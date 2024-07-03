iifl-logo-icon 1
Canara Bank Share Price

99.16
(-2.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.45
  • Day's High101.77
  • 52 Wk High128.9
  • Prev. Close101.45
  • Day's Low98.05
  • 52 Wk Low 88.3
  • Turnover (lac)9,904.84
  • P/E6
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value94.56
  • EPS16.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89,944.58
  • Div. Yield3.17
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Canara Bank KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

101.45

Prev. Close

101.45

Turnover(Lac.)

9,904.84

Day's High

101.77

Day's Low

98.05

52 Week's High

128.9

52 Week's Low

88.3

Book Value

94.56

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89,944.58

P/E

6

EPS

16.9

Divi. Yield

3.17

Canara Bank Corporate Action

27 Aug 2014

12:00 AM

Split

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.22

Record Date: 17 Jun, 2024

Canara Bank NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

4 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Canara Bank SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.93%

Non-Promoter- 22.83%

Institutions: 22.83%

Non-Institutions: 14.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Canara Bank FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,814.13

1,814.13

1,814.13

1,646.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85,140.46

71,793.05

64,297.18

57,238.19

Net Worth

86,954.59

73,607.18

66,111.31

58,884.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3,844.78

10,266.41

8,934.58

9,624.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Canara Bank Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Canara Bank

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Debashish Mukherjee

Nominee (RBI)

R Kesavan

Director (Shareholder)

BIMAL PRASAD SHARMA

Director (Shareholder)

Karunakara Shetty

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Dibakar Prasad Harichandan

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Nalini Padmanabhan

Executive Director

Ashok Chandra

Director (Shareholder)

Abha Singh Yaduvanshi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vijay Srirangan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santosh Kumar Barik

Managing Director & CEO

K Satyanarayana Raju

Executive Director

Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia

Executive Director

Bhavendra Kumar

Nominee (Govt)

PARSHANT KUMAR GOYAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Canara Bank

Summary

Canara Bank is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Bangalore. The Bank provides a range of products and services to the customers. Across the borders, the Bank has 8 branches, one each at London, Leicester, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manama, Johannesburg, New York and DIFC (Dubai) & a Representative Office at Sharjah, UAE. Canara Bank was incorporated on July 1, 1906 with the name Canara Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd. In the year 1910, the name of the Bank was changed from Canara Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd to Canara Bank Ltd. In July 19, 1969, the Bank was nationalized along with 14 major banks in the country. In the year 1976, they inaugurated their 1000th branch.In the year 1983, the Bank inaugurated an overseas branch at London. In the year 1984, Laksmi Commercial Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1985, the Bank commissioned Indo Hong Kong International Finance Ltd. In the year 1987, they launched Canbank Mutual Fund & Canfin Homes. In the year 1989, they started Canbank Venture Capital Fund.During the year 1989-90, the Bank incorporated their factoring subsidiary, Canbank Factors Ltd. During the year 1992-93, they became the first Bank to articulate and adopt the directive principles of Good Banking. During the year 1995-96, they became the first Bank to be conferred with ISO 9002 certification for one of its branches in Bangalore.During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened a Mahila Banking Branch, first of its kind at Bangalore, for catering exclusively
Company FAQs

What is the Canara Bank share price today?

The Canara Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Canara Bank?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹89944.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Canara Bank?

The PE and PB ratios of Canara Bank is 6 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Canara Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Canara Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Canara Bank is ₹88.3 and ₹128.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Canara Bank?

Canara Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.01%, 3 Years at 35.16%, 1 Year at 10.69%, 6 Month at -13.33%, 3 Month at -6.03% and 1 Month at -3.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Canara Bank?

The shareholding pattern of Canara Bank is as follows:
Promoters - 62.93 %
Institutions - 22.83 %
Public - 14.23 %

