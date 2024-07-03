iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Technology Services Ltd Share Price

4,763.7
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,800.05
  • Day's High4,829
  • 52 Wk High6,000
  • Prev. Close4,795.5
  • Day's Low4,716.75
  • 52 Wk Low 4,200
  • Turnover (lac)3,807.67
  • P/E40.37
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value534.29
  • EPS118.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50,434.79
  • Div. Yield1.05
Loading...
  • Open5,089.1
  • Day's High5,230.5
  • Spot5,197.6
  • Prev. Close5,162.6
  • Day's Low5,089.1
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot100
  • OI(Chg %)-89,400 (-45.78%)
  • Roll Over%29.59
  • Roll Cost-2.48
  • Traded Vol.3,53,000 (-31.7%)
L&T Technology Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4,800.05

Prev. Close

4,795.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3,807.67

Day's High

4,829

Day's Low

4,716.75

52 Week's High

6,000

52 Week's Low

4,200

Book Value

534.29

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50,434.79

P/E

40.37

EPS

118.62

Divi. Yield

1.05

L&T Technology Services Ltd Corporate Action

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17

Record Date: 25 Oct, 2024

arrow

L&T Technology Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

L&T Technology announces ₹17 per share interim dividend

L&T Technology announces ₹17 per share interim dividend

17 Oct 2024|10:15 AM

L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

LTTS inks pact with Thales to provide innovative business models

LTTS inks pact with Thales to provide innovative business models

22 Aug 2024|11:18 AM

This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.

L&T Technology Services sees marginal profit rise

L&T Technology Services sees marginal profit rise

19 Jul 2024|12:45 PM

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

L&T Technology Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.68%

Non-Promoter- 18.31%

Institutions: 18.30%

Non-Institutions: 8.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

L&T Technology Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.2

21.1

21.1

21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,029.9

4,183.2

3,960.5

3,319.1

Net Worth

5,051.1

4,204.3

3,981.6

3,340.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5,873.7

4,964

5,181.3

4,712

yoy growth (%)

18.32

-4.19

9.95

34.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3,192.7

-3,001.2

-2,965.9

-2,764.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1,250.8

895.1

1,055

941.4

Depreciation

-182.6

-173.7

-153.4

-73.1

Tax paid

-332.3

-222

-265

-241.3

Working capital

598.6

-329.1

252.5

-3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.32

-4.19

9.95

34.37

Op profit growth

40.62

-9.03

19.29

56.87

EBIT growth

37.46

-13.89

15.66

38.29

Net profit growth

36.45

-14.79

12.84

43.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,647.3

8,815.5

6,569.7

5,449.7

5,619.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,647.3

8,815.5

6,569.7

5,449.7

5,619.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

207.3

203.3

152.4

153.7

209.1

L&T Technology Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT L&T Technology Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A M Naik

Vice Chairman

S N Subrahmanyan

Non Executive Director

KESHAB PANDA

Managing Director & CEO

Amit Chadha

Independent Director

Sudip Banerjee

Independent Director

Narayanan Kumar

Whole Time Director & COO

Abhishek Sinha

Independent Director

APURVA PUROHIT

Independent Director

Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan

Independent Director

Luis Miranda

President & Whole-time Dir.

Alind Saxena

Independent Director

Aruna Sundararajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prasad Shanbhag

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by L&T Technology Services Ltd

Summary

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a leading global pure-play Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) services provider. The Company delivers consultancy, design, development, and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. LTTS services and solutions include software and digital engineering, embedded systems, engineering analytics, and plant engineering. Headquartered in India, LTTS has over 22,200 employees spread across 25 global sales offices and 99 innovation labs in India as of March 31, 2023. Its customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the worlds top ER&D companies across Transportation, Telecom & Hi-Tech, Plant Engineering, Industrial Products, and Medical Devices. Its engineers and technologists collaborate with leading global firms to drive smart solutions and services for new product development, facilitate remote asset management, and enable virtual product design and prototyping.L&T Technology Services Limited was incorporated as L&T Technology and Engineering Services Company Limited on June 14, 2012 at Mumbai as a public limited company. The Company received the certificate of commencement of business on June 20, 2012. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to L&T Technology Services Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 19, 2012. As the engineering services business of the Company is sub-set of technology services, the name of the Company was c
Company FAQs

What is the L&T Technology Services Ltd share price today?

The L&T Technology Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4763.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of L&T Technology Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L&T Technology Services Ltd is ₹50434.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of L&T Technology Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of L&T Technology Services Ltd is 40.37 and 9.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of L&T Technology Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L&T Technology Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L&T Technology Services Ltd is ₹4200 and ₹6000 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of L&T Technology Services Ltd?

L&T Technology Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.99%, 3 Years at -5.74%, 1 Year at -6.25%, 6 Month at -4.82%, 3 Month at -5.97% and 1 Month at -9.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of L&T Technology Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of L&T Technology Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.69 %
Institutions - 18.31 %
Public - 8.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR L&T Technology Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

