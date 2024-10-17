L&T Technology Services' September quarter net profit increased by 1.3% to ₹319.6 Crore, despite narrowing profit margins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
This collaboration will use Thales' software monetisation platform, Thales Sentinel, to provide innovative revenue models to LTTS customers.Read More
Revenue from operations for the reported quarter stood at ₹2,461.9 Crore, reflecting a seven %increase from ₹2,301.4 Crore in the corresponding period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
The acquisition cost includes an upfront payment of ₹133 Crore at closing, subject to adjustments, and a deferred payment of ₹50 Crore over four years, contingent on achieving certain targets and conditions.Read More
