iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tech Mahindra Ltd Share Price

1,686.3
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,704.75
  • Day's High1,711.3
  • 52 Wk High1,807.7
  • Prev. Close1,689.45
  • Day's Low1,675
  • 52 Wk Low 1,162.95
  • Turnover (lac)15,946.59
  • P/E56.42
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value256.32
  • EPS29.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,65,052.86
  • Div. Yield2.36
View All Historical Data
Loading...
View More Futures

Tech Mahindra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,704.75

Prev. Close

1,689.45

Turnover(Lac.)

15,946.59

Day's High

1,711.3

Day's Low

1,675

52 Week's High

1,807.7

52 Week's Low

1,162.95

Book Value

256.32

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,65,052.86

P/E

56.42

EPS

29.95

Divi. Yield

2.36

Tech Mahindra Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 01 Nov, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tech Mahindra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tech Mahindra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.02%

Indian: 35.00%

Non-Promoter- 54.83%

Institutions: 54.83%

Non-Institutions: 10.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tech Mahindra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

490

488.4

489.5

489.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22,680.5

24,715.5

25,720.2

24,526.6

Net Worth

23,170.5

25,203.9

26,209.7

25,015.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

34,726.1

29,640.9

29,225.4

27,228.1

yoy growth (%)

17.15

1.42

7.33

14.92

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-11,054.2

-9,162.6

-9,282.7

-8,447.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

6,284.6

5,526.6

5,332.2

5,426.6

Depreciation

-659.9

-662.3

-667.4

-659.2

Tax paid

-1,371.5

-1,287.5

-797.7

-1,046.9

Working capital

2,302.2

-2,533.7

3,958.9

-2,276.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.15

1.42

7.33

14.92

Op profit growth

2.9

44.05

-28.41

32.56

EBIT growth

13.56

3.53

-1.29

10.03

Net profit growth

15.89

-6.51

3.53

9.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

51,995.5

53,290.2

44,646

37,855.1

36,867.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51,995.5

53,290.2

44,646

37,855.1

36,867.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

927.4

965

1,115.1

788.3

1,192.4

View Annually Results

Tech Mahindra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tech Mahindra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anand Mahindra

Lead Independent Director

T N Manoharan

Independent Director

M Rajyalakshmi Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Khatri

Non Executive Director

Mukti Khaire

Independent Director

Haigreve Khaitan

Independent Director

Shikha Sharma

Non Executive Director

Anish Shah

Independent Director

Penelope Fowler

Managing Director & CEO

Mohit Joshi

Non Executive Director

Tarun Bajaj

Non Executive Director

NEELAM DHAWAN

Non Executive Director

Amarjyoti Barua

Additional Director

Puneet Renjhen

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tech Mahindra Ltd

Summary

Tech Mahindra Limited is a leading provider of consulting-led integrated portfolio services to customers including Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers and IT Infrastructure Service Providers, Business Process Outsourcing Service Providers as well as Enterprise Solutions Services (BFSI, Retail & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility (E&U), and Healthcare, Life Sciences, etc.) of Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services delivered through a network of multiple locations around the globe. It provides IT services, including IT enabled Services, Application Development and Maintenance, Consulting and Enterprise Business Solutions, Extended Engineering Solutions and Infrastructure Management Services to a diversified base of corporate customers in a wide range of industries including Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Transportation and Engineering Services.Tech Mahindra is a USD 6.5 billion company with over 148,000 professionals across 90 countries, helping over 1250 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. The Companys convergent, digital, design experiences, customer-centric platforms and reusable assets connect across technologies to deliver tangible business value to its stakeholders.Tech Mahindra Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 24th, 1986 and commenced its business during the year 1987 and incorporated MBT International Inc in 1993, the first overseas
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tech Mahindra Ltd share price today?

The Tech Mahindra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1686.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tech Mahindra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tech Mahindra Ltd is ₹165052.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tech Mahindra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tech Mahindra Ltd is 56.42 and 7.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tech Mahindra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tech Mahindra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tech Mahindra Ltd is ₹1162.95 and ₹1807.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tech Mahindra Ltd?

Tech Mahindra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.86%, 3 Years at -1.81%, 1 Year at 35.79%, 6 Month at 14.17%, 3 Month at 5.32% and 1 Month at -3.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tech Mahindra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tech Mahindra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.03 %
Institutions - 54.83 %
Public - 10.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tech Mahindra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.