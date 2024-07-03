SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,704.75
Prev. Close₹1,689.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,946.59
Day's High₹1,711.3
Day's Low₹1,675
52 Week's High₹1,807.7
52 Week's Low₹1,162.95
Book Value₹256.32
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,65,052.86
P/E56.42
EPS29.95
Divi. Yield2.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
490
488.4
489.5
489.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22,680.5
24,715.5
25,720.2
24,526.6
Net Worth
23,170.5
25,203.9
26,209.7
25,015.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
34,726.1
29,640.9
29,225.4
27,228.1
yoy growth (%)
17.15
1.42
7.33
14.92
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-11,054.2
-9,162.6
-9,282.7
-8,447.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
6,284.6
5,526.6
5,332.2
5,426.6
Depreciation
-659.9
-662.3
-667.4
-659.2
Tax paid
-1,371.5
-1,287.5
-797.7
-1,046.9
Working capital
2,302.2
-2,533.7
3,958.9
-2,276.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.15
1.42
7.33
14.92
Op profit growth
2.9
44.05
-28.41
32.56
EBIT growth
13.56
3.53
-1.29
10.03
Net profit growth
15.89
-6.51
3.53
9.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
51,995.5
53,290.2
44,646
37,855.1
36,867.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51,995.5
53,290.2
44,646
37,855.1
36,867.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
927.4
965
1,115.1
788.3
1,192.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anand Mahindra
Lead Independent Director
T N Manoharan
Independent Director
M Rajyalakshmi Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Khatri
Non Executive Director
Mukti Khaire
Independent Director
Haigreve Khaitan
Independent Director
Shikha Sharma
Non Executive Director
Anish Shah
Independent Director
Penelope Fowler
Managing Director & CEO
Mohit Joshi
Non Executive Director
Tarun Bajaj
Non Executive Director
NEELAM DHAWAN
Non Executive Director
Amarjyoti Barua
Additional Director
Puneet Renjhen
Reports by Tech Mahindra Ltd
Summary
Tech Mahindra Limited is a leading provider of consulting-led integrated portfolio services to customers including Telecom Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers and IT Infrastructure Service Providers, Business Process Outsourcing Service Providers as well as Enterprise Solutions Services (BFSI, Retail & Logistics, Manufacturing, Energy and Utility (E&U), and Healthcare, Life Sciences, etc.) of Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services delivered through a network of multiple locations around the globe. It provides IT services, including IT enabled Services, Application Development and Maintenance, Consulting and Enterprise Business Solutions, Extended Engineering Solutions and Infrastructure Management Services to a diversified base of corporate customers in a wide range of industries including Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Transportation and Engineering Services.Tech Mahindra is a USD 6.5 billion company with over 148,000 professionals across 90 countries, helping over 1250 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. The Companys convergent, digital, design experiences, customer-centric platforms and reusable assets connect across technologies to deliver tangible business value to its stakeholders.Tech Mahindra Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 24th, 1986 and commenced its business during the year 1987 and incorporated MBT International Inc in 1993, the first overseas
The Tech Mahindra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1686.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tech Mahindra Ltd is ₹165052.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tech Mahindra Ltd is 56.42 and 7.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tech Mahindra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tech Mahindra Ltd is ₹1162.95 and ₹1807.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tech Mahindra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.86%, 3 Years at -1.81%, 1 Year at 35.79%, 6 Month at 14.17%, 3 Month at 5.32% and 1 Month at -3.43%.
