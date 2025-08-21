iifl-logo

Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Open Cloud HIL Center in Trivandrum for Software-Defined Vehicles

21 Aug 2025 , 01:58 PM

Tata Elxsi and Suzuki Motor Corporation have opened a new engineering facility in Trivandrum, Kerala the SUZUKI–TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center. This marks Suzuki’s first full-vehicle, cloud-enabled Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) validation hub, and the second center under its partnership with Tata Elxsi after the Pune Offshore Development Center.

The center is built to enable early-stage, full-vehicle simulation and validation on a cloud-native platform. By giving Suzuki’s engineers remote access to HIL infrastructure integrated with electronic control units (ECUs), the company will be able to cut reliance on physical prototypes and speed up validation cycles across its global R&D network.

This move fits into Suzuki’s larger Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) roadmap, where software plays a bigger role in automotive design and scaling. Tata Elxsi is supporting this transition with its expertise in verification and validation, automation, and simulation, helping deliver faster development timelines and improved quality.

Suzuki’s global “SDV Right” strategy focuses on virtual development of electrical and electronic systems, aimed at ensuring continuous integration, quicker release cycles, and higher system reliability. The Trivandrum center is expected to be a cornerstone of that plan.

Commenting on the launch, Katsuhiro Kato, Director and Executive Vice President at Suzuki, said the facility strengthens the company’s move towards virtualization. “The SUZUKI–TATA ELXSI Cloud HIL Center leverages Tata Elxsi’s expertise to build an advanced and efficient development system. It will help reduce energy use and contribute to the development of next-generation mobility,” he said.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Elxsi, called it an important step in the partnership. “This new Cloud HIL Center builds on the Pune ODC and marks a forward leap in our collaboration around software-defined vehicles. It reflects our shared vision for sustainable, smarter mobility,” he noted.

The Trivandrum facility also underlines Tata Elxsi’s ability to localize global vehicle programs with engineering scale and depth in India. Designed to evolve with new automotive architectures, the center provides a modular and future-ready foundation for upcoming mobility programs.

