ETF Funds

Best ETF Funds

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFS)

Scheme Name
NAV(₹)
1 Week %
3 Months %
6 Months %
1 Year %
3 Years %

UTI-Gold ETF

92.67

1.33

10.63

23.20

49.03

29.72

Invesco India Gold ETF

9,626.51

1.53

11.33

23.77

49.00

29.56

LIC MF Gold ETF

9,941.57

1.32

10.82

23.67

48.86

29.86

Aditya Birla SL Gold ETF

96.84

0.90

10.60

23.92

48.86

29.25

AXIS Gold ETF

91.99

0.90

10.55

23.84

48.77

29.27

ICICI Pru Gold ETF

94.34

0.90

10.59

23.93

48.72

29.33

Mirae Asset Gold ETF

107.21

0.90

10.55

23.81

48.62

0.00

Zerodha Gold ETF

17.34

0.90

10.53

23.78

48.59

0.00

DSP Gold ETF

107.07

0.90

10.54

23.81

48.56

0.00

HDFC Gold ETF

94.2

0.91

10.54

23.06

48.50

29.22

Disclaimer: IIFL Capital Service Limited is an AMFI registered Mutual Fund distributor

NEWS

ICICI Prudential Active Momentum Fund NFO: Key details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from July 08 to July 22, 2025.

8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM

8 Jul 2025|12:27 PM

Mutual_Fund_Sector_31-380x214.jpg.webp

HDFC Innovation Fund NFO: Essential details you should know

The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025

1 Jul 2025|04:42 PM

1 Jul 2025|04:42 PM

default-new.webp

Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund NFO: Key details you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from June 27 to July 11, 2025.

27 Jun 2025|11:34 AM

27 Jun 2025|11:34 AM

Mutual-fund-Banner-1-380x214.jpg.webp

Baroda BNP Paribas Health and Wellness Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from June 09 to June 23, 2025.

11 Jun 2025|12:14 PM

11 Jun 2025|12:14 PM

Healthcare-Sector-3-380x214.jpg.webp

Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund NFO: Everything you need to know

The NFO is available for subscription from June 02 to June 16, 2025.

4 Jun 2025|12:46 PM

4 Jun 2025|12:46 PM

Mutual_Fund_Sector_31-380x214.jpg.webp

Read All News

FUND MANAGERS SPEAK

Ujwal-Shah-380x380.jpg.webp

Behavioral Traits of Successful Investors in the Indian Market

Successful investors remain composed during market fluctuations, steering clear of panic-driven selling.

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

28 Mar 2025|05:12 PM

Jayesh-Bhanushali-1-380x380.jpg.webp

Why FIIs are selling?

In CY24, FIIs trimmed in large caps but increased in SMID (taking more risk within overall selling context).

13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM

13 Mar 2025|02:41 PM

RV-380x380.jpg.webp

January Jolt: Of Compelling Opportunities & Complacency Trap

In the United States, the 401(k) revolution fueled retail participation akin to the current SIP phenomenon in India.

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

10 Feb 2025|05:25 PM

Read More
About ETF funds

Can all clients of India Infoline Limited avail Mutual Fund SIP facility?

Yes. All clients registered after 1st January 2008 with India Infoline Limited can avail the Mutual Fund SIP facility

What is ETF in Mutual Fund?

Exchange Traded Funds are collection of various securities that help you track your assets. Shape your financial goals with the guidance of professional fund managers.

