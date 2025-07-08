Exchange Traded Funds (ETFS)
Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
1 Week %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %
UTI-Gold ETF
92.67
1.33
10.63
23.20
49.03
29.72
Invesco India Gold ETF
9,626.51
1.53
11.33
23.77
49.00
29.56
LIC MF Gold ETF
9,941.57
1.32
10.82
23.67
48.86
29.86
Aditya Birla SL Gold ETF
96.84
0.90
10.60
23.92
48.86
29.25
AXIS Gold ETF
91.99
0.90
10.55
23.84
48.77
29.27
ICICI Pru Gold ETF
94.34
0.90
10.59
23.93
48.72
29.33
Mirae Asset Gold ETF
107.21
0.90
10.55
23.81
48.62
0.00
Zerodha Gold ETF
17.34
0.90
10.53
23.78
48.59
0.00
DSP Gold ETF
107.07
0.90
10.54
23.81
48.56
0.00
HDFC Gold ETF
94.2
0.91
10.54
23.06
48.50
29.22
The NFO is available for subscription from July 08 to July 22, 2025.
8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from July 08 to July 22, 2025.
8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025
1 Jul 2025|04:42 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025
1 Jul 2025|04:42 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025.
27 Jun 2025|11:34 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025.
27 Jun 2025|11:34 AM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 09 to June 23, 2025.
11 Jun 2025|12:14 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 09 to June 23, 2025.
11 Jun 2025|12:14 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 02 to June 16, 2025.
4 Jun 2025|12:46 PM
The NFO is available for subscription from June 02 to June 16, 2025.
4 Jun 2025|12:46 PM
Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.
28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM
In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).
13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM
In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.
10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM
Yes. All clients registered after 1st January 2008 with India Infoline Limited can avail the Mutual Fund SIP facility
Exchange Traded Funds are collection of various securities that help you track your assets. Shape your financial goals with the guidance of professional fund managers.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.