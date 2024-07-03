Summary

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a leading global pure-play Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) services provider. The Company delivers consultancy, design, development, and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. LTTS services and solutions include software and digital engineering, embedded systems, engineering analytics, and plant engineering. Headquartered in India, LTTS has over 22,200 employees spread across 25 global sales offices and 99 innovation labs in India as of March 31, 2023. Its customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the worlds top ER&D companies across Transportation, Telecom & Hi-Tech, Plant Engineering, Industrial Products, and Medical Devices. Its engineers and technologists collaborate with leading global firms to drive smart solutions and services for new product development, facilitate remote asset management, and enable virtual product design and prototyping.L&T Technology Services Limited was incorporated as L&T Technology and Engineering Services Company Limited on June 14, 2012 at Mumbai as a public limited company. The Company received the certificate of commencement of business on June 20, 2012. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to L&T Technology Services Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 19, 2012. As the engineering services business of the Company is sub-set of technology services, the name of the Company was c

