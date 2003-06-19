IPO Allotment Process

The basis of allotment refers to the process through which shares in an Initial Public Offering are distributed to investors. This mechanism ascertains how many shares each petitioner receives subject to demand, oversubscription, and shareholder classifications. If the IPO is overapplied for, the basis of allotment ensures stocks are fairly allocated among shareholders, either by share distribution or a random selection system, depending on the IPO's subscription levels.