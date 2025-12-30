iifl-logo

Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

30 Dec 2025 , 03:22 PM

Lloyds Engineering Limited reported that it has received board approval for amalgamation of Lloyds Infrastructure & Construction Ltd, Metalfab Hightech Pvt Ltd and Techno Industries Ltd with the company. 

According to the company’s filing with the bourses, with this proposed amalgamation it aims to consolidate the group’s engineering, infrastructure, and fabrication business under one umbrella. Hence, allowing the company to simplify its corporate structure and improve operational and administrative efficiencies.

At around 2.55 PM, Lloyds Engineering was trading 0.39% lower at ₹56.03, against the previous close of ₹56.26 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹58.78, and ₹55.50, respectively.

The company further highlighted that LICL reported an EBITDA margin of 16.20% and a profit after tax of about ₹100 Crore in the half-year ended September 2025.

The company has also forayed beyond industrial EPC by bagging a road project worth over ₹340 Crore.

Metalfab, as per the company’s disclosure, has been a high-margin contributor with an EBITDA margin of 21.65%.

The company further said that it will disclose further details such as appointed date and implementation timeline, after receiving necessary approvals. The company also commented that this consolidation will provide deeper vertical integration across manufacturing, infrastructure, and engineering value chain.

Lloyds Engineering okays consolidation of infra and fabrication units

