Summary

Ashok Leyland Ltd. is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles. The Company manufacture engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and casting. Its products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles. From 18 seater to 82 seater double-decker buses, from 7.5 ton to 49 ton in haulage vehicles, from numerous special application vehicles to diesel engines for industrial, marine and genset applications, Ashok Leyland offers a range of products. The company is the flagship of the Hinduja Group. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Ashok Leylands manufacturing footprint spreads across the globe with 9 plants; including one each at Great Britain and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). The companys Joint Venture partners include John Deere (USA) for Construction Equipment, Continental AG (Germany) for Automotive Infotronics and the Alteams Group for the manufacture of high-press die-casting extruded aluminum components for the automotive and telecommunications sectors.Ashok Leyland Ltd was incorporated in the year 1948 with the name Ashok Motors. The company was set up in collaboration with Austin Motor Company, England for the assembly of Austin cars. In The year 1949, they commenced production at the factory situated at Ennore, south of Madras. Also, they rolled out the first indigenously assembled A40 Austin car.In the year 1950, the company made an agreement with Leyland, UK in which Ashok Motors got sole rights to import, assemble and progre

