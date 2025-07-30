M&B Engineering Limited: A Strong Player in Pre Engineered Buildings Industry

MBEL is an established player with a growing exports business in pre‑engineered buildings. Its INR 6,500 million IPO comprises both a fresh issue and an offer for sale by its promoters. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and fund capital expenditures.
Offer Details
Total Offer Size: The total offer size is up to INR 6,500.00 million.
· Fresh Issue: Up to INR 2,750.00 million
· Offer for Sale: Up to INR 3,750.00 million.
The Offer for Sale comprises Equity Shares of Promoters – Girishbhai Manibhai Patel, Chirag Hasmukhbhai Patel, Vipinbhai Kantilal Patel, Birva Chirag Patel, Aditya Vipinbhai Patel and Umaben Girishbhai Patel.
Price Band: INR 366 to INR 385 per Equity Share
Book Running Lead Managers:
Objectives of the IPO:
The company’s IPO proceeds will be used for multiple purposes, including debt reduction, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. The specific goals are as follows.
De-leveraging/Repayment of Debt
Capital Expenditures
Other General Corporate Purposes
The pre-engineered buildings market is part of the construction industry, and it is responsible for fabricating buildings in an assembly-line style, where buildings are made from pre-designed constituent parts. Such buildings are intended to be inexpensive, efficient, and environmentally friendly, and are also very popular among end-users. The customers from the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors in the industry use a multitude of products and services, which include pre-engineered buildings, structural steel, and self-supported roofing systems.
The prefab buildings market can be segmented broadly into 3 key categories:
Industry Size and Growth Trends
Global Market:
Indian Market:
· Rising Demand from Infrastructure Sector: The government’s strong emphasis on infrastructure development (including roads, railways and urban infrastructure) is a growth driver for PEBs.
· Increasing Industrialisation: Expansion of the industrial sector, including automobile, cement and oil and gas, among others, is boosting demand for PEBs.
· Rising Usage of PEBs for Building Applications: PEBs are commonly being adopted in the building sector, considering the benefits they offer in terms of a faster erection process, less wastage of material, and stricter quality control.
· Government Initiatives: Government initiatives like National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, etc, have boosted the growth of the industry.
M&B Engineering Limited is a key player in the Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEBs) segment in India. It was founded by a group of entrepreneurs in 1981 to manufacture PVC and uPVC pipes. Over a period of time, the company has evolved and emerged as a major player in the PEB industry.
The company’s original founders have a construction history and have been behind several other previous companies. The company has also partnered with a range of other top companies within the sector to add value whilst broadening its capabilities.
M&B Engineering Limited is engaged in two primary segments: Phenix Division and Proflex Division.
The Phenix Division offers one-stop solutions to PEB customers, from design to engineering, manufacturing and erection. The division provides various products and services, such as:
· Main frames
· Secondary structural components
· Claddings
· Accessories
The Proflex Division offers self-supporting steel roofing, including:
· Roofing panels
· Side wall cladding
· Gable wall cladding
· Ventilators
· Skylights
· HVLS fans
M&B Engineering Limited also manufactures products and provides other services such as :
· Project management
· Erection and installation
· Testing and quality control
· After-sales service
The industry is highly competitive with many established players.
· Everest Industries Ltd: A pioneer and leader in the Indian building material products business for over 90 years.
· Interarch Building Products Ltd: A company that has been around for more than 40 years and has been involved in pre-engineered steel construction, with this being its primary business.
· Kirby Building Systems & Structures India Pvt Ltd: 100% subsidiary of Alghanim Industries of Kuwait, having over 40 years of experience in the PEB domain.
· Pennar Industries Ltd: A diversified engineering company with a strong presence in the PEB space.
The company has become a key player in the PEB industry, having delivered highly acclaimed products and services. It’s an all-encompassing package of design, engineering, manufacturing, and erection that gives it a competitive edge over its rivals. Its commitment to customer service, quality and innovation has helped it establish a strong name in the industry.
Strengths
Market Leadership: M&B Engineering Limited is amongst the leading Pre-Engineered Buildings (“PEBs”) players in India with an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA in relation to PEB structures and 1,800,000 square metres per annum for Self-Supported Roofing solutions. It has a dominant market share, which provides economic benefits in the form of a lower cost advantage from scale and better pricing power.
Comprehensive Suite of Services: The firm offers design, engineering, fabrication, and erection on a turnkey basis for industrial and infrastructure projects. This one-stop shop model allows the company to maintain quality, short lead time and cost efficiency.
Weaknesses
Dependence on Raw Materials: A majority of the company’s expenses are raw materials. Any increased costs in input products could have a negative impact on the company’s reputation, business, operating results, financial condition and cash flow.
Limited Suppliers: The company does not have a diversified base of suppliers for its key raw material, steel. The loss of any of these suppliers may adversely impact the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations.
Employee Attrition Rate: The firm’s permanent employee attrition rate was 15.01% in FY25.
Financial Profile
Raw material price volatility led to volatile revenue growth: The company’s revenues fell in FY24 (YoY) while it witnessed a growth in FY25. The volatile growth profile is due to the volatility in raw material prices. In FY25, the company’s revenue growth can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in sales within India and a significant jump in sales outside India. The growth in sales within India can be attributed to higher demand from customers, as indicated by the increase in the company’s order book. The increase in sales outside India can be attributed to higher demand for the company’s products from customers outside India, especially in the United States.
Robust Profit Growth: The company’s profit growth is a result of its efficient operations and its ability to manage costs. The company’s profit after tax has increased significantly over the past few years, driven by an increase in revenue and a decrease in costs. The company’s ability to manage its costs has been a key factor in its profit growth.
|Particulars
|FY 23
|FY 24
|FY 25
|Revenue From Operations
|8,805
|7,951
|9,886
|YoY
|-9.70%
|24.34%
|PAT
|329
|456
|770
|Diluted EPS
|6.8
|9.2
|15.4
|YoY
|34.46%
|68.05%
Source: RHP
Table: KPI
|Particulars
|Unit
|M & B Building Products Limited
|Pennar Industries Limited
|Bansal Roofing Products Limited
|BirlaNU Limited*
|Everest Industries Limited
|Interarch Engineering Limited
|Revenue from Operations
|INR million
|9,886
|32,266
|966
|36,152
|17,228
|14,538
|EBITDA
|INR million
|1,264
|3,108
|92
|586
|299
|1,362
|EBITDA Margin
|%
|12.78%
|9.63%
|9.50%
|1.62%
|1.74%
|9.37%
|Profit/ (Loss) for the Year
|INR million
|770
|1,195
|55
|-329
|-36
|1,078
|PAT Margin
|%
|7.73%
|3.66%
|5.72%
|-0.90%
|-0.21%
|7.31%
|Return on Equity
|%
|25.13%
|11.95%
|16.71%
|-2.72%
|-0.60%
|14.35%
|Return on Capital Employed
|%
|24.80%
|0.16
|20.61%
|-2.97%
|0.74%
|18.88%
|Net Debt
|INR million
|1,013
|5,856
|48
|6,292
|1,532
|-1,816
|Net Debt to EBITDA
|times
|0.8
|1.88
|0.52
|10.74
|5.12
|-1.33
|Net Debt to Equity
|times
|0.33
|0.59
|0.14
|0.52
|0.26
|-0.24
|Net Fixed Assets Turnover Ratio
|times
|5.56
|3.31
|3.33
|2.1
|3
|6.36
|Net Working Capital
|INR million
|2,881
|6,383
|130
|4,546
|4,237
|2,560
|Net Working Capital Days
|No of days
|106
|72
|49
|46
|90
|64
|Installed Capacity
|MTPA
|103800
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|161000
|Installed Capacity for self-roofing systems
|Square meters
|1800000
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|Number of manufacturing facilities
|In Number
|2
|13
|NA
|32
|2
|5
Source: RHP
Table: Financials
|Name of the company
|Revenue from operations 2025 (INR million)
|Diluted EPS 2025 (INR)
|P/E as on July 7, 2025
|RONW (%)
|NAV (₹)
|M & B Engineering Limited
|9,886
|15
|24.98*
|25.14
|61.31
|Pennar Industries Limited
|32,266
|9
|25
|11.96
|73.99
|Bansal Roofing Products Limited
|966
|4
|28
|16.71
|25.13
|BirlaNU Limited*
|36,152
|-44
|NM
|-2.72
|1606.51
|Everest Industries Limited
|17,228
|-2
|NM
|-0.6
|377.13
|Interarch Building Products Limited
|14,538
|68
|34
|14.35
|451.56
Source: RHP, * upper end of price band
