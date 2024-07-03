Tech Mahindra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
39,124.2
39,572
32,529.7
28,125.2
27,377.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39,124.2
39,572
32,529.7
28,125.2
27,377.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
547.5
659.5
792.5
755.5
907.2
Total Income
39,671.7
40,231.5
33,322.2
28,880.7
28,284.7
Total Expenditure
35,717
33,612.2
26,599.8
23,226.2
23,006.2
PBIDT
3,954.7
6,619.3
6,722.4
5,654.5
5,278.5
Interest
333.7
232.2
107.4
132.3
138.7
PBDT
3,621
6,387.1
6,615
5,522.2
5,139.8
Depreciation
1,355.7
1,466.5
1,036.2
1,113.3
1,047.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
768.4
1,373.4
1,605.5
1,299.9
943.5
Deferred Tax
-235.7
-184.8
-111.5
-199.8
-22.3
Reported Profit After Tax
1,732.6
3,732
4,084.8
3,308.8
3,171
Minority Interest After NP
35.8
18.4
24.4
-37.9
-58.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,696.8
3,713.6
4,060.4
3,346.7
3,229.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,696.8
3,713.6
4,060.4
3,346.7
3,229.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.2
42.11
46.23
38.29
36.99
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
300
300
0
Equity
441
439.8
438.2
436.6
435.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.1
16.72
20.66
20.1
19.28
PBDTM(%)
9.25
16.14
20.33
19.63
18.77
PATM(%)
4.42
9.43
12.55
11.76
11.58
