Top Stocks for Today - 7th August 2025

7 Aug 2025 , 08:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hero MotoCorp: The automobile major reported 0.3% year-on-year with rise in net profit to ₹1,126 crore for Q1 FY26. The revenue of the company declined 5.6% YoY to ₹9,579 crore, while EBITDA slipped 5.3% to ₹1,382 crore.

Bajaj Holdings: The company has reported 116% year-on-year surge in the net profit to ₹3,486.5 crore in Q1 FY26. The revenue has also increased more than doubled to ₹324.6 crore, compared to ₹133.7 crore YoY.

Bharat Forge: The company has entered into Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with KSSL to divest its Defence Business assets for ₹453.3 crore. The transaction includes transfer of specified assets and liabilities, along with an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Licensing Agreement between Bharat Forge and KSSL.

BHEL: The India’s largest engineering company, reported a net loss of ₹455.4 crore for Q1 FY26, significantly higher than the ₹211 crore loss in the same period last year. Revenue remained largely unchanged at ₹5,486.9 crore

Jindal Stainless: The steel company reported net profit of ₹714.2 crore, 10% up year-on-year for Q1FY26. The revenue of the company rose 8.2% to ₹10,207 crore, while EBITDA grew by 8.1% to ₹1,309.6 crore. Meanwhile, operating margins remained steady at 12.8% and sales volumes registered an 8.3% YoY growth.

7 Aug 2025
6 Aug 2025
6 Aug 2025
6 Aug 2025
6 Aug 2025
