd. was incorporated on August 24, 2000 as a Public Limited Company with the name L&T Cement Limited as a 100% subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited. In November 2003, name of the Company was changed from L&T Cement Limited to UltraTech Chem Co. Limited. In the year 2004, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement, the Cement business
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the UltraTech Cement Ltd share price today?

The UltraTech Cement Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11564.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of UltraTech Cement Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UltraTech Cement Ltd is ₹333878.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UltraTech Cement Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UltraTech Cement Ltd is 52.36 and 5.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UltraTech Cement Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UltraTech Cement Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UltraTech Cement Ltd is ₹9250 and ₹12145.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UltraTech Cement Ltd?

UltraTech Cement Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.81%, 3 Years at 15.13%, 1 Year at 16.56%, 6 Month at -0.73%, 3 Month at 0.52% and 1 Month at -0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UltraTech Cement Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UltraTech Cement Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.99 %
Institutions - 32.71 %
Public - 7.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR UltraTech Cement Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.