iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

UltraTech Cement Adds Second Mill in MP; Adds 1.8 MTPA to Production Capacity

27 Jun 2025 , 11:40 AM

UltraTech Cement has now fired up its second cement grinding mill at the Maihar unit in Madhya Pradesh adding another 1.8 million tonnes per annum to its already massive domestic production capacity.

The first mill at the same location had gone live just a few months ago, in March. With this latest push, UltraTech’s total grey cement capacity in India has climbed to 186.86 million tonnes. Add its overseas presence, and the number stretches to a massive 192.26 million tonnes.

In a regulatory filing, the company called this expansion a part of its larger strategy.  Around the same time, the company also shared its numbers for the January to March quarter. Net profit came in at ₹2,482 crore, a 10% jump over last year’s ₹2,258 crore. Revenue grew to ₹23,063 crore, up 13% year-on-year.

EBITDA grew to ₹4,618 crore, up over 12% from the December quarter. Margins saw a tiny dip just 20 basis points landing at 20%. UltraTech is adding capacity, delivering steady earnings, and keeping its focus on long-term demand from housing and infrastructure.

On June 27, 2025, UltraTech Cement shares are currently trading at ₹12,000, which is a 0.42% gain than the previous close. UltraTech Cement shares have gained 2.43% gain in the last year, and 4.84% gain in the year-to-date, and 5.8% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Market News
  • stock market news
  • Top News
  • Ultratech Cement
  • Ultratech cement news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.