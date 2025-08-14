Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Pfizer Ltd has started the financial year on a strong note, posting a sharp rise in profit for the June quarter. Net profit climbed 27.2% to ₹191.7 crore. This is compared with ₹150.7 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue also saw healthy growth. It was up 7.1% to ₹604 crore from ₹563 crore a year earlier. Operating performance was stronger. EBITDA increasing 18.1% to ₹209.7 crore. This is up against ₹177.6 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Profitability improved as margins rose to 34.8% from 31.5%.

The quarter also included a one-off gain from the sale of land and a building at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) site. Pfizer said the transaction, which followed all necessary approvals, brought in a net gain of ₹172.81 crore. This came after deducting the asset’s carrying value of about ₹31.75 crore and related costs of ₹59.84 crore, and was booked under exceptional items.

Alongside its results, the company announced a significant product launch. On August 11, Pfizer rolled out its next-generation 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India. The vaccine, which offers broader serotype coverage, is aimed at strengthening protection against pneumococcal disease in the country’s adult population.

“We are excited to launch PCV20 in India,” said Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director, Pfizer India. “With its coverage of 20 pneumococcal disease serotypes, we believe it will address the growing need for adult immunisation.”

