SectorIT - Software
Open₹4,800.05
Prev. Close₹4,795.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,807.67
Day's High₹4,829
Day's Low₹4,716.75
52 Week's High₹6,000
52 Week's Low₹4,200
Book Value₹534.29
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50,434.79
P/E40.37
EPS118.62
Divi. Yield1.05
L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.Read More
Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.2
21.1
21.1
21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,029.9
4,183.2
3,960.5
3,319.1
Net Worth
5,051.1
4,204.3
3,981.6
3,340.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5,873.7
4,964
5,181.3
4,712
yoy growth (%)
18.32
-4.19
9.95
34.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3,192.7
-3,001.2
-2,965.9
-2,764.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1,250.8
895.1
1,055
941.4
Depreciation
-182.6
-173.7
-153.4
-73.1
Tax paid
-332.3
-222
-265
-241.3
Working capital
598.6
-329.1
252.5
-3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.32
-4.19
9.95
34.37
Op profit growth
40.62
-9.03
19.29
56.87
EBIT growth
37.46
-13.89
15.66
38.29
Net profit growth
36.45
-14.79
12.84
43.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,647.3
8,815.5
6,569.7
5,449.7
5,619.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,647.3
8,815.5
6,569.7
5,449.7
5,619.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
207.3
203.3
152.4
153.7
209.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A M Naik
Vice Chairman
S N Subrahmanyan
Non Executive Director
KESHAB PANDA
Managing Director & CEO
Amit Chadha
Independent Director
Sudip Banerjee
Independent Director
Narayanan Kumar
Whole Time Director & COO
Abhishek Sinha
Independent Director
APURVA PUROHIT
Independent Director
Chandrasekaran Ramakrishnan
Independent Director
Luis Miranda
President & Whole-time Dir.
Alind Saxena
Independent Director
Aruna Sundararajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prasad Shanbhag
Reports by L&T Technology Services Ltd
Summary
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a leading global pure-play Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) services provider. The Company delivers consultancy, design, development, and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. LTTS services and solutions include software and digital engineering, embedded systems, engineering analytics, and plant engineering. Headquartered in India, LTTS has over 22,200 employees spread across 25 global sales offices and 99 innovation labs in India as of March 31, 2023. Its customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the worlds top ER&D companies across Transportation, Telecom & Hi-Tech, Plant Engineering, Industrial Products, and Medical Devices. Its engineers and technologists collaborate with leading global firms to drive smart solutions and services for new product development, facilitate remote asset management, and enable virtual product design and prototyping.L&T Technology Services Limited was incorporated as L&T Technology and Engineering Services Company Limited on June 14, 2012 at Mumbai as a public limited company. The Company received the certificate of commencement of business on June 20, 2012. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to L&T Technology Services Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by Shareholders at the EGM held on July 19, 2012. As the engineering services business of the Company is sub-set of technology services, the name of the Company was c
The L&T Technology Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4763.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L&T Technology Services Ltd is ₹50434.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of L&T Technology Services Ltd is 40.37 and 9.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L&T Technology Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L&T Technology Services Ltd is ₹4200 and ₹6000 as of 06 Jan ‘25
L&T Technology Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.99%, 3 Years at -5.74%, 1 Year at -6.25%, 6 Month at -4.82%, 3 Month at -5.97% and 1 Month at -9.80%.
