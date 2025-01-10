To

L&T Technology Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of L&T Technology Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our audit 1 Revenue recognition - fixed price contracts Our audit procedures in respect of this area included among others, the following: Refer Note 2(e) to material accounting policies, Note 23 and Note 44 to the standalone financial statements. 1. Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by the Company with respect to recognition of actual cost incurred on each contract, estimation of future cost to completion, measurement of unbilled revenue, unearned revenue and the total contract revenue on its completion. The Company engages in fixed price contracts with its customers wherein revenue from such contracts is recognized over time. The Company uses input method to recognize revenue, as it represents efforts expended towards satisfying a performance obligation relative to the total expected efforts or inputs to satisfy the performance obligation. 2. Involved Information technology (IT) specialists to assess the design and operating effectiveness of the key IT controls relating to revenue recognition and in particular: This involves computation of actual cost incurred and estimation of total cost on each contract to measure progress towards completion. • Assessed the IT environment in which the business systems operate and tested system controls over computation of revenue recognized. Amount of revenue recognition in respect of fixed price contracts has been identified as a Key Audit Matter considering that: • Tested the IT controls over appropriateness of cost and revenue reports generated by the system. • these contracts involve identification of actual cost incurred on each contract; • Assessed the appropriateness of actual cost incurred on contracts including the testing the IT general controls and specific IT application controls over information systems used for capturing these costs and • these contracts require estimation of future cost for completion of each contract; and • Tested the controls pertaining to allocation of resources and budgeting systems which prevent the unauthorized recording/changes to costs incurred on sample basis. • at the period end a significant amount of contract assets (unbilled revenue) or contract liabilities (unearned revenue) related to each contract is to be identified. 3. Verified on test check basis whether the revenue recognized is in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standard, including: For the year ended March 31,2024, revenue from fixed price contracts amounts to Rs. 33,375 million. • Verification of the underlying agreements and other forms of supporting documentation to ensure that each partys rights and obligations regarding the goods or services to be transferred and payment terms are identified and contracts have commercial substance. • Inspection of the underlying agreements and other forms of supporting documentation to ensure that various performance obligations within a contract have been properly identified by management. • Inspection of the underlying agreements and other forms of supporting documentation to ensure that transaction price has been properly determined and allocated to relevant performance obligations on an appropriate basis. • Verification of the Companys computation of revenue to be recognized over a period of time on a sample basis, where we performed the following: _ Verified managements process relating to the estimation of contract costs required to complete the respective projects and assessed that the estimates of costs to complete were reviewed and approved by appropriate designated management personnel and are appropriate. _ Verified the reasonableness of managements estimation of cost projections by comparing actual cost incurred with management initial/updated estimation of total cost for that project. _ Recomputed the amount of revenue recognised on these contracts and compared the same with the actual revenue recorded and _ Assessed the appropriateness of work in progress (contract assets and contract liabilities) as at the balance sheet date by evaluating the underlying documentation to identify possible delays in achieving milestones which require changes in estimated costs to complete the remaining performance obligations. 4. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in standalone financial statements in compliance with applicable Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework. 2 Derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting Our audit procedures in respect of this area included among others, the following: Refer Note 2(m)(iii) to material accounting policies, Note 7, Note 14, Note 18, Note 20, and Note 36 to the standalone financial statements. 1. Obtained understanding of the Companys overall hedge accounting strategy, forwards and options valuation methodologies and hedge accounting process from initiation to settlement of derivative financial instruments including assessment of the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls. The Company enters into derivative financial instruments like forward and option contracts to manage its exposure of foreign currency risk of highly probable forecasted transactions which arise during the normal course of its business. 2. Assessed whether the Companys accounting policy for hedge accounting is in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. Derivative financial assets and derivative financial liabilities measured at fair value amounted to INR 1,353 million and INR 66 million respectively as at March 31, 2024. The net movement of cashflow hedge reserve (net of taxes) recorded in other comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2024, amounted to INR 519 million. 3. Verified the assertion relating to existence of the derivative contracts outstanding as at March 31, 2024 by obtaining independent balance confirmations from the respective counterparties, verification on a sample basis the underlying agreements and other forms of supporting documentation and verification of supporting documentation for subsequent realisation or settlement after the end of the reporting year. In order to apply hedge accounting, management is required to demonstrate that the underlying contract is considered to be a highly probable forecasted transaction, that the hedges are effective and maintain adequate hedge documentation. A degree of subjectivity is also required to determine when hedge accounting is to be considered as ineffective. Fair value movements of the forward and option contracts are driven by movements in financial markets. These transactions may have a significant financial effect and have extensive accounting and reporting obligations and accordingly, this is considered as a Key Audit Matter. 4. Verified the assertion relating to completeness of derivative transactions by requesting confirmation from counterparties who are frequently used but with whom the accounting records indicate there are presently no derivatives, reading other information, such as minutes of meetings of the board of directors or other relevant committees, inspecting documentation in paper or electronic form for activity subsequent to the end of the reporting period. 5. Verified the assertion relating to existence and accuracy by inspecting on a sample basis the underlying agreements and other forms of supporting documentation. 6. Verified managements hedge documentation and underlying hedge contracts, on a sample basis. 7. Verified managements expectation at the inception of the hedge that the hedging relationship will be highly effective and its periodic assessment of the ongoing effectiveness of the hedging relationship in accordance with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. 8. Verified that the amounts reclassified from cash flow hedge reserve to the Statement of Profit and Loss as a reclassification adjustment being in the period in which the cash flows of the hedged items affect Profit or Loss. 9. Re-performed the year-end fair valuations including evaluation of hedge effectiveness of derivative financial instruments on a sample basis and compared these valuations with those recorded by the Company. 10. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in standalone financial statements in compliance with applicable Indian Accounting Standards and applicable financial reporting framework. 3 Business Combination under Common Control - Business Acquisition of Smart World and Communication (SWC) Business a Larsen & Toubro (L&T) business unit by the Company. Our audit procedures in respect of this area included among others, the following: Refer Note 2(v) to material accounting policies, Note 45 to the standalone financial statements. 1. Obtained and read the business transfer agreement to assess whether the acquisition meets the definition of business as per the guidance given in Ind AS 103 Business combination. The Company has completed the acquisition of SWC business of L&T on April 1, 2023. The acquisition has been accounted under the pooling of interest method in accordance with Appendix C of Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations of entities under common control. 2. Ensured that the acquisition meets the definition of common control, to be accounted for as per the requirements of Appendix C: Business combinations of entities under common control of Ind AS 103. The carrying value of assets and liabilities of SWC as at April 01, 2022, before business acquisition has been incorporated in the standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, the Company has restated its previously issued standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023. 3. Ensured that the prior year financial information has been appropriately restated, to reflect the results of the SWC division, as per the requirements of Appendix C: Business combinations of entities under common control of Ind AS 103. Considering the magnitude and complexity in accounting for this transaction, the aforesaid business combination accounting treatment and related disclosure in standalone financial statements has been considered to be a key audit matter. 4. Ensured that the accounting policies and the basis of accounting estimates of the SWC division are consistent with that of Company for like transactions and other events in similar circumstances. 5. Verified that the consideration paid for acquisition of business is appropriately accounted for, as per the requirements of Appendix C: Business combinations of entities under common control of Ind AS 103. 6. Assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Other Matter

The Standalone financial information for the year ended March 31, 2023 which was included in the previously issued audited standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been restated as per the requirements of Ind AS 103 Appendix C "Business combination of entities under common control" to give effect to the acquisition of the Smart World and Communication division of Larsen & Toubro Limited (SWC division) and scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries, Esencia Technologies India Private Limited, Graphene Semiconductor Services Private Limited and Seastar Labs Private Limited (collectively referred to as Wholly Owned Subsidiaries) with the Company as described in note 45(i) and 45(ii) to the Standalone financial statements. The financial information of the SWC division and aforesaid three Wholly Owned Subsidiaries that has been included in the restated audited standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2023 have been audited by other auditors, whose audit reports has been furnished to us. The adjustments made to the previously issued audited standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2023 to give effect to the acquisition and amalgamations have been audited by us.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses on derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 16.9(c) to the standalone financial statements)

vi. Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail feature has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the accounting softwares. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

For M S K A & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.105047W Vishal Vilas Divadkar Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 118247 Date: April 25, 2024 UDIN: 24118247BKFOIT3544

Annexure A to The Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of L&T Technology Services Limited

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and are therefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of L&T Technology Services Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report.]

i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of- use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment, and right- of-use assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification, which, in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right- of-Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification is reasonable and appropriate, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore during any point of time of the year from Banks or financial institutions, on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to any other entity during the year. Accordingly, provisions stated under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made and terms and conditions in relation to investments made are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (c),

(d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor any amounts which are deemed to be deposits, within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act, and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Also, there are no amounts outstanding as on March 31, 2024, which are in the nature of deposits.

vi. The provisions of sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products and services of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities during the year, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. The Companys operations did not give rise to any liability for sales tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess, and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024, outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded (Rs in million) Amount Paid (Rs in million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Finance Act, 1994 Disallowance of Service Tax Refund / Disallowance of availed Cenvat Credit 56.22 Nil July 2014 to Sept 2014 / Oct 2014 to Dec 2014 / Jan 2016 to Mar 2016 / F.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), Vadodara / The Principal Commissioner CGST & C.Ex, Vadodara-I Commissionerate Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Demand of Tax, Interest & Penalty raised for various GST Audit observations given in SCN 203.61 Nil F.Y. 2017-18 to F.Y. 2021-22 The Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Audit-II, Mumbai Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Excess ITC claimed in GSTR 3B which is not confirmed with GSTR 2A 0.45 Nil F.Y. 2017-18 The Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Lucknow Sector 21, UP Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Demand of Tax, Interest & Penalty raised for GST Audit observations given in DRC-01 7.56 Nil F.Y. 2018-19 The Deputy Commissioner of Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Raigad, Maharashtra Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Disallowance of Transitional Credit 0.90 Nil F.Y. 2017-18 The Superintendent of Central Tax, GST Mysore Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowance of amortization of goodwill 391.72 Nil A.Y. 2014-15 / A.Y. 2015-16 / A.Y. 201617 Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals), Mumbai / Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai Income Tax Act, 1961 Arms length adjustment an d other disallowance of deductions claimed / Arms length adjustment of Corporate Guarantee commission 815.08 Nil A.Y. 2017-18 / A.Y. 2018-19 / A.Y. 202021 Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals), Mumbai / Assessing Officer

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Income-tax Assessment of the Company. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings or interest thereon due to any lenders during the year. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(a) to (c) and sub-clause (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis. Accordingly, the provision stated under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information explanation given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) Based on our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xii)(a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of our audit report, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act, in clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have more than one Core Investment Company as a part of its group. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated under clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (as disclosed in note 35 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our verification, the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred either to a Fund specified in schedule VII of the Act, or to a Special Account as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Act, read with schedule VII of the Act, Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.

Annexure C to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of L&T Technology Services Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of L&T Technology Services Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31,2024]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of L&T Technology Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.