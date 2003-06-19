Company Name
Issue Type
Close Date
Shri Ahimsa Naturals Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 March 2025
Desco Infratech Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 March 2025
Rapid Fleet Management Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 March 2025
Grand Continent Hotels Ltd
Book Building - SME
24 March 2025
Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 March 2025
Paradeep Parivahan Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 March 2025
Super Iron Foundry Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 March 2025
Shreenath Paper Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 February 2025
Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 February 2025
Beezaasan Explotech Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 February 2025
Swasth Foodtech India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 February 2025
Tejas Cargo India Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 February 2025
Royal Arc Electrodes Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 February 2025
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd
Book Building
18 February 2025
Shanmuga Hospital Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 February 2025
Maxvolt Energy Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 February 2025
P S Raj Steels Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 February 2025
Hexaware Technologies Ltd
Book Building
14 February 2025
Ajax Engineering Ltd
Book Building
12 February 2025
Solarium Green Energy Ltd
Book Building - SME
10 February 2025
Readymix Construction Machinery Ltd
Book Building - SME
10 February 2025
Amwill Health Care Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 February 2025
Ken Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 February 2025
Shiv Texchem Ltd
Book Building - SME
10 October 2024
Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd
Book Building
10 October 2024
Khyati Global Ventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 October 2024
Neopolitan Pizza and Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2024
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2024
Subam Papers Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2024
HVAX Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
01 October 2024
Saj Hotels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2024
Sahasra Electronic Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 September 2024
Nexxus Petro Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2024
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 September 2024
Forge Auto International Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 September 2024
Diffusion Engineers Ltd
Book Building
30 September 2024
Unilex Colour & Chemical Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2024
Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2024
KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2024
WOL 3D India Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 September 2024
Manba Finance Ltd
Book Building
25 September 2024
Avi Ansh Textile Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 September 2024
Kalana Ispat Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 September 2024
Paramount Speciality Forgings Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 September 2024
Deccan Transcon Leasing Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 September 2024
Envirotech Systems Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 September 2024
Arkade Developers Ltd
Book Building
19 September 2024
Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 September 2024
Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 September 2024
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
Book Building
12 September 2024
My Mudra Fincorp Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 September 2024
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. Ltd
Book Building
09 September 2024
Gala Precision Engineering Ltd
Book Building
04 September 2024
Jeyyam Global Foods Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 September 2024
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 September 2024
Baazar Style Retail Ltd
Book Building
03 September 2024
Travels & Rentals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 September 2024
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2024
Premier Energies Ltd
Book Building
29 August 2024
Jay Bee Laminations Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 August 2024
Indian Phosphate Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 August 2024
Vdeal System Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 August 2024
Rapid Multimodal Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 August 2024
Resourceful Automobile Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 August 2024
Orient Technologies Ltd
Book Building
23 August 2024
Ideal Technoplast Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 August 2024
QVC Exports Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 August 2024
Forcas Studio Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 August 2024
Brace Port Logistics Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 August 2024
Interarch Building Products Ltd
Book Building
21 August 2024
Positron Energy Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 August 2024
Sunlite Recycling Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 August 2024
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd
Book Building
14 August 2024
Aesthetik Engineers Ltd
Book Building - SME
12 August 2024
Unicommerce eSolutions Ltd
Book Building
08 August 2024
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
Book Building
08 August 2024
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd
Book Building
06 August 2024
Picturepost Studios Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 August 2024
Afcom Holdings Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 August 2024
Dhariwalcorp Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 August 2024
Ceigall India Ltd
Book Building
05 August 2024
S A Tech Software India Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 July 2024
Trom Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 July 2024
Clinitech Laboratory Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 July 2024
Aprameya Engineering Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 July 2024
Manglam Infra & Engineering Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 July 2024
Chetana Education Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 July 2024
V.L.Infraprojects Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 July 2024
VVIP Infratech Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 July 2024
RNFI Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
24 July 2024
Sar Televenture Ltd
Book Building - SME
24 July 2024
Sanstar Ltd
Book Building
23 July 2024
Kataria Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 July 2024
Macobs Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 July 2024
Tunwal E-Motors Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 July 2024
Three M Paper Boards Ltd
Book Building - SME
16 July 2024
Aelea Commodities Ltd
Book Building - SME
16 July 2024
Sati Poly Plast Ltd
Book Building - SME
16 July 2024
Prizor Viztech Ltd
Book Building - SME
16 July 2024
Sahaj Solar Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 July 2024
Effwa Infra & Research Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 July 2024
Ganesh Green Bharat Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 July 2024
Ambey Laboratories Ltd
Book Building - SME
08 July 2024
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
Book Building
05 July 2024
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Book Building
05 July 2024
Nephro Care India Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 July 2024
Le Travenues Technology Ltd
Book Building
12 June 2024
3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 June 2024
Sattrix Information Security Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 June 2024
Magenta Lifecare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 June 2024
Kronox Lab Sciences Ltd
Book Building
05 June 2024
Associated Coaters Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 June 2024
Aimtron Electronics Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 June 2024
Z-Tech (India) Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 May 2024
Beacon Trusteeship Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 May 2024
Vilas Transcore Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 May 2024
GSM Foils Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 May 2024
AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd
Book Building
27 May 2024
Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 May 2024
TGIF Agribusiness Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 May 2024
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd
Book Building
10 May 2024
TBO Tek Ltd
Book Building
10 May 2024
Finelistings Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 May 2024
Refractory Shapes Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 May 2024
Winsol Engineers Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 May 2024
Indegene Ltd
Book Building
08 May 2024
Slone Infosystems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 May 2024
Amkay Products Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 May 2024
Storage Technologies & Automation Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 May 2024
Varyaa Creations Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 April 2024
JNK India Ltd
Book Building
25 April 2024
Emmforce Autotech Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 April 2024
Faalcon Concepts Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 April 2024
Vodafone Idea Ltd
Book Building
22 April 2024
Ramdevbaba Solvent Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 April 2024
Grill Splendour Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 April 2024
Greenhitech Ventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 April 2024
DCG Cables & Wires Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 April 2024
Teerth Gopicon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 April 2024
Aluwind Architectural Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2024
Creative Graphics Solutions India Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 April 2024
K2 Infragen Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 April 2024
Yash Optics & Lens Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 April 2024
Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 April 2024
Radiowalla Network Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 April 2024
TAC Infosec Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 April 2024
Trust Fintech Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 March 2024
Aspire & Innovative Advertising Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 March 2024
Gconnect Logitech & Supply Chain Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 March 2024
Blue Pebble Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 March 2024
Vruddhi Engineering Works Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 March 2024
SRM Contractors Ltd
Book Building
28 March 2024
Naman In-Store (India) Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 March 2024
Vishwas Agri Seeds Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 March 2024
Omfurn India Ltd
Book Building - SME
22 March 2024
Chatha Foods Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 March 2024
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
Book Building
18 March 2024
Royal Sense Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 March 2024
Signoria Creation Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 March 2024
Popular Vehicles & Services Ltd
Book Building
14 March 2024
Pratham EPC Projects Ltd
Book Building - SME
13 March 2024
Shree Karni Fabcom Ltd
Book Building - SME
11 March 2024
Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 March 2024
Gopal Snacks Ltd
Book Building
11 March 2024
J.G.Chemicals Ltd
Book Building
07 March 2024
Sona Machinery Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 March 2024
V R Infraspace Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 March 2024
R K Swamy Ltd
Book Building
06 March 2024
Indus Infra Trust
Book Building-InvITs
01 March 2024
GPT Healthcare Ltd
Book Building
26 February 2024
Juniper Hotels Ltd
Book Building
23 February 2024
Interiors & More Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 February 2024
Atmastco Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 February 2024
Kalahridhaan Trendz Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 February 2024
Esconet Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 February 2024
Vibhor Steel Tubes Ltd
Book Building
15 February 2024
Wise Travel India Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 February 2024
Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
09 February 2024
Rashi Peripherals Ltd
Book Building
09 February 2024
Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
09 February 2024
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
Book Building
07 February 2024
Gabriel Pet Straps Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 February 2024
BLS E-Services Ltd
Book Building
01 February 2024
Baweja Studios Ltd
Book Building - SME
01 February 2024
Mayank Cattle Food Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 January 2024
Megatherm Induction Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 January 2024
Harshdeep Hortico Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 January 2024
Delaplex Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 January 2024
Docmode Health Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 January 2024
Brisk Technovision Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 January 2024
Addictive Learning Technology Ltd
Book Building - SME
24 January 2024
Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
Book Building
17 January 2024
Shree Marutinandan Tubes Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 January 2024
Australian Premium Solar (India) Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 January 2024
New Swan Multitech Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 January 2024
Supreme Power Equipment Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 December 2023
Azad Engineering Ltd
Book Building
22 December 2023
Shanti Spintex Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 December 2023
RBZ Jewellers Ltd
Book Building
21 December 2023
Electro Force (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 December 2023
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
Book Building
21 December 2023
Muthoot Microfin Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2023
Motisons Jewellers Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2023
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2023
Siyaram Recycling Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 December 2023
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 December 2023
Benchmark Computer Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 December 2023
Accent Microcell Ltd
Book Building - SME
12 December 2023
Graphisads Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 December 2023
Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd
Book Building - SME
24 November 2023
Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd
Book Building
24 November 2023
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
24 November 2023
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
Book Building
23 November 2023
Arrowhead Seperation Engineering Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 November 2023
Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd
Book Building - SME
10 November 2023
Sunrest Lifescience Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 November 2023
ROX Hi-Tech Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 November 2023
ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
07 November 2023
Baba Food Processing India Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 November 2023
Micropro Software Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 November 2023
Sar Televenture Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 November 2023
Mish Designs Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 November 2023
Honasa Consumer Ltd
Book Building
02 November 2023
Cello World Ltd
Book Building
01 November 2023
Vrundavan Plantation Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 November 2023
Transteel Seating Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
01 November 2023
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 October 2023
KK Shah Hospitals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 October 2023
Paragon Fine and Speciality Chemical Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 October 2023
On Door Concepts Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 October 2023
Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
Book Building
27 October 2023
Rajgor Castor Derivatives Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 October 2023
IRM Energy Ltd
Book Building
20 October 2023
Womancart Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 October 2023
Arvind Port & Infra Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 October 2023
Committed Cargo Care Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 October 2023
Vishnusurya Projects and Infra Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2023
Plada Infotech Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2023
Sharp Chucks and Machines Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2023
Karnika Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2023
Plaza Wires Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2023
Vivaa Tradecom Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2023
E Factor Experiences Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2023
Valiant Laboratories Ltd
Book Building
03 October 2023
OneClick Logistics India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2023
Goyal Salt Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2023
Vinyas Innovative Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2023
Kontor Space Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2023
Canarys Automations Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2023
Sunita Tools Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2023
City Crops Agro Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2023
Newjaisa Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2023
Inspire Films Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2023
Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2023
Arabian Petroleum Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 September 2023
Digikore Studios Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2023
Updater Services Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2023
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2023
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
Book Building
26 September 2023
Organic Recycling Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 September 2023
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 September 2023
Mangalam Alloys Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 September 2023
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 September 2023
Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd
Book Building
22 September 2023
SignatureGlobal India Ltd
Book Building
22 September 2023
Madhusudan Masala Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 September 2023
Techknowgreen Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 September 2023
Master Components Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 September 2023
Kody Technolab Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2023
Cellecor Gadgets Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 September 2023
Yatra Online Ltd
Book Building
20 September 2023
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
Book Building
18 September 2023
Samhi Hotels Ltd
Book Building
18 September 2023
Kundan Edifice Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 September 2023
R R Kabel Ltd
Book Building
15 September 2023
Chavda Infra Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 September 2023
Meson Valves India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 September 2023
EMS Ltd
Book Building
12 September 2023
Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 September 2023
Kahan Packaging Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 September 2023
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd
Book Building
08 September 2023
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd
Book Building
06 September 2023
Pramara Promotions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 September 2023
Rishabh Instruments Ltd
Book Building
01 September 2023
C P S Shapers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 August 2023
Mono Pharmacare Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 August 2023
Sahaj Fashions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 August 2023
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd
Book Building
28 August 2023
Aeroflex Industries Ltd
Book Building
24 August 2023
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd
Book Building
22 August 2023
Crop Life Science Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 August 2023
Bondada Engineering Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 August 2023
Shoora Designs Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 August 2023
Shelter Pharma Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 August 2023
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
Book Building
14 August 2023
Yudiz Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
08 August 2023
Concord Biotech Ltd
Book Building
08 August 2023
Sangani Hospitals Ltd
Book Building - SME
08 August 2023
Vinsys IT Services India Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 August 2023
Oriana Power Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 August 2023
Zeal Global Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 August 2023
Khazanchi Jewellers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 July 2023
Shri Techtex Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 July 2023
Innovatus Entertainment Networks Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 July 2023
Yasons Chemex Care Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 July 2023
Asarfi Hospital Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 July 2023
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
Book Building
19 July 2023
Service Care Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 July 2023
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
14 July 2023
Kaka Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
12 July 2023
AccelerateBS India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 July 2023
Alphalogic Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 July 2023
Senco Gold Ltd
Book Building
06 July 2023
Tridhya Tech Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 July 2023
Synoptics Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2023
Global Pet Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2023
Ideaforge Technology Ltd
Book Building
30 June 2023
Cyient DLM Ltd
Book Building
30 June 2023
Greenchef Appliances Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 June 2023
Essen Speciality Films Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 June 2023
Veefin Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 June 2023
HMA Agro Industries Ltd
Book Building
23 June 2023
Vilin Bio Med Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 June 2023
Cosmic CRF Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 June 2023
Aatmaj Healthcare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 June 2023
Cell Point (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 June 2023
Bizotic Commercial Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 June 2023
Urban Enviro Waste Management Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 June 2023
Spectrum Talent Management Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 June 2023
Sonalis Consumer Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 June 2023
IKIO Lighting Ltd
Book Building
08 June 2023
Kore Digital Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 June 2023
Comrade Appliances Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 June 2023
CFF Fluid Control Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 June 2023
Sahana Systems Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 June 2023
Infollion Research Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 May 2023
Remus Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 May 2023
Krishca Strapping Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 May 2023
Auro Impex & Chemicals Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 May 2023
Nexus Select Trust
Book Building
11 May 2023
Innokaiz India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 May 2023
De Neers Tools Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 May 2023
Mankind Pharma Ltd
Book Building
27 April 2023
Retina Paints Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 April 2023
Quicktouch Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 April 2023
A G Universal Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 April 2023
Pattech Fitwell Tube Components Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 April 2023
MOS Utility Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 April 2023
Sancode Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2023
Avalon Technologies Ltd
Book Building
06 April 2023
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 April 2023
Infinium Pharmachem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2023
Sotac Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 April 2023
Maiden Forgings Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 March 2023
Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2023
Command Polymers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 March 2023
Dev Labtech Venture Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 March 2023
Nirman Agri Genetics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 March 2023
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 March 2023
Quality Foils (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 March 2023
Global Surfaces Ltd
Book Building
15 March 2023
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 March 2023
Vels Film International Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 March 2023
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 March 2023
Prospect Consumer Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 March 2023
MCON Rasayan India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 March 2023
Systango Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 March 2023
Vertexplus Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 March 2023
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd
Book Building
03 March 2023
Resgen Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 March 2023
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 March 2023
S. V. J. Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 February 2023
Srivasavi Adhesive Tapes Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 February 2023
Patron Exim Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 February 2023
Macfos Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 February 2023
Sealmatic India Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 February 2023
Viaz Tyres Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 February 2023
Agarwal Float Glass India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 February 2023
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 February 2023
Indong Tea Company Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 February 2023
Shera Energy Ltd
Book Building - SME
09 February 2023
Earthstahl & Alloys Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 January 2023
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 January 2023
Transvoy Logistics India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 January 2023
Dharni Capital Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 January 2023
Ducol Organics & Colours Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 January 2023
Logica Infoway Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 January 2023
Chaman Metallics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 January 2023
Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 January 2023
SVS Ventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 January 2023
Sah Polymers Ltd
Book Building
04 January 2023
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 January 2023
RBM Infracon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 December 2022
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd
Book Building
27 December 2022
Homesfy Realty Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 December 2022
Moxsh Overseas Educon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 December 2022
Elin Electronics Ltd
Book Building
22 December 2022
Arihant Academy Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 December 2022
Uma Converter Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 December 2022
KFin Technologies Ltd
Book Building
21 December 2022
Dollex Agrotech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 December 2022
Abans Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
15 December 2022
Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 December 2022
Landmark Cars Ltd
Book Building
15 December 2022
Sula Vineyards Ltd
Book Building
14 December 2022
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 December 2022
All E Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
13 December 2022
Arham Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 December 2022
Uniparts India Ltd
Book Building
02 December 2022
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 November 2022
Pritika Engineering Components Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 November 2022
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd
Book Building
30 November 2022
Ambo Agritec Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 November 2022
Keystone Realtors Ltd
Book Building
16 November 2022
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
Book Building
15 November 2022
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
Book Building
14 November 2022
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
Book Building
11 November 2022
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
Book Building
11 November 2022
Global Health Ltd
Book Building
07 November 2022
Bikaji Foods International Ltd
Book Building
07 November 2022
Technopack Polymers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 November 2022
Amiable Logistics India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 November 2022
Fusion Finance Ltd
Book Building
04 November 2022
Vital Chemtech Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 November 2022
DAPS Advertising Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 November 2022
Integrated Personnel Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 November 2022
Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 November 2022
DCX Systems Ltd
Book Building
02 November 2022
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 October 2022
Pace E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 October 2022
Tracxn Technologies Ltd
Book Building
12 October 2022
Electronics Mart India Ltd
Book Building
07 October 2022
Vedant Asset Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2022
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2022
Frog Cellsat Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 October 2022
Swastik Pipe Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2022
Cargosol Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2022
Silicon Rental Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2022
QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2022
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2022
Reetech International Cargo & Courier Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2022
Steelman Telecom Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2022
Trident Lifeline Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2022
Insolation Energy Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 September 2022
Cargotrans Maritime Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2022
Cyber Media Research & Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 September 2022
Mafia Trends Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 September 2022
Containe Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 September 2022
Varanium Cloud Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2022
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2022
Maks Energy Solutions India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2022
Annapurna Swadisht Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 September 2022
Harsha Engineers International Ltd
Book Building
16 September 2022
Tapi Fruit Processing Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 September 2022
Ishan International Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 September 2022
Sabar Flex India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 September 2022
Shantidoot Infra Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 September 2022
Mega Flex Plastics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 September 2022
Viviana Power Tech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 September 2022
Virtuoso Optoelectronics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2022
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
Book Building
07 September 2022
EP Biocomposites Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 September 2022
Ameya Precision Engineers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2022
Jay Jalaram Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2022
JFL Life Sciences Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2022
Dipna Pharmachem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2022
Dreamfolks Services Ltd
Book Building
26 August 2022
Rhetan TMT Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 August 2022
Naturo Indiabull Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 August 2022
Olatech Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 August 2022
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
Book Building
18 August 2022
Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 August 2022
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 August 2022
Agni Green Power Ltd.
Fixed Price - SME
22 July 2022
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 July 2022
Veerkrupa Jewellers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 July 2022
Jayant Infratech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2022
B-Right RealEstate Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2022
SKP Bearing Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2022
Mangalam Worldwide Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 July 2022
Kesar India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 July 2022
Sailani Tours N Travels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2022
KCK Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2022
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 June 2022
Modis Navnirman Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 June 2022
Goel Food Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 June 2022
Scarnose International Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 June 2022
Silver Pearl Hospitality & Luxury Spaces Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 June 2022
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 June 2022
Fidel Softech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 June 2022
Aether Industries Ltd
Book Building
26 May 2022
eMudhra Ltd
Book Building
24 May 2022
Ethos Ltd
Book Building
20 May 2022
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
Book Building
19 May 2022
Delhivery Ltd
Book Building
13 May 2022
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd
Book Building
13 May 2022
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
Book Building
12 May 2022
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Book Building
09 May 2022
Sonu Infratech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 May 2022
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
Book Building
29 April 2022
Le Merite Exports Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 April 2022
Campus Activewear Ltd
Book Building
28 April 2022
Fone4 Communications (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 April 2022
Nanavati Ventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 April 2022
Global Longlife Hospital and Research Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 April 2022
Shashwat Furnishing Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 April 2022
Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 April 2022
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd
Book Building
05 April 2022
Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2022
Eighty Jewellers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2022
Dhyaani Tradeventtures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2022
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
Book Building
31 March 2022
Uma Exports Ltd
Book Building
30 March 2022
Patanjali Foods Ltd
Book Building
30 March 2022
Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 March 2022
P.E. Analytics Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 March 2022
Krishival Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2022
Evoq Remedies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2022
Achyut Healthcare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2022
Swaraj Suiting Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 March 2022
KN Agri Resources Ltd
Book Building - SME
17 March 2022
Bhatia Colour Chem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 March 2022
Cool Caps Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 March 2022
SP Refractories Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 March 2022
Shigan Quantum Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 March 2022
Ekennis Software Service Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 February 2022
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 February 2022
Richa Info Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 February 2022
Maruti Interior Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 February 2022
Vedant Fashions Ltd
Book Building
08 February 2022
Safa Systems & Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 February 2022
Quality RO Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 February 2022
AWL Agri Business Ltd
Book Building
31 January 2022
Precision Metaliks Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 January 2022
Alkosign Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 January 2022
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
Book Building
21 January 2022
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 January 2022
Fabino Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 January 2022
Timescan Logistics (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 January 2022
Ascensive Educare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 January 2022
AB Cotspin India Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 January 2022
Brandbucket Media & Technology Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 December 2021
Vivo Collaboration Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 December 2021
CMS Info Systems Ltd
Book Building
23 December 2021
Wherrelz IT Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 December 2021
Clara Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 December 2021
Supriya Lifescience Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2021
HP Adhesives Ltd
Book Building
17 December 2021
Foce India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 December 2021
Data Patterns (India) Ltd
Book Building
16 December 2021
Euro Panel Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 December 2021
Medplus Health Services Ltd
Book Building
15 December 2021
Nupur Recyclers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 December 2021
Metro Brands Ltd
Book Building
14 December 2021
C.E. Info Systems Ltd
Book Building
13 December 2021
Shriram Properties Ltd
Book Building
10 December 2021
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd
Book Building
09 December 2021
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
Book Building
06 December 2021
Tega Industries Ltd
Book Building
03 December 2021
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
Book Building
02 December 2021
DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 November 2021
Omnipotent Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 November 2021
Go Fashion (India) Ltd
Book Building
22 November 2021
Tarsons Products Ltd
Book Building
17 November 2021
Latent View Analytics Ltd
Book Building
12 November 2021
Sapphire Foods India Ltd
Book Building
11 November 2021
One 97 Communications Ltd
Book Building
10 November 2021
Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeways Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 November 2021
Sigachi Industries Ltd
Book Building
03 November 2021
PB Fintech Ltd
Book Building
03 November 2021
S J S Enterprises Ltd
Book Building
03 November 2021
Nidan Laboratories & Healthcare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 November 2021
Fino Payments Bank Ltd
Book Building
02 November 2021
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Book Building
01 November 2021
Kotyark Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 October 2021
D.K. Enterprises Global Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 October 2021
Samor Reality Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2021
CWD Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2021
Destiny Logistics & Infra Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2021
Dynamic Services & Security Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2021
AFLOAT Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2021
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2021
Promax Power Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2021
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2021
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd
Book Building
01 October 2021
Getalong Enterprise Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2021
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2021
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd
Book Building
23 September 2021
Quadpro ITeS Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 September 2021
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2021
SBL Infratech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2021
Prevest Denpro Ltd
Book Building - SME
17 September 2021
Sansera Engineering Ltd
Book Building
16 September 2021
BEW Engineering Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2021
Platinumone Business Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2021
Naapbooks Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 September 2021
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd
Book Building
03 September 2021
Ami Organics Ltd
Book Building
03 September 2021
Aashka Hospitals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 August 2021
DU DIgital Global Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 August 2021
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
Book Building
12 August 2021
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd
Book Building
12 August 2021
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
Book Building
11 August 2021
Cartrade Tech Ltd
Book Building
11 August 2021
Windlas Biotech Ltd
Book Building
06 August 2021
Devyani International Ltd
Book Building
06 August 2021
Exxaro Tiles Ltd
Book Building
06 August 2021
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd
Book Building
06 August 2021
Rex Pipes & Cables Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 August 2021
Network People Services Technologies Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 August 2021
Gretex Corporate Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 July 2021
Rolex Rings Ltd
Book Building
30 July 2021
Alivus Life Sciences Ltd
Book Building
29 July 2021
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd
Book Building
20 July 2021
Eternal Ltd
Book Building
16 July 2021
AA Plus Tradelink Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 July 2021
Clean Science & Technology Ltd
Book Building
09 July 2021
G R Infraprojects Ltd
Book Building
09 July 2021
Walpar Nutritions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2021
Focus Business Solution Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2021
India Pesticides Ltd
Book Building
25 June 2021
Times Green Energy India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 June 2021
Adeshwar Meditex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 June 2021
Dodla Dairy Ltd
Book Building
18 June 2021
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
Book Building
18 June 2021
Navoday Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 June 2021
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
Book Building
16 June 2021
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd
Book Building
16 June 2021
Abhishek Integrations Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 June 2021
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
Book Building-InvITs
03 May 2021
Kuberan Global Edu Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 April 2021
Macrotech Developers Ltd
Book Building
09 April 2021
Jetmall Spices and Masala Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 April 2021
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2021
V-Marc India Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 March 2021
EKI Energy Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 March 2021
Siddhika Coatings Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 March 2021
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd
Book Building
26 March 2021
Niks Technology Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2021
Nazara Technologies Ltd
Book Building
19 March 2021
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
19 March 2021
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
Book Building
18 March 2021
Craftsman Automation Ltd
Book Building
17 March 2021
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd
Book Building
17 March 2021
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
Book Building
16 March 2021
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 March 2021
Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Book Building
10 March 2021
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 March 2021
Adjia Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 March 2021
MTAR Technologies Ltd
Book Building
05 March 2021
Pavna Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 March 2021
Heranba Industries Ltd
Book Building
25 February 2021
Party Cruisers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 February 2021
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
Book Building
18 February 2021
Nureca Ltd
Book Building
17 February 2021
MRP Agro Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 February 2021
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
Book Building-REITs
05 February 2021
Stove Kraft Ltd
Book Building
28 January 2021
Home First Finance Company India Ltd
Book Building
25 January 2021
Indigo Paints Ltd
Book Building
22 January 2021
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
Book Building
20 January 2021
Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd
Book Building
23 December 2020
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
Book Building
17 December 2020
Net Pix Shorts Digital Media Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 November 2020
Shine Fashions (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 October 2020
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
22 October 2020
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 October 2020
Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 October 2020
Sigma Solve Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 October 2020
Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
07 October 2020
Atal Realtech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 October 2020
G M Polyplast Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2020
AAA Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2020
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
Book Building
01 October 2020
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd
Book Building
01 October 2020
Atam Valves Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 September 2020
Angel One Ltd
Book Building
24 September 2020
Computer Age Management Services Ltd
Book Building
23 September 2020
Secmark Consultancy Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 September 2020
Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Book Building
23 September 2020
Advait Energy Transitions Limited
Fixed Price - SME
18 September 2020
Route Mobile Ltd
Book Building
11 September 2020
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
Book Building
09 September 2020
Trekkingtoes.com Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 August 2020
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 August 2020
Mindspace Business Parks REIT
Book Building-REITs
29 July 2020
Yes Bank Ltd
Book Building
17 July 2020
Rossari Biotech Ltd
Book Building
15 July 2020
Bonlon Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2020
Ksolves India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 June 2020
Billwin Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 June 2020
Nirmitee Robotics India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 April 2020
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 April 2020
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 March 2020
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
Book Building
05 March 2020
SM Auto Stamping Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 March 2020
ICL Organic Dairy Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 February 2020
Chandra Bhagat Pharma Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 February 2020
Janus Corporation Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 January 2020
Madhav Copper Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 January 2020
Tranway21 Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 January 2020
Hindprakash Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 January 2020
Gian Lifecare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 January 2020
Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 January 2020
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2019
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 December 2019
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
Book Building
04 December 2019
CSB Bank Ltd
Book Building
26 November 2019
Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 November 2019
Gensol Engineering Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 October 2019
Goldkart Jewels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2019
Goblin India Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 October 2019
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd
Book Building
04 October 2019
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
Book Building
03 October 2019
Shiv Aum Steels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 September 2019
Transpact Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 August 2019
Alphalogic Techsys Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 August 2019
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
Book Building
08 August 2019
Affle India Ltd
Book Building
31 July 2019
Wonder Electricals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 July 2019
S K International Export Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2019
City Pulse Multiventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2019
A B Infrabuild Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2019
Anand Rayons Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 June 2019
Parshva Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 June 2019
Meera Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 June 2019
Suich Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 June 2019
Cian Healthcare Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 May 2019
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 May 2019
Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 May 2019
Evans Electric Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 May 2019
White Organic Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 May 2019
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 April 2019
Neogen Chemicals Ltd
Book Building
26 April 2019
V R Films & Studios Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 April 2019
Jinaams Dress Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 April 2019
Polycab India Ltd
Book Building
09 April 2019
Metropolis Healthcare Ltd
Book Building
05 April 2019
KHFM Hospitality & Facility Mgt. Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2019
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
Book Building
03 April 2019
Osia Hyper Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 March 2019
Northern Spirits Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 March 2019
Roopshri Resorts Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2019
Artedz Fabs Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 March 2019
MSTC Ltd
Book Building
20 March 2019
Humming Bird Education Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 March 2019
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 March 2019
Aartech Solonics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 March 2019
Mindpool Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 February 2019
Kranti Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 February 2019
Jonjua Overseas Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 February 2019
Chalet Hotels Ltd
Book Building
31 January 2019
Ritco Logistics Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 January 2019
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 January 2019
Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd
Book Building
25 January 2019
KPI Green Energy Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 January 2019
Axita Cotton Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 January 2019
Deccan Health Care Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 December 2018
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 December 2018
DRS Dilip Roadlines Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 November 2018
Diksha Greens Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 November 2018
Shubhlaxmi Jewel Art Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 November 2018
Roni Households Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 November 2018
Shree Krishna Infrastructure Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 November 2018
BCPL Railway Infrastructure Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 October 2018
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 October 2018
Vivid Mercantile Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 October 2018
Iris Clothings Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 October 2018
S.M. Gold Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 October 2018
Sun Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 October 2018
AKI India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2018
B&B Triplewall Containers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2018
Shubham Polyspin Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2018
Vinny Overseas Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2018
Silgo Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2018
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2018
Kritika Wires Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2018
A-1 Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2018
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
Book Building
01 October 2018
Dolfin Rubbers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2018
Parin Enterprises Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 September 2018
Rajnandini Metal Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 September 2018
Kshitij Polyline Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 September 2018
AAVAS Financiers Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2018
Innovative Ideals and Services India Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 September 2018
Manorama Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 September 2018
Mac Hotels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 September 2018
Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 September 2018
Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 September 2018
Ircon International Ltd
Book Building
19 September 2018
Ahlada Engineers Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 September 2018
Ranjeet Mechatronics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 September 2018
AKG Exim Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 September 2018
Rajshree Polypack Ltd
Book Building - SME
12 September 2018
Synergy Green Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 September 2018
Lagnam Spintex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2018
Sumit Woods Ltd
Book Building - SME
31 August 2018
Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2018
Marshall Machines Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 August 2018
Supreme Engineering Ltd
Book Building - SME
29 August 2018
Aaron Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 August 2018
Dangee Dums Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 August 2018
Powerful Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 August 2018
Sungold Media & Entertainment Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 August 2018
Deep Polymers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 August 2018
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
Book Building
10 August 2018
Tembo Global Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 August 2018
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
Book Building
27 July 2018
Ushanti Colour Chem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 July 2018
Raconteur Global Resources Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 July 2018
Supershakti Metaliks Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 July 2018
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
20 July 2018
Avro India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 July 2018
Ambani Orgochem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 July 2018
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 July 2018
Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2018
Jakharia Fabric Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2018
Ganga Forging Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2018
Rajnish Wellness Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 June 2018
Bright Solar Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 June 2018
Varroc Engineering Ltd
Book Building
28 June 2018
Rites Ltd
Book Building
22 June 2018
Fine Organic Industries Ltd
Book Building
22 June 2018
Accuracy Shipping Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 June 2018
Priti International Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 June 2018
Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals Ltd
Book Building - SME
12 June 2018
Sonam Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 June 2018
Waa Solar Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 June 2018
Palm Jewels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 June 2018
Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 May 2018
Arihant Institute Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 May 2018
Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 May 2018
Latteys Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 May 2018
Debock Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 May 2018
Shree Vasu Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 May 2018
Suumaya Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 May 2018
Sirca Paints India Ltd
Book Building - SME
22 May 2018
Megastar Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 May 2018
Innovators Facade Systems Ltd
Book Building - SME
16 May 2018
U. H. Zaveri Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 May 2018
Five Core Electronics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 May 2018
Milestone Furniture Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 May 2018
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd
Book Building
11 May 2018
E2E Networks Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 May 2018
Godha Cabcon and Insulation Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 May 2018
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 May 2018
Akshar Spintex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 May 2018
Softtech Engineers Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 May 2018
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 May 2018
Dr Lalchandani Labs Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 April 2018
Aakash Exploration Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 April 2018
Mahickra Chemicals Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 April 2018
Hardwyn India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 April 2018
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 April 2018
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 April 2018
Narmada Agrobase Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 April 2018
S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 April 2018
Vera Synthetic Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2018
Soni Soya Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2018
MMP Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
04 April 2018
AVG Logistics Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 April 2018
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
Book Building
28 March 2018
Penta Gold Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 March 2018
Taylormade Renewables Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 March 2018
Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 March 2018
ICICI Securities Ltd
Book Building
26 March 2018
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2018
Lex Nimble Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2018
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2018
Kapston Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2018
Benara Bearings & Pistons Ltd
Book Building - SME
22 March 2018
Yasho Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 March 2018
Mittal Life Style Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 March 2018
KBC Global Ltd
Book Building
21 March 2018
Sandhar Technologies Limited
Book Building
21 March 2018
Giriraj Civil Developers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 March 2018
Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 March 2018
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Book Building
20 March 2018
Bandhan Bank Ltd
Book Building
19 March 2018
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 March 2018
Ridings Consulting Engineers India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 March 2018
Active Clothing Co Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 March 2018
Marvel Decor Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 March 2018
Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 March 2018
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
Book Building
15 March 2018
Macpower CNC Machines Ltd
Book Building - SME
14 March 2018
Shreeshay Engineers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 March 2018
Inflame Appliances Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 March 2018
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 March 2018
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 March 2018
East India Securities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 March 2018
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd
Book Building
28 February 2018
Hindcon Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 February 2018
CKP Leisure Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 February 2018
Banka Bioloo Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 February 2018
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
Book Building
15 February 2018
Arvee Laboratories (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 February 2018
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 February 2018
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 February 2018
South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd
Book Building - SME
08 February 2018
Sintercom India Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 February 2018
Kenvi Jewels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 February 2018
Mohini Health & Hygiene Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 February 2018
Lorenzini Apparels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 February 2018
A and M Jumbo Bags Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 February 2018
Focus Suites Solutions & Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 February 2018
Medico Remedies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 January 2018
Gujarat Hy-Spin Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 January 2018
Gautam Gems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 January 2018
Vasa Retail and Overseas Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 January 2018
Shree Ram Proteins Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 January 2018
Solex Energy Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 January 2018
Ashoka Metcast Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 January 2018
CRP Risk Management Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 January 2018
Amber Enterprises India Ltd
Book Building
19 January 2018
Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
Book Building
18 January 2018
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
Book Building
12 January 2018
SKS Textiles Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 January 2018
Silly Monks Entertainment Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 January 2018
Jhandewalas Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 January 2018
Rithwik Facility Management Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 January 2018
Brand Concepts Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 January 2018
Moksh Ornaments Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 December 2017
Ajooni Biotech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 December 2017
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2017
SMVD Poly Pack Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 December 2017
One Point One Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
15 December 2017
Kids Medical Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 December 2017
Diggi Multitrade Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 December 2017
Touchwood Entertainment Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 December 2017
MRC Agrotech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 December 2017
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
Book Building
08 December 2017
Shalby Ltd
Book Building
07 December 2017
Dynamic Cables Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 December 2017
Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 December 2017
Innovana Thinklabs Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 December 2017
ICE Make Refrigeration Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 November 2017
Shradha Infraprojects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 November 2017
Zodiac Energy Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 November 2017
Felix Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 November 2017
Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 November 2017
Ambition Mica Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 November 2017
Sharika Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 November 2017
Vertoz Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 November 2017
Pulz Electronics Ltd
Book Building - SME
16 November 2017
Sanghvi Brands Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 November 2017
ANI Integrated Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 November 2017
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
Book Building
09 November 2017
Khadim India Ltd
Book Building
06 November 2017
New India Assurance Company Ltd
Book Building
03 November 2017
SecUR Credentials Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 November 2017
Mahindra Logistics Ltd
Book Building
02 November 2017
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
Book Building
27 October 2017
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 October 2017
Kaarya Facilities & Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 October 2017
General Insurance Corporation of India
Book Building
13 October 2017
D.P. Abhushan Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 October 2017
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd
Book Building
11 October 2017
MAS Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
10 October 2017
Milton Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2017
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
Book Building
06 October 2017
Omfurn India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2017
Siddharth Education Services Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 October 2017
Shree Ganesh Remedies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2017
Shreeji Translogistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2017
Beta Drugs Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2017
IRIS Business Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2017
Tirupati Forge Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2017
CMM Infraprojects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2017
Jash Engineering Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 October 2017
Reliable Data Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2017
Goldstar Power Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2017
Mehai Technology Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 September 2017
RKEC Projects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 September 2017
Vanta Bioscience Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 September 2017
Airo Lam Ltd
Book Building - SME
27 September 2017
Aarvi Encon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 September 2017
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 September 2017
Trident Texofab Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 September 2017
Share India Securities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 September 2017
D P Wires Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 September 2017
Innovative Tyres & Tubes Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 September 2017
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC Ltd
Book Building - SME
26 September 2017
Prataap Snacks Ltd
Book Building
26 September 2017
R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd
Book Building - SME
25 September 2017
Cadsys (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 September 2017
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
Book Building
22 September 2017
Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 September 2017
Madhya Pradesh Today Media Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 September 2017
Worth Peripherals Ltd
Book Building - SME
19 September 2017
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
Book Building
19 September 2017
Sagar Diamonds Ltd
Book Building - SME
18 September 2017
Baba Agro Food Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 September 2017
Capacite Infraprojects Ltd
Book Building
15 September 2017
Matrimony.com Ltd
Book Building
13 September 2017
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
Book Building
08 September 2017
Manav Infra Projects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 September 2017
Bharat Road Network Ltd
Book Building
08 September 2017
Nouritrans Exim Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2017
A & M Febcon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 September 2017
Dhruv Wellness Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 September 2017
Pashupati Cotspin Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 August 2017
ANG Lifesciences India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 August 2017
Shish Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 August 2017
Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
Book Building
24 August 2017
Geekay Wires Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 August 2017
Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 August 2017
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd
Book Building - SME
11 August 2017
Chothani Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 August 2017
Vaishali Pharma Ltd
Book Building - SME
10 August 2017
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
Book Building
03 August 2017
SIS Ltd
Book Building
02 August 2017
We Win Ltd
Book Building - SME
01 August 2017
Globalspace Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 July 2017
Total Transport Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 July 2017
G-Tec Janix Education Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 July 2017
Shanti Overseas (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 July 2017
Captain Technocast Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 July 2017
Jigar Cables Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 July 2017
Univastu India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 July 2017
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd
Fixed Price
17 July 2017
7NR Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 July 2017
Shrenik Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 July 2017
G G Engineering Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 July 2017
Ace Integrated Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2017
Bansal Multiflex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 July 2017
Transwind Infrastructures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 July 2017
Gautam Exim Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 July 2017
Pushpanjali Realms & Infratech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2017
Accord Synergy Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 June 2017
GTPL Hathway Ltd
Book Building
23 June 2017
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd
Book Building
21 June 2017
ERIS Lifesciences Ltd
Book Building
20 June 2017
Tejas Networks Ltd
Book Building
16 June 2017
Globe Textiles (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 June 2017
Riddhi Corporate Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 June 2017
Shri Ram Switchgears Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 May 2017
Vadivarhe Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 May 2017
Jalan Transolutions (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 May 2017
Yug Decor Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 May 2017
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 May 2017
PSP Projects Ltd
Book Building
19 May 2017
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
Book Building
11 May 2017
IRB InvIT Fund
Book Building-InvITs
05 May 2017
Meera Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 May 2017
Zota Health Care Ltd
Book Building - SME
02 May 2017
CKP Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 April 2017
Starlineps Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 April 2017
S Chand & Company Ltd
Book Building
28 April 2017
InfoBeans Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 April 2017
KMS Medisurgi Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 April 2017
Panache Digilife Ltd
Book Building - SME
17 April 2017
Sikko Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 April 2017
M K Proteins Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 April 2017
ASL Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 April 2017
Escorp Asset Management Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2017
Dev Information Technology Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2017
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2017
Creative Newtech Ltd
Book Building - SME
03 April 2017
Relstruct Buildcon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 March 2017
Euro India Fresh Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 March 2017
Octaware Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 March 2017
Shankara Building Products Ltd
Book Building
24 March 2017
Prime Fresh Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2017
Manas Properties Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2017
Maximus International Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2017
Oceanic Foods Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2017
Laxmi Cotspin Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2017
CL Educate Ltd
Book Building
22 March 2017
Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 March 2017
Manomay Tex India Ltd
Book Building - SME
20 March 2017
Jash Dealmark Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 March 2017
Sarthak Metals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 March 2017
Airan Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 March 2017
IFL Enterprises Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 March 2017
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
Book Building
10 March 2017
Music Broadcast Ltd
Book Building
08 March 2017
Akash Infraprojects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 March 2017
Sanginita Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 March 2017
RMC Switchgears Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 March 2017
Nitiraj Engineers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 March 2017
Tanvi Foods (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 February 2017
Global Education Ltd
Book Building - SME
21 February 2017
Krishana Phoschem Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 February 2017
Steel City Securities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 February 2017
Madhav Copper Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 January 2017
BSE Ltd
Book Building
25 January 2017
Super Fine Knitters Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
24 January 2017
Maheshwari Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 January 2017
Prolife Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 December 2016
Libas Consumer Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 December 2016
Veeram Securities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 December 2016
Laurus Labs Ltd
Book Building
08 December 2016
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 December 2016
Aditya Vision Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 December 2016
Sheela Foam Ltd
Book Building
01 December 2016
Jet Freight Logistics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 November 2016
Agro Phos India Ltd
Book Building - SME
07 November 2016
Varun Beverages Ltd
Book Building
28 October 2016
PNB Housing Finance Ltd
Book Building
27 October 2016
Art Nirman Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 October 2016
Globe International Carriers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 October 2016
Endurance Technologies Ltd
Book Building
07 October 2016
Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
Bindal Exports Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
Diksat Transworld Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 October 2016
Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
India Green Reality Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
Aurangabad Distillery Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
Pansari Developers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
Dhanuka Realty Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 October 2016
Gretex Industries Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 October 2016
Aditya Consumer Marketing Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2016
Sakar Healthcare Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 October 2016
Valiant Organics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2016
DRA Consultants Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 October 2016
Nandani Creation Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2016
Jet Knitwears Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2016
AVSL Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 September 2016
HPL Electric & Power Ltd
Book Building
26 September 2016
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
Book Building
21 September 2016
Radhika Jeweltech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 September 2016
Crown Lifters Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 September 2016
Husys Consulting Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 September 2016
GNA Axles Ltd
Book Building
16 September 2016
L&T Technology Services Ltd
Book Building
15 September 2016
Riddhi Steel & Tube Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2016
Spicy Entertainment & Media Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2016
Dhatre Udyog Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 September 2016
Sprayking Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 September 2016
Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 September 2016
Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 August 2016
Shiva Granito Export Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 August 2016
RBL Bank Ltd
Book Building
23 August 2016
S P Apparels Ltd
Book Building
04 August 2016
Dilip Buildcon Ltd
Book Building
03 August 2016
Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 July 2016
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
Book Building
22 July 2016
LTIMindtree Ltd
Book Building
13 July 2016
Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 July 2016
KKV Agro Powers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 July 2016
Titaanium Ten Enterprise Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2016
Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 July 2016
Advance Syntex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 July 2016
Quess Corp Ltd
Book Building
01 July 2016
Zeal Aqua Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2016
Mahanagar Gas Ltd
Book Building
23 June 2016
Yash Chemex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 June 2016
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 June 2016
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 May 2016
Darshan Orna Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 May 2016
Parag Milk Foods Ltd
Book Building
11 May 2016
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 May 2016
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 May 2016
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
02 May 2016
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
Book Building
29 April 2016
Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 April 2016
Equitas Holdings Ltd
Book Building
07 April 2016
Ruby Cables Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2016
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2016
NINtec Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 April 2016
Sysco Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2016
Franklin Leasing & Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2016
Lancer Containers Lines Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 April 2016
Infibeam Avenues Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2016
CHD Chemicals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 March 2016
Bharat Wire Ropes Ltd
Book Building
22 March 2016
Umiya Tubes Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 March 2016
Khemani Distributors & Marketing Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 March 2016
Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 March 2016
HEC Infra Projects Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 March 2016
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd
Book Building
18 March 2016
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 March 2016
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 February 2016
K.P. Energy Ltd
Book Building - SME
17 February 2016
Lucent Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 February 2016
Ganga Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 February 2016
Quick Heal Technologies Ltd
Book Building
10 February 2016
Vikram Kamats Hospitality Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 February 2016
Team Lease Services Ltd
Book Building
04 February 2016
Precision Camshafts Ltd
Book Building
29 January 2016
Blueblood Ventures Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 January 2016
GVP Infotech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 January 2016
Acewin Agriteck Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 December 2015
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
Book Building
21 December 2015
Suncare Traders Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 December 2015
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd
Book Building
10 December 2015
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
Book Building
10 December 2015
Navigant Corporate Advisors Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 December 2015
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 November 2015
S H Kelkar & Company Ltd
Book Building
30 October 2015
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
Book Building
29 October 2015
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd
Book Building
16 October 2015
Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 October 2015
Patdiam Jewellery Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2015
Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 October 2015
Ahimsa Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2015
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2015
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2015
Vishal Bearings Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 September 2015
Shaival Reality Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 September 2015
Sri Krishna Constructions (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 September 2015
P. B. Films Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 September 2015
Madhyam Agrivet Industries Ltd
Book Building
04 September 2015
Waaree Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 September 2015
Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Book Building
02 September 2015
Pennar Engineered Building Systems Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
27 August 2015
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Book Building
27 August 2015
Navkar Corporation Ltd
Book Building
26 August 2015
Universal Autofoundry Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 August 2015
Thinkink Picturez Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
19 August 2015
Power Mech Projects Ltd
Book Building
11 August 2015
Mangalam Seeds Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 July 2015
Emkay Taps & Cutting Tools Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 July 2015
Syngene International Ltd
Book Building
29 July 2015
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 July 2015
Amrapali Fincap Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 July 2015
Loyal Equipments Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 July 2015
Gala Global Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 July 2015
Jiya Eco-Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 July 2015
Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 July 2015
Majestic Research Services & Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 July 2015
Growington Ventures India Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 July 2015
Mishka Exim Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2015
Ambition Mica Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2015
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 June 2015
Manpasand Beverages Ltd
Book Building
26 June 2015
Funny Software Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 May 2015
PNC Infratech Ltd
Book Building
12 May 2015
UFO Moviez India Ltd
Book Building
30 April 2015
MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd
Book Building
23 April 2015
VRL Logistics Ltd
Book Building
17 April 2015
O.P Chains Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 April 2015
Filtra Consultants & Engineers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 March 2015
Athena Constructions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 March 2015
UR Sugar Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 March 2015
Inox Wind Ltd
Book Building
20 March 2015
Supreme (India) Impex Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 March 2015
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd
Book Building
17 March 2015
AGI Infra Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 March 2015
Ganesha Ecoverse Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 March 2015
SSPN Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 March 2015
Star Housing Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 March 2015
Ortel Communications Ltd
Book Building
05 March 2015
Karnavati Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 January 2015
Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 January 2015
Amsons Apparels Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 December 2014
Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
Book Building
05 December 2014
Captain Pipes Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 December 2014
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 November 2014
Aanchal Ispat Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 November 2014
Jet Solar Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
11 November 2014
JLA Infraville Shoppers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 October 2014
Starlit Power Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 October 2014
Hanman Fit Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
09 October 2014
Ceinsys Tech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 October 2014
Dhabriya Polywood Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 October 2014
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 October 2014
Aryaman Capital Markets Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2014
Momai Apparels Ltd
Book Building - SME
30 September 2014
Atishay Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 September 2014
Ultracab (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 September 2014
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd
Book Building
18 September 2014
Encash Entertainment Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
15 September 2014
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 September 2014
Sirohia & Sons Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 September 2014
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
Book Building
09 September 2014
Snowman Logistics Ltd
Book Building
28 August 2014
Vishal Fabrics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 August 2014
Zinema Media & Entertainment Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 July 2014
Bhanderi Infracon Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 July 2014
Bansal Roofing Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2014
Oasis Tradelink Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
30 June 2014
Tarini International Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
13 June 2014
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 May 2014
SPS Finquest Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 May 2014
GCM Capital Advisors Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 May 2014
Wonderla Holidays Ltd
Book Building
23 April 2014
Womens Next Loungeries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 April 2014
R&B Denims Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2014
Oceanaa Biotek industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 March 2014
Shri Krishna Prasadam Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 March 2014
Race Eco Chain Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 March 2014
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 March 2014
B.C. Power Controls Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 February 2014
Sanco Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 February 2014
Laxmipati Engineering Works Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 February 2014
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 February 2014
Polymac Thermoformers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 February 2014
Engineers India Ltd
Book Building
12 February 2014
Agrimony Commodities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 February 2014
Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
17 January 2014
Suyog Telematics Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 January 2014
RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
06 January 2014
Tentiwala Metal Products Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 December 2013
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Book Building
06 December 2013
Captain Polyplast Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 November 2013
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 October 2013
Stellar Capital Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 October 2013
Amrapali Capital and Finance Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
18 October 2013
S R G Securities Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 October 2013
VCU Data Management Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
08 October 2013
Subh Tex (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
07 October 2013
Newever Trade Wings Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 October 2013
Satkar Finlease Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 September 2013
R J Bio-Tech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 September 2013
Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 September 2013
Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
29 August 2013
Kushal Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 August 2013
VKJ Infradevelopers Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 August 2013
Julien Agro Infratech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 August 2013
GCM Commodity & Derivatives Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 August 2013
Alacrity Securities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 August 2013
Money Masters Leasing & Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 July 2013
eDynamics Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
12 June 2013
India Finsec Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 May 2013
Just Dial Ltd
Book Building
22 May 2013
SDC Techmedia Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 May 2013
Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
04 April 2013
Samruddhi Realty Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
03 April 2013
Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd
Book Building - SME
28 March 2013
Lakhotia Polyesters (India) Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 March 2013
GCM Securities Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
20 March 2013
Repco Home Finance Ltd
Book Building
15 March 2013
Bothra Metals & Alloys Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
14 March 2013
HPC Biosciences Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
05 March 2013
Channel Nine Entertainment Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 February 2013
Sunstar Realty Development Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
25 February 2013
NIBE Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 February 2013
V-Mart Retail Ltd
Book Building
05 February 2013
Esteem Bio Organic Food Processing Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
22 January 2013
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
31 December 2012
Indus Towers Ltd
Book Building
14 December 2012
PC Jeweller Ltd
Book Building
12 December 2012
CARE Ratings Ltd
Book Building
11 December 2012
Veto Switchgears & Cables Ltd
Book Building - SME
05 December 2012
Tara Jewels Ltd
Book Building
23 November 2012
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
23 October 2012
Shanti Guru Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 October 2012
Aditri Industries Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 September 2012
Comfort Commotrade Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
10 September 2012
Thejo Engineering Ltd
Book Building - SME
06 September 2012
SRG Housing Finance Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
28 August 2012
Jointeca Education Solutions Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
21 August 2012
Jupiter Infomedia Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
01 August 2012
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
26 July 2012
VKS Projects Ltd
Book Building
04 July 2012
Max Alert Systems Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
02 July 2012
Speciality Restaurants Ltd
Book Building
18 May 2012
Looks Health Services Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
16 May 2012
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd
Book Building
26 April 2012
MT Educare Ltd
Book Building
29 March 2012
NBCC (India) Ltd
Book Building
27 March 2012
Olympic Cards Ltd
Book Building
13 March 2012
Pyxis Finvest Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
27 February 2012
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
Book Building
24 February 2012
Flexituff Ventures International Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2011
Ujaas Energy Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2011
Indo Thai Securities Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2011
Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd
Book Building
04 October 2011
Taksheel Solutions Ltd
Book Building
04 October 2011
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd
Public Issue
29 September 2011
RDB Rasayans Ltd
Book Building
23 September 2011
Setubandhan Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
21 September 2011
PG Electroplast Ltd
Book Building
12 September 2011
SRS Ltd
Book Building
26 August 2011
TD Power Systems Ltd
Book Building
26 August 2011
Brooks Laboratories Ltd
Book Building
18 August 2011
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
Book Building
12 August 2011
Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd
Book Building
22 July 2011
Bharatiya Global Infomedia Ltd
Book Building
14 July 2011
Kridhan Infra Ltd
Book Building
29 June 2011
Birla Pacific Medspa Ltd
Book Building
23 June 2011
Rushil Decor Ltd
Book Building
23 June 2011
VMS Industries Ltd
Book Building
02 June 2011
Timbor Home Ltd
Book Building
02 June 2011
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Book Building
13 May 2011
Dr.Datsons Labs Ltd
Book Building
12 May 2011
BF Industrial Technology & Solutions Ltd
Book Building
09 May 2011
Vaswani Industries Ltd
Book Building
03 May 2011
Servalakshmi Paper Ltd
Book Building
29 April 2011
Innoventive Industries Ltd
Book Building
29 April 2011
Future Consumer Ltd
Book Building
28 April 2011
Paramount Printpackaging Ltd
Book Building
25 April 2011
Muthoot Finance Ltd
Book Building
21 April 2011
Shilpi Cable Technologies Ltd
Book Building
25 March 2011
PTC India Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
18 March 2011
Lovable Lingerie Ltd
Book Building
11 March 2011
Fineotex Chemical Ltd
Book Building
25 February 2011
AcroPetal Technologies Ltd
Book Building
24 February 2011
Sudar Industries Ltd
Book Building
24 February 2011
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd
Book Building
27 January 2011
Tata Steel Ltd
Book Building
21 January 2011
Midvalley Entertainment Ltd
Book Building
12 January 2011
C Mahendra Exports Ltd(Liquidated)
Book Building
06 January 2011
Shekhawati Industries Ltd
Public Issue
29 December 2010
Punjab & Sind Bank
Book Building
16 December 2010
A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd
Book Building
10 December 2010
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd
Book Building
10 December 2010
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd
Book Building
03 December 2010
Claris Lifesciences Ltd
Book Building
02 December 2010
MOIL Ltd
Book Building
01 December 2010
RPP Infra Projects Ltd
Book Building
22 November 2010
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Book Building
12 November 2010
Gravita India Ltd
Book Building
03 November 2010
Coal India Ltd
Book Building
21 October 2010
Shah Metacorp Ltd
Book Building
15 October 2010
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
Book Building
14 October 2010
BS Ltd
Book Building
13 October 2010
Oberoi Realty Ltd
Book Building
08 October 2010
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2010
Bedmutha Industries Ltd
Book Building
01 October 2010
Sea TV Network Ltd
Book Building
29 September 2010
Tecpro Systems Ltd
Book Building
28 September 2010
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Book Building
28 September 2010
Cantabil Retail India Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2010
Va Tech Wabag Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2010
Gallantt Ispat Ltd(Merged)
Public Issue
24 September 2010
Orient Green Power Company Ltd
Book Building
24 September 2010
ESL Steel Ltd
Book Building
24 September 2010
Ramky Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
23 September 2010
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd
Book Building
21 September 2010
Eros International Media Ltd
Book Building
21 September 2010
CP Capital Limited
Book Building
21 September 2010
Tirupati Inks Ltd
Book Building
17 September 2010
Indosolar Ltd
Book Building
15 September 2010
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd
Book Building
26 August 2010
Prakash Steelage Ltd
Book Building
10 August 2010
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd
Book Building
05 August 2010
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd(Merged))
Book Building
02 August 2010
Engineers India Ltd
Book Building
30 July 2010
Midfield Industries Ltd
Book Building
21 July 2010
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
Book Building
07 July 2010
Technofab Engineering Ltd
Book Building
02 July 2010
Shri Aster Silicates Ltd
Book Building
28 June 2010
Parabolic Drugs Ltd
Book Building
17 June 2010
Standard Chartered PLC
Book Building
28 May 2010
Jaypee Infratech Ltd
Book Building
04 May 2010
SJVN Ltd
Book Building
03 May 2010
GB Global Ltd
Book Building
29 April 2010
Tarapur Transformers Ltd
Book Building
28 April 2010
Satchmo Holdings Ltd
Book Building
27 April 2010
Talwalkars Better value Fitness Ltd
Book Building
23 April 2010
Goenka Diamond & Jewels Ltd
Book Building
26 March 2010
Intrasoft Technologies Ltd
Book Building
26 March 2010
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2010
Persistent Systems Ltd
Book Building
19 March 2010
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd
Book Building
15 March 2010
Pradip Overseas Ltd
Book Building
15 March 2010
NMDC Ltd
Book Building
12 March 2010
DQ Entertainment International Ltd
Book Building
10 March 2010
United Bank of India(Merged)
Book Building
25 February 2010
REC Ltd
Book Building
23 February 2010
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
Book Building
22 February 2010
Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd
Book Building
19 February 2010
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd
Book Building
11 February 2010
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd
Book Building
11 February 2010
NTPC Ltd
Book Building
05 February 2010
Emmbi Industries Ltd
Book Building
03 February 2010
Aqua Logistics Ltd
Book Building
02 February 2010
Valor Estate Ltd
Book Building
02 February 2010
Syncom Healthcare Ltd
Book Building
29 January 2010
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
Book Building
29 January 2010
Vascon Engineers Ltd
Book Building
29 January 2010
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
Book Building
20 January 2010
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
Book Building
13 January 2010
Infinite Computer Solutions India Ltd
Book Building
13 January 2010
D B Corp Ltd
Book Building
15 December 2009
Godrej Properties Ltd
Book Building
11 December 2009
JSW Energy Ltd
Book Building
09 December 2009
MBL Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
01 December 2009
Cox & Kings Ltd
Book Building
20 November 2009
Astec Lifesciences Ltd
Book Building
04 November 2009
Den Networks Ltd
Book Building
30 October 2009
RattanIndia Power Ltd
Book Building
15 October 2009
Expleo Solutions Ltd
Book Building
01 October 2009
Euro Multivision Ltd
Book Building
24 September 2009
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd
Book Building
18 September 2009
Oil India Ltd
Book Building
10 September 2009
Globus Spirits Ltd
Book Building
02 September 2009
Jindal Cotex Ltd
Book Building
01 September 2009
NHPC Ltd
Book Building
12 August 2009
Adani Power Ltd
Book Building
31 July 2009
Raj Oil Mills Ltd
Book Building
23 July 2009
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
Book Building
17 July 2009
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
Book Building
26 June 2009
Rishabhdev Technocable Ltd
Book Building
09 June 2009
Edserv Softsystems Ltd
Book Building
09 February 2009
Alkali Metals Ltd
Book Building
15 October 2008
Chemcel Biotech Ltd
Public Issue
12 September 2008
20 Microns Ltd
Book Building
11 September 2008
Resurgere Mines & Minerals India Ltd
Book Building
13 August 2008
Greenearth Resources & Projects Ltd
Book Building
13 August 2008
Nu Tek India Ltd
Book Building
01 August 2008
Coral Hub Ltd
Book Building
24 July 2008
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd
Book Building
09 July 2008
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd
Public Issue
27 June 2008
KSK Energy Ventures Ltd
Book Building
25 June 2008
Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd
Book Building
20 June 2008
First Winner Industries Ltd
Book Building
17 June 2008
Archidply Industries Ltd
Book Building
17 June 2008
Avon Corporation Ltd
Public Issue
12 June 2008
Sejal Glass Ltd
Book Building
12 June 2008
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Public Issue
30 May 2008
Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd
Book Building
30 May 2008
Anus Laboratories Ltd
Book Building
15 May 2008
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
Book Building
13 May 2008
Telogica Ltd
Book Building
17 April 2008
Kiri Industries Ltd
Book Building
02 April 2008
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
Book Building
27 March 2008
Sita Shree Food Products Ltd
Book Building
14 March 2008
AJR Infra & Tolling Ltd
Book Building
13 March 2008
REC Ltd
Book Building
22 February 2008
V-Guard Industries Ltd
Book Building
21 February 2008
GSS Infotech Ltd
Book Building
15 February 2008
Manjushree Technopack Ltd
Public Issue
06 February 2008
Tulsi Extrusions Ltd
Book Building
05 February 2008
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
Book Building
05 February 2008
SEPC Ltd
Book Building
01 February 2008
Bang Overseas Ltd
Book Building
31 January 2008
OnMobile Global Ltd
Book Building
29 January 2008
KNR Constructions Ltd
Book Building
29 January 2008
Cords Cable Industries Ltd
Book Building
24 January 2008
J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
Book Building
23 January 2008
Reliance Power Ltd
Book Building
18 January 2008
Capital First Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
16 January 2008
Porwal Auto Components Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2007
PPAP Automotive Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2007
Aries Agro Ltd
Book Building
19 December 2007
Manaksia Ltd
Book Building
19 December 2007
Brigade Enterprises Ltd
Book Building
13 December 2007
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
Book Building
12 December 2007
BGR Energy Systems Ltd
Book Building
12 December 2007
eClerx Services Ltd
Book Building
07 December 2007
Burnpur Cement Ltd
Public Issue
03 December 2007
Jyothy Labs Ltd
Book Building
27 November 2007
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd
Book Building
23 November 2007
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd
Book Building
22 November 2007
Renaissance Global Ltd
Book Building
21 November 2007
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
20 November 2007
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
Book Building
07 November 2007
Empee Distilleries Ltd
Book Building
06 November 2007
Religare Enterprises Ltd
Book Building
01 November 2007
Barak Valley Cements Ltd
Book Building
01 November 2007
Varun Industries Ltd
Public Issue
31 October 2007
Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd
Public Issue
23 October 2007
Rathi Bars Ltd
Public Issue
23 October 2007
Circuit Systems (India) Ltd
Public Issue
05 October 2007
IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co Ltd
Book Building
04 October 2007
Saamya Biotech (India) Ltd
Public Issue
28 September 2007
Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd
Book Building
26 September 2007
Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
Book Building
21 September 2007
Koutons Retail India Ltd
Book Building
21 September 2007
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
Book Building
13 September 2007
Dhanus Technologies Ltd
Book Building
12 September 2007
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
Book Building
11 September 2007
Birla Machining & Toolings Ltd(merged)
Public Issue
03 September 2007
Magnum Ventures Ltd
Book Building
30 August 2007
Indowind Energy Ltd
Book Building
24 August 2007
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
23 August 2007
Puravankara Ltd
Book Building
08 August 2007
Take Solutions Ltd
Book Building
07 August 2007
K P R Mill Ltd
Book Building
07 August 2007
Asian Granito India Ltd
Book Building
31 July 2007
SEL Manufacturing Company Ltd
Book Building
31 July 2007
Central Bank of India
Book Building
27 July 2007
IVRCL Assets & Holdings Ltd (Merged)
Book Building
26 July 2007
Refex Industries Ltd
Public Issue
26 July 2007
Omnitech Infosolutions Ltd
Book Building
25 July 2007
Zylog Systems Ltd
Book Building
25 July 2007
Omaxe Ltd
Book Building
20 July 2007
Alpa Laboratories Ltd
Book Building
17 July 2007
Simplex Projects Ltd
Book Building
13 July 2007
Everonn Education Ltd
Book Building
11 July 2007
Allied Digital Services Ltd
Book Building
05 July 2007
BEML Ltd
Book Building
03 July 2007
Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
03 July 2007
Surya Chakra Power Corporation Ltd
Book Building
29 June 2007
Spice Communications Ltd(merged)
Book Building
27 June 2007
ICICI Bank Ltd
Book Building
22 June 2007
Ankit Metal & Power Ltd
Book Building
22 June 2007
Celestial Biolabs Ltd
Public Issue
22 June 2007
Tarmat Ltd
Book Building
19 June 2007
DLF Ltd
Book Building
14 June 2007
V2 Retail Ltd
Book Building
13 June 2007
Nelcast Ltd
Book Building
08 June 2007
Meghmani Organics Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
07 June 2007
Decolight Ceramics Ltd
Book Building
29 May 2007
Time Technoplast Ltd
Book Building
23 May 2007
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd
Book Building
18 May 2007
Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd
Book Building
15 May 2007
Glory Films Ltd
Public Issue
15 May 2007
Insecticides India Ltd
Book Building
11 May 2007
Ultratech Nathdwara Cement Ltd
Book Building
10 May 2007
MIC Electronics Ltd
Book Building
08 May 2007
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd
Book Building
25 April 2007
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd
Public Issue
24 April 2007
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
Book Building
20 April 2007
Advanta Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
30 March 2007
Orbit Corporation Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2007
ICRA Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2007
Sancia Global Infraprojects Ltd
Book Building
19 March 2007
Mahaalaxmi Texpro Ltd
Book Building
01 March 2007
Page Industries Ltd
Book Building
27 February 2007
Raj Television Network Ltd
Book Building
23 February 2007
AMD Industries Ltd
Book Building
23 February 2007
Jagjanani Textiles Ltd
Public Issue
23 February 2007
Astral Ltd
Public Issue
22 February 2007
VTX Industries Ltd
Book Building
19 February 2007
Vodafone Idea Ltd
Book Building
15 February 2007
Evinix Industries Ltd
Book Building
15 February 2007
Broadcast Initiatives Ltd
Book Building
14 February 2007
E-Land Apparel Ltd
Book Building
14 February 2007
Indus Fila Ltd
Book Building
14 February 2007
Oriental Trimex Ltd
Book Building
14 February 2007
Mindtree Ltd
Book Building
14 February 2007
Euro Ceramics Ltd
Book Building
13 February 2007
C & C Constructions Ltd
Book Building
09 February 2007
Indian Bank
Book Building
09 February 2007
Lehar Footwears Ltd
Public Issue
08 February 2007
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Book Building
08 February 2007
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
Book Building
06 February 2007
Transwarranty Finance Ltd
Book Building
02 February 2007
Firstsource Solutions Ltd
Book Building
02 February 2007
Redington Ltd
Book Building
25 January 2007
Cineline India Ltd
Book Building
24 January 2007
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
Book Building
23 January 2007
Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd
Book Building
23 January 2007
Hubtown Ltd
Book Building
19 January 2007
TV18 Broadcast Ltd
Book Building
18 January 2007
Pochiraju Industries Ltd
Book Building
18 January 2007
Autoline Industries Ltd
Book Building
12 January 2007
Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd
Public Issue
09 January 2007
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd
Public Issue
21 December 2006
Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Ltd
Book Building
20 December 2006
Pyramid Saimira Theatre Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
18 December 2006
Cairn India Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
15 December 2006
Tanla Platforms Ltd
Book Building
14 December 2006
Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd
Book Building
08 December 2006
Nissan Copper Ltd
Book Building
08 December 2006
XL Energy Ltd
Book Building
07 December 2006
Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills Ltd
Public Issue
01 December 2006
L T Foods Ltd
Book Building
30 November 2006
Ruchira Papers Ltd
Book Building
29 November 2006
Sobha Ltd
Book Building
29 November 2006
Gulshan Sugars & Chemicals Ltd(merged)
Public Issue
28 November 2006
Blue Bird (India) Ltd
Book Building
22 November 2006
Lanco Infratech Ltd
Book Building
10 November 2006
Parsvnath Developers Ltd
Book Building
10 November 2006
Info Edge (India) Ltd
Book Building
02 November 2006
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd
Public Issue
20 October 2006
DCB Bank Ltd
Book Building
06 October 2006
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
Book Building
06 October 2006
Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2006
Hanung Toys and Textiles Ltd
Book Building
05 October 2006
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd
Book Building
04 October 2006
Gayatri Projects Ltd
Book Building
29 September 2006
Fiem Industries Ltd
Book Building
27 September 2006
Richa Industries Ltd
Public Issue
19 September 2006
Geecee Ventures Ltd
Book Building
14 September 2006
Usher Agro Ltd
Public Issue
11 September 2006
Atlantaa Ltd
Book Building
07 September 2006
HOV Services Ltd
Book Building
07 September 2006
Action Construction Equipment Ltd
Book Building
07 September 2006
Deep Energy Resources Ltd
Public Issue
04 September 2006
K E W Industries Ltd
Public Issue
01 September 2006
Voltamp Transformers Ltd
Book Building
29 August 2006
GMR Airports Ltd
Book Building
04 August 2006
Tech Mahindra Ltd
Book Building
04 August 2006
Allcargo Logistics Ltd
Book Building
06 June 2006
Prime Focus Ltd
Book Building
03 June 2006
Kingfisher Airlines Ltd
Book Building
26 May 2006
Rathi Steel & Power Ltd
Book Building
25 May 2006
Unity Infraprojects Ltd
Book Building
24 May 2006
Gangotri Textiles Ltd
Book Building
23 May 2006
Patel Engineering Ltd
Book Building
09 May 2006
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd
Book Building
03 May 2006
Inditrade Capital Ltd
Public Issue
21 April 2006
Reliance Petroleum Ltd(merged)
Book Building
20 April 2006
Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Book Building
17 April 2006
Lokesh Machines Ltd
Book Building
13 April 2006
Kamdhenu Ltd
Public Issue
08 April 2006
Sun TV Network Ltd
Book Building
07 April 2006
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
07 April 2006
Opto Circuits (India) Ltd
Book Building
05 April 2006
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd
Book Building
04 April 2006
R Systems International Ltd
Book Building
31 March 2006
Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
31 March 2006
Powersoft Global Solutions Ltd
Public Issue
29 March 2006
Birla Power Solutions Ltd
Public Issue
29 March 2006
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2006
Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd
Book Building
21 March 2006
Adhunik Metaliks Ltd
Book Building
17 March 2006
STL Global Ltd
Public Issue
14 March 2006
Solar Industries India Ltd
Book Building
13 March 2006
Rohit Ferro Tech Ltd
Public Issue
11 March 2006
Gallantt Ispat Ltd.
Public Issue
10 March 2006
Malu Paper Mills Ltd
Public Issue
10 March 2006
Visa Steel Ltd
Book Building
27 February 2006
Nitco Ltd
Book Building
27 February 2006
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
Book Building
24 February 2006
J K Cements Ltd
Book Building
24 February 2006
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
Book Building
23 February 2006
Pratibha Industries Ltd
Book Building
22 February 2006
KSS Ltd
Book Building
22 February 2006
Union Bank of India
Book Building
21 February 2006
Gitanjali Gems Ltd
Book Building
21 February 2006
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd
Public Issue
16 February 2006
South Indian Bank Ltd
Book Building
15 February 2006
Sadbhav Engineering Ltd
Book Building
08 February 2006
GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
07 February 2006
Sunil Hitech Engineers Ltd
Public Issue
03 February 2006
Inox Leisure Ltd
Book Building
02 February 2006
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
Book Building
31 January 2006
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd
Book Building
28 January 2006
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
Book Building
27 January 2006
Dynemic Products Ltd
Public Issue
25 January 2006
Cella Space Ltd
Public Issue
21 January 2006
Andhra Bank(Merged)
Book Building
20 January 2006
Bank of Baroda
Book Building
20 January 2006
Raj Rayon Industries Ltd
Book Building
18 January 2006
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
Book Building
17 January 2006
Nitin Spinners Ltd
Book Building
12 January 2006
Bartronics India Ltd
Book Building
24 December 2005
Ginni Filaments Ltd
Book Building
23 December 2005
Celebrity Fashions Ltd
Book Building
22 December 2005
Educomp Solutions Ltd
Book Building
22 December 2005
Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd
Public Issue
16 December 2005
Punj Lloyd Ltd
Book Building
16 December 2005
Ramsarup Industries Ltd
Public Issue
16 December 2005
Tulip Telecom Ltd
Book Building
15 December 2005
PVR Inox Ltd
Book Building
14 December 2005
Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
Book Building
03 December 2005
Repro India Ltd
Book Building
01 December 2005
Compulink Systems Ltd(merged)
Public Issue
30 November 2005
ABG Shipyard Ltd
Book Building
26 November 2005
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
Book Building
25 November 2005
Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd
Book Building
25 November 2005
AIA Engineering Ltd
Book Building
22 November 2005
Bombay Rayon Fashions Ltd
Book Building
17 November 2005
SORIL Infra Resources Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
16 November 2005
Vikash Metal & Power Ltd
Public Issue
28 October 2005
P B A Infrastructure Ltd
Public Issue
28 October 2005
Prithvi Information Solutions Ltd
Book Building
28 October 2005
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Ltd
Book Building
25 October 2005
KM Sugar Mills Ltd
Public Issue
19 October 2005
Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd
Book Building
19 October 2005
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
Book Building
14 October 2005
Glodyne Technoserve Ltd
Public Issue
07 October 2005
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd
Book Building
04 October 2005
Suzlon Energy Ltd
Book Building
29 September 2005
Solana Biofuels Limited
Public Issue
24 September 2005
Alps Industries Ltd
Public Issue
23 September 2005
Talbros Automotive Components Ltd
Book Building
09 September 2005
Amar Remedies Ltd
Book Building
31 August 2005
FCS Software Solutions Ltd
Public Issue
29 August 2005
Sasken Technologies Ltd
Book Building
17 August 2005
H T Media Ltd
Book Building
10 August 2005
IDFC Ltd
Book Building
22 July 2005
Shri Ramrupai Balaji Steels Ltd(merged)
Book Building
14 July 2005
Vivimed Labs Ltd
Public Issue
13 July 2005
Syndicate Bank(Merged)
Book Building
13 July 2005
Pakka Ltd
Book Building
08 July 2005
HSBC InvestDirect (India) Ltd
Book Building
08 July 2005
SPL Industries Ltd
Book Building
05 July 2005
Era Infra Engineering Ltd
Book Building
29 June 2005
Nectar Lifescience Ltd
Book Building
28 June 2005
MSP Steel & Power Ltd
Public Issue
24 June 2005
Yes Bank Ltd
Book Building
21 June 2005
Uniply Industries Ltd
Public Issue
16 June 2005
Provogue (India) Ltd
Book Building
16 June 2005
Jindal Poly Films Ltd
Book Building
15 June 2005
Beeyu Overseas Ltd
Public Issue
03 June 2005
Shree Ganesh Forgings Ltd
Public Issue
24 May 2005
Nandan Denim Ltd
Public Issue
20 May 2005
Cyber Media (India) Ltd
Public Issue
09 May 2005
Shoppers Stop Ltd
Book Building
04 May 2005
Oriental Bank of Commerce(Merged
Book Building
29 April 2005
IIFL Finance Ltd
Book Building
27 April 2005
Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd
Public Issue
26 April 2005
Alldigi Tech Ltd
Book Building
20 April 2005
Allahabad Bank(Merged)
Book Building
12 April 2005
Fame India Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
11 April 2005
Saksoft Ltd
Public Issue
07 April 2005
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
Book Building
06 April 2005
3i Infotech Ltd
Book Building
04 April 2005
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd
Book Building
29 March 2005
IVRCL Ltd
Book Building
23 March 2005
Gateway Distriparks Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
14 March 2005
Punjab National Bank
Book Building
11 March 2005
Emami Ltd
Book Building
10 March 2005
UTV Software Communications Ltd
Book Building
25 February 2005
Jet Airways (India) Ltd
Book Building
24 February 2005
Dena Bank(Merged)
Public Issue
29 January 2005
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
Public Issue
31 December 2004
Indoco Remedies Ltd
Book Building
23 December 2004
Bharati Defence & Infrastructure Ltd
Book Building
08 December 2004
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd
Public Issue
03 December 2004
Spanco Ltd
Public Issue
08 November 2004
S.A.L Steel Ltd
Book Building
05 November 2004
NTPC Ltd
Book Building
14 October 2004
Welspun Enterprises Ltd
Public Issue
08 October 2004
Indiabulls Financial Services Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
10 September 2004
GP Petroleums Ltd
Public Issue
06 September 2004
Crew B.O.S. Products Ltd
Public Issue
27 August 2004
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Book Building
05 August 2004
Vishal Exports Overseas Ltd
Public Issue
07 May 2004
New Delhi Television Ltd
Book Building
28 April 2004
Datamatics Global Services Ltd
Book Building
19 April 2004
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
Public Issue
10 April 2004
Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
07 April 2004
Biocon Ltd
Book Building
18 March 2004
Petronet LNG Ltd
Book Building
09 March 2004
PTC India Ltd
Book Building
08 March 2004
GAIL (India) Ltd
Book Building
05 March 2004
Dredging Corporation of India Ltd
Book Building
04 March 2004
Bank of Maharashtra
Public Issue
04 March 2004
CMC Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
28 February 2004
Indian Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd(merged)
Book Building
27 February 2004
Palred Technologies Ltd
Public Issue
23 February 2004
IGate Computer Systems Ltd(Merged)
Book Building
05 February 2004
I Power Solutions India Ltd
Public Issue
21 January 2004
T.V. Today Network Ltd
Book Building
27 December 2003
Surya Pharmaceutical Ltd
Public Issue
22 December 2003
Vijaya Bank(Merged)
Public Issue
17 October 2003
Lux Industries Ltd
Public Issue
23 September 2003
B A G Films & Media Ltd
Public Issue
17 September 2003
Indian Overseas Bank
Public Issue
12 September 2003
UCO Bank
Public Issue
10 September 2003
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Book Building
19 June 2003
Roopyaa Finbizz Ltd
Fixed Price - SME
-
Connplex Cinemas Ltd
Book Building - SME
-
