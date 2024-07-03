SectorBanks
Open₹101.45
Prev. Close₹101.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,904.84
Day's High₹101.77
Day's Low₹98.05
52 Week's High₹128.9
52 Week's Low₹88.3
Book Value₹94.56
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89,944.58
P/E6
EPS16.9
Divi. Yield3.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,646.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85,140.46
71,793.05
64,297.18
57,238.19
Net Worth
86,954.59
73,607.18
66,111.31
58,884.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3,844.78
10,266.41
8,934.58
9,624.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Debashish Mukherjee
Nominee (RBI)
R Kesavan
Director (Shareholder)
BIMAL PRASAD SHARMA
Director (Shareholder)
Karunakara Shetty
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Dibakar Prasad Harichandan
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Nalini Padmanabhan
Executive Director
Ashok Chandra
Director (Shareholder)
Abha Singh Yaduvanshi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vijay Srirangan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santosh Kumar Barik
Managing Director & CEO
K Satyanarayana Raju
Executive Director
Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia
Executive Director
Bhavendra Kumar
Nominee (Govt)
PARSHANT KUMAR GOYAL
Reports by Canara Bank
Summary
Canara Bank is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarters in Bangalore. The Bank provides a range of products and services to the customers. Across the borders, the Bank has 8 branches, one each at London, Leicester, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Manama, Johannesburg, New York and DIFC (Dubai) & a Representative Office at Sharjah, UAE. Canara Bank was incorporated on July 1, 1906 with the name Canara Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd. In the year 1910, the name of the Bank was changed from Canara Hindu Permanent Fund Ltd to Canara Bank Ltd. In July 19, 1969, the Bank was nationalized along with 14 major banks in the country. In the year 1976, they inaugurated their 1000th branch.In the year 1983, the Bank inaugurated an overseas branch at London. In the year 1984, Laksmi Commercial Bank Ltd was amalgamated with the Bank. In the year 1985, the Bank commissioned Indo Hong Kong International Finance Ltd. In the year 1987, they launched Canbank Mutual Fund & Canfin Homes. In the year 1989, they started Canbank Venture Capital Fund.During the year 1989-90, the Bank incorporated their factoring subsidiary, Canbank Factors Ltd. During the year 1992-93, they became the first Bank to articulate and adopt the directive principles of Good Banking. During the year 1995-96, they became the first Bank to be conferred with ISO 9002 certification for one of its branches in Bangalore.During the year 2001-02, the Bank opened a Mahila Banking Branch, first of its kind at Bangalore, for catering exclusively
The Canara Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹99.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Canara Bank is ₹89944.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Canara Bank is 6 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Canara Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Canara Bank is ₹88.3 and ₹128.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Canara Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.01%, 3 Years at 35.16%, 1 Year at 10.69%, 6 Month at -13.33%, 3 Month at -6.03% and 1 Month at -3.49%.
