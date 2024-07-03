Summary

Canara Bank is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Bangalore. The Bank provides a range of products and services to the customers. Across the borders, the Bank has 8 branches, one each at London, Leicester, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manama, Johannesburg, New York and DIFC (Dubai) & a Representative Office at Sharjah, UAE. Canara Bank was incorporated on July 1, 1906 with the name Canara Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd. In the year 1910, the name of the Bank was changed from Canara Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd to Canara Bank Ltd. In July 19, 1969, the Bank was nationalized along with 14 major banks in the country. In the year 1976, they inaugurated their 1000th branch.In the year 1983, the Bank inaugurated an overseas branch at London. In the year 1984, Laksmi Commercial Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1985, the Bank commissioned Indo Hong Kong International Finance Ltd. In the year 1987, they launched Canbank Mutual Fund & Canfin Homes. In the year 1989, they started Canbank Venture Capital Fund.During the year 1989-90, the Bank incorporated their factoring subsidiary, Canbank Factors Ltd. During the year 1992-93, they became the first Bank to articulate and adopt the directive principles of Good Banking. During the year 1995-96, they became the first Bank to be conferred with ISO 9002 certification for one of its branches in Bangalore.During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened a Mahila Banking Branch, first of its kind at Bangalore, for catering exclusively

