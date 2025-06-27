UltraTech Cement Adds Second Mill in MP; Adds 1.8 MTPA to Production Capacity

UltraTech Cement has now fired up its second cement grinding mill at the Maihar unit in Madhya Pradesh adding another 1.8 million tonnes per annum to its already massive domestic production capacity.

The first mill at the same location had gone live just a few months ago, in March. With this latest push, UltraTech’s total grey cement capacity in India has climbed to 186.86 million tonnes. Add its overseas presence, and the number stretches to a massive 192.26 million tonnes.

In a regulatory filing, the company called this expansion a part of its larger strategy. Around the same time, the company also shared its numbers for the January to March quarter. Net profit came in at ₹2,482 crore, a 10% jump over last year’s ₹2,258 crore. Revenue grew to ₹23,063 crore, up 13% year-on-year.

EBITDA grew to ₹4,618 crore, up over 12% from the December quarter. Margins saw a tiny dip just 20 basis points landing at 20%. UltraTech is adding capacity, delivering steady earnings, and keeping its focus on long-term demand from housing and infrastructure.

On June 27, 2025, UltraTech Cement shares are currently trading at ₹12,000, which is a 0.42% gain than the previous close. UltraTech Cement shares have gained 2.43% gain in the last year, and 4.84% gain in the year-to-date, and 5.8% in the previous month.

