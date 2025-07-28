iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

L&T Tech Services Bags $60 Million Deal with US Telecom Firm

28 Jul 2025 , 11:26 AM

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) has secured a multi-year deal worth $60 million with a US-based wireless telecom provider, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

As part of this strategic agreement, LTTS will deliver advanced engineering solutions focused on network software development and application engineering. The partnership will cover areas such as R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing tied to the client’s network automation platforms.

To support the engagement, LTTS plans to set up a dedicated delivery centre in the United States. The facility will play a key role in driving timely execution. It will also look into and foster closer collaboration with the customers’ on-ground teams.

The project will also tap into LTTS’s expertise in smart connectivity solutions and next-generation telecom networks. Looking ahead, the company aims to integrate AI-led test automation into the engagement, to streamline product development and improve operational efficiency.

L&T Technology Services Ltd shares closed at ₹4,217, which is a 1.9% dip on July 2, 20925. L&T Technology Services Ltd shares have dipped 18% in the last year, 10% in the year-to-date and 3.8% in the previous month.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Buisness news
  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • L&T Tech Services
  • L&T Tech Services News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Adani Green Q1 Updates: PAT surges ~31% y-o-y to ₹824 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|04:00 PM
Amber Enterprises acquires stake in Unitronics for ₹404 Crore

Amber Enterprises acquires stake in Unitronics for ₹404 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|02:33 PM
Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Q1 Updates: Net Profit jumps ~30% to ₹2,789 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|02:31 PM
Sobha Q1 Net Profit Jumps 123% YoY

Sobha Q1 Net Profit Jumps 123% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|12:49 PM
Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Soars 458% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Jul 2025|12:42 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.