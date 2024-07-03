Summary

Tech Mahindra Limited is a leading provider of consulting-led integrated portfolio services to customers including Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers and IT Infrastructure Service Providers, Business Process Outsourcing Service Providers as well as Enterprise Solutions Services (BFSI, Retail & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility (E&U), and Healthcare, Life Sciences, etc.) of Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services delivered through a network of multiple locations around the globe. It provides IT services, including IT enabled Services, Application Development and Maintenance, Consulting and Enterprise Business Solutions, Extended Engineering Solutions and Infrastructure Management Services to a diversified base of corporate customers in a wide range of industries including Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Transportation and Engineering Services.Tech Mahindra is a USD 6.5 billion company with over 148,000 professionals across 90 countries, helping over 1250 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. The Companys convergent, digital, design experiences, customer-centric platforms and reusable assets connect across technologies to deliver tangible business value to its stakeholders.Tech Mahindra Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 24th, 1986 and commenced its business during the year 1987 and incorporated MBT International Inc in 1993, the first overseas

Read More