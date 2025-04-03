Kotak GOLD ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak GOLD ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 20-Jun-2007
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 6911.92
Kotak GOLD ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 76.0133
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak GOLD ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak GOLD ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.22
6.07
16.4
18.92
29.1
19.01
14.37
12.94
|Category Avg
2.21
6.15
16.4
18.98
29.1
19.13
14.42
36.07
|Category Best
3.45
7.07
17.39
20.06
29.88
19.74
14.78
430.37
|Category Worst
0.6
4.89
14.29
17.06
26.68
18.8
14.18
4.52
Kotak GOLD ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak GOLD ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Gold Bar Investments
|Gold
|GOLD 1 KG FINENESS 0.995
|-/-
|73.54
|689425000
|5,083.10
|Gold
|GOLD 1 KG FINENESS 0.995
|-/-
|24.53
|230000000
|1,695.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.93
|0
|133.03
