Top Stocks for Today - 17th July 2025

Tech Mahindra: The business posted a 1.4% QoQ decline in constant currency revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. This was higher than the 0.7% drop anticipated by brokerages. The company said that its net profit slipped 2% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,140.6 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit stood at ₹1,167 Crore.

L&T Technology: The business announced a mixed performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The tech business logged a modest 0.7% growth in its net profit for the quarter at ₹316.10 Crore. Revenue from operations slipped 3.9% against the previous quarter at ₹2,866 Crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker said that it has introduced six airbags standard in its Ertiga and Baleno models from July 16, 2025. Hence, the company will hike prices of Ertiga by 1.4% and 0.5% for Baleno. The move supports its objective of full airbag coverage by year-end.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The business announced that it has entered into a partnership with Sanofi India for expansion of its access to Sanofi’s oral anti-diabetic drugs. This includes Amaryl and Cetapin. Emcure will be responsible for handling distribution and promotion, while Sanofi continues manufacturing.

State Bank of India: The bank launched a ₹25,000 Crore QIP. This is the company’s first equity raise since 2017. The transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹811.05 per share, 3% lower than its closing price of ₹831.70.

