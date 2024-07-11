PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received dividend checks of ₹6,481 Crore from four public sector banks on Wednesday, including Canara Bank and Indian Bank. The checks were for the fiscal year 2023–2024.
The finance ministry posted on X, saying, “Smt @nsitharaman receives a dividend cheque of ₹2,514.22 Crore for FY 2023-24 from Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO – @bankofbaroda.”
Similarly, K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.
For 2023–2024, Indian Bank, a Chennai–based bank, issued dividend checks totaling ₹1,193.45 Crore.
Rajneesh Karnatak, the MD and CEO of Bank of India, handed the cheque for the bank’s dividend payment of ₹935.44 Crore.
Furthermore, a dividend check for ₹252 Crore was presented by Mumbai-based EXIM Bank for the fiscal year 2023–2024.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.