iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 17th July 2025

17 Jul 2025 , 06:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tech Mahindra: The business posted a 1.4% QoQ decline in constant currency revenue for the quarter ended June 2025. This was higher than the 0.7% drop anticipated by brokerages. The company said that its net profit slipped 2% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,140.6 Crore. In the previous corresponding quarter, net profit stood at ₹1,167 Crore.

L&T Technology: The business announced a mixed performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The tech business logged a modest 0.7% growth in its net profit for the quarter at ₹316.10 Crore. Revenue from operations slipped 3.9% against the previous quarter at ₹2,866 Crore.

Maruti Suzuki: The automaker said that it has introduced six airbags standard in its Ertiga and Baleno models from July 16, 2025. Hence, the company will hike prices of Ertiga by 1.4% and 0.5% for Baleno. The move supports its objective of full airbag coverage by year-end.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The business announced that it has entered into a partnership with Sanofi India for expansion of its access to Sanofi’s oral anti-diabetic drugs. This includes Amaryl and Cetapin. Emcure will be responsible for handling distribution and promotion, while Sanofi continues manufacturing.

State Bank of India: The bank launched a ₹25,000 Crore QIP. This is the company’s first equity raise since 2017. The transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹811.05 per share, 3% lower than its closing price of ₹831.70.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch Today
  • Top stocks Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 17th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|06:22 AM
Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Shilpa Medicare’s Bengaluru units gets USFDA clearance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:18 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Mid-Market Session on July 16, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Just Dial Q1 Net Profit Rises 13% to ₹160 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:52 PM
Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Dixon Technologies to Form JV with Chongqing Yuhai for Precision Component Manufacturing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Jul 2025|01:34 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.