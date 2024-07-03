Canara Bank Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
1,39,164.94
1,11,209.76
94,256.89
93,339.45
61,558.15
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
122.35
89.84
33.6
65.96
65.42
Net Profit after Minority Interest
15,278.57
11,254.75
6,124.83
2,890.6
-1,986.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-858.59
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
15,278.57
11,254.75
6,983.42
2,890.6
-1,986.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
84.22
62.04
35.04
19.11
-23.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
161
120
65
0
0
Equity
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,646.74
1,030.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
83.34
78.49
73.89
69.83
68.93
PBDTM(%)
18.09
16.79
12.95
5.52
-3.04
PATM(%)
13.37
12.58
8.2
3.84
-4.06
