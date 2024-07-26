Approved convening of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on Friday, 26th July, 2024 through video conferencing/any other audio-visual means and seeking approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, inter alia, for: The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Saturday, 20th July, 2024 to Friday, 26th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and reckoning entitlement to the Final Dividend recommended. Please find enclosed Notice of 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 26th July, 2024 through VC/OAVM, Integrated Annual Report including Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 under Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.06.2024) attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.07.2024)