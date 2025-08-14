iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

14 Aug 2025 , 02:27 PM

Pfizer Ltd has started the financial year on a strong note, posting a sharp rise in profit for the June quarter. Net profit climbed 27.2% to ₹191.7 crore. This is compared with ₹150.7 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue also saw healthy growth. It was up 7.1% to ₹604 crore from ₹563 crore a year earlier. Operating performance was stronger. EBITDA increasing 18.1% to ₹209.7 crore. This is up against ₹177.6 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Profitability improved as margins rose to 34.8% from 31.5%.

The quarter also included a one-off gain from the sale of land and a building at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) site. Pfizer said the transaction, which followed all necessary approvals, brought in a net gain of ₹172.81 crore. This came after deducting the asset’s carrying value of about ₹31.75 crore and related costs of ₹59.84 crore, and was booked under exceptional items.

Alongside its results, the company announced a significant product launch. On August 11, Pfizer rolled out its next-generation 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20) for adults in India. The vaccine, which offers broader serotype coverage, is aimed at strengthening protection against pneumococcal disease in the country’s adult population.

“We are excited to launch PCV20 in India,” said Meenakshi Nevatia, Managing Director, Pfizer India. “With its coverage of 20 pneumococcal disease serotypes, we believe it will address the growing need for adult immunisation.”

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Pfizer India Q1
  • Pfizer India Q1 News
  • Q1 news
  • Q1 Profit News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Engineers India, NPCIL Sign MoU for Bharat Small Modular Reactor Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|03:58 PM
Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Infosys Acquires 75% Stake in Telstra’s Versent Group

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|02:47 PM
Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Pfizer India Q1 Profit Rises 27%; Unveils PCV20 Vaccine

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|02:27 PM
Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

Muthoot Finance spurts ~10% on robust Q1FY26 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|01:21 PM
Zydus Gets Four USFDA Observations at Baddi Plant

Zydus Gets Four USFDA Observations at Baddi Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2025|11:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.