iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashok Leyland Ltd Share Price

234.13
(-0.83%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open236
  • Day's High236.5
  • 52 Wk High264.65
  • Prev. Close236.08
  • Day's Low232.35
  • 52 Wk Low 157.55
  • Turnover (lac)13,609.2
  • P/E25.08
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value34.42
  • EPS9.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68,752.91
  • Div. Yield2.12
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Ashok Leyland Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

236

Prev. Close

236.08

Turnover(Lac.)

13,609.2

Day's High

236.5

Day's Low

232.35

52 Week's High

264.65

52 Week's Low

157.55

Book Value

34.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68,752.91

P/E

25.08

EPS

9.33

Divi. Yield

2.12

Ashok Leyland Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 19 Nov, 2024

arrow

23 May 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ashok Leyland Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ashok Leyland December Sales jump ~5% y-o-y

Ashok Leyland December Sales jump ~5% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|12:05 PM

The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.

Read More
Ashok Leyland Secures ₹345 Crore TNSTC Order

Ashok Leyland Secures ₹345 Crore TNSTC Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Dec 2024|11:59 AM

The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.

Read More
Ashok Leyland Q2 Profit Jumps 37%

Ashok Leyland Q2 Profit Jumps 37%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|12:14 PM

The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Ashok Leyland Sales Slip 9% in October

Ashok Leyland Sales Slip 9% in October

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|12:55 PM

During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.

Read More
Ashok Leyland Subsidiary Secures 500 Electric Bus Order from Chennai MTC

Ashok Leyland Subsidiary Secures 500 Electric Bus Order from Chennai MTC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Oct 2024|03:43 PM

The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ashok Leyland Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.10%

Foreign: 51.10%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 36.52%

Institutions: 36.52%

Non-Institutions: 11.56%

Custodian: 0.80%

Read More
Share Price

Ashok Leyland Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

293.63

293.61

293.55

293.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,516.74

8,132.19

7,043.35

6,683.65

Net Worth

8,810.37

8,425.8

7,336.9

6,977.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

21,688.29

15,301.45

17,467.47

20,140.13

yoy growth (%)

41.74

-12.4

-13.27

6.35

Raw materials

-16,761.07

-11,403.31

-12,369.15

-13,973.38

As % of sales

77.28

74.52

70.81

69.38

Employee costs

-1,694.6

-1,583.89

-1,615.06

-1,480.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.78

-399.85

517.74

1,665.53

Depreciation

-752.76

-747.71

-669.8

-517.89

Tax paid

14.22

98.23

-122.4

-107

Working capital

-1,025.72

-8.61

565.25

-1,084.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.74

-12.4

-13.27

6.35

Op profit growth

85.84

-54.4

-46.71

-2.31

EBIT growth

-441.56

-114.83

-65.55

-3.36

Net profit growth

-272.73

-230.96

-80.41

213.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45,604.56

41,488.3

26,110.26

19,377.76

21,748.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45,604.56

41,488.3

26,110.26

19,377.76

21,748.12

Other Operating Income

186.08

184.3

126.89

76.34

203.15

Other Income

156.96

169.41

94.33

207.24

110.72

View Annually Results

Ashok Leyland Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashok Leyland Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

D G Hinduja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jean Brunol

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay K Asher

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Andreas H Biagosch

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N Ramanathan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manisha Girotra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jose Maria Alapont

Whole Time Director & CFO

Gopal Mahadevan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saugata Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

C Bhaktavatsala Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shom Hinduja

Managing Director & CEO

Shenu Agarwal

Independent Director

V Sumantran

Independent Director

Thomas Dee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashok Leyland Ltd

Summary

Ashok Leyland Ltd. is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles. The Company manufacture engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and casting. Its products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles. From 18 seater to 82 seater double-decker buses, from 7.5 ton to 49 ton in haulage vehicles, from numerous special application vehicles to diesel engines for industrial, marine and genset applications, Ashok Leyland offers a range of products. The company is the flagship of the Hinduja Group. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Ashok Leylands manufacturing footprint spreads across the globe with 9 plants; including one each at Great Britain and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). The companys Joint Venture partners include John Deere (USA) for Construction Equipment, Continental AG (Germany) for Automotive Infotronics and the Alteams Group for the manufacture of high-press die-casting extruded aluminum components for the automotive and telecommunications sectors.Ashok Leyland Ltd was incorporated in the year 1948 with the name Ashok Motors. The company was set up in collaboration with Austin Motor Company, England for the assembly of Austin cars. In The year 1949, they commenced production at the factory situated at Ennore, south of Madras. Also, they rolled out the first indigenously assembled A40 Austin car.In the year 1950, the company made an agreement with Leyland, UK in which Ashok Motors got sole rights to import, assemble and progre
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ashok Leyland Ltd share price today?

The Ashok Leyland Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹234.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashok Leyland Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashok Leyland Ltd is ₹68752.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashok Leyland Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashok Leyland Ltd is 25.08 and 6.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashok Leyland Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashok Leyland Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashok Leyland Ltd is ₹157.55 and ₹264.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashok Leyland Ltd?

Ashok Leyland Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.84%, 3 Years at 22.39%, 1 Year at 30.29%, 6 Month at 2.03%, 3 Month at 1.49% and 1 Month at -0.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashok Leyland Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashok Leyland Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.10 %
Institutions - 36.52 %
Public - 11.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashok Leyland Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.