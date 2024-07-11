PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received dividend checks of ₹6,481 Crore from four public sector banks on Wednesday, including Canara Bank and Indian Bank. The checks were for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

The finance ministry posted on X, saying, “Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of ₹2,514.22 Crore for FY 2023-24 from Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO – @bankofbaroda.”

Similarly, K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

For 2023–2024, Indian Bank, a Chennai–based bank, issued dividend checks totaling ₹1,193.45 Crore.

Rajneesh Karnatak, the MD and CEO of Bank of India, handed the cheque for the bank’s dividend payment of ₹935.44 Crore.

Furthermore, a dividend check for ₹252 Crore was presented by Mumbai-based EXIM Bank for the fiscal year 2023–2024.

