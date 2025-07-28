L&T Tech Services Bags $60 Million Deal with US Telecom Firm

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) has secured a multi-year deal worth $60 million with a US-based wireless telecom provider, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

As part of this strategic agreement, LTTS will deliver advanced engineering solutions focused on network software development and application engineering. The partnership will cover areas such as R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing tied to the client’s network automation platforms.

To support the engagement, LTTS plans to set up a dedicated delivery centre in the United States. The facility will play a key role in driving timely execution. It will also look into and foster closer collaboration with the customers’ on-ground teams.

The project will also tap into LTTS’s expertise in smart connectivity solutions and next-generation telecom networks. Looking ahead, the company aims to integrate AI-led test automation into the engagement, to streamline product development and improve operational efficiency.

L&T Technology Services Ltd shares closed at ₹4,217, which is a 1.9% dip on July 2, 20925. L&T Technology Services Ltd shares have dipped 18% in the last year, 10% in the year-to-date and 3.8% in the previous month.

