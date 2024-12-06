Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
62.93%
62.93%
62.93%
62.93%
62.93%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
22.83%
22.89%
23.1%
24.95%
25.5%
Non-Institutions
14.23%
14.16%
13.95%
12.1%
11.56%
Total Non-Promoter
37.06%
37.06%
37.06%
37.06%
37.06%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
