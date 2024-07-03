SectorAutomobile
Open₹236
Prev. Close₹236.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,609.2
Day's High₹236.5
Day's Low₹232.35
52 Week's High₹264.65
52 Week's Low₹157.55
Book Value₹34.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68,752.91
P/E25.08
EPS9.33
Divi. Yield2.12
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
293.63
293.61
293.55
293.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,516.74
8,132.19
7,043.35
6,683.65
Net Worth
8,810.37
8,425.8
7,336.9
6,977.2
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21,688.29
15,301.45
17,467.47
20,140.13
yoy growth (%)
41.74
-12.4
-13.27
6.35
Raw materials
-16,761.07
-11,403.31
-12,369.15
-13,973.38
As % of sales
77.28
74.52
70.81
69.38
Employee costs
-1,694.6
-1,583.89
-1,615.06
-1,480.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.78
-399.85
517.74
1,665.53
Depreciation
-752.76
-747.71
-669.8
-517.89
Tax paid
14.22
98.23
-122.4
-107
Working capital
-1,025.72
-8.61
565.25
-1,084.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.74
-12.4
-13.27
6.35
Op profit growth
85.84
-54.4
-46.71
-2.31
EBIT growth
-441.56
-114.83
-65.55
-3.36
Net profit growth
-272.73
-230.96
-80.41
213.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45,604.56
41,488.3
26,110.26
19,377.76
21,748.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45,604.56
41,488.3
26,110.26
19,377.76
21,748.12
Other Operating Income
186.08
184.3
126.89
76.34
203.15
Other Income
156.96
169.41
94.33
207.24
110.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
D G Hinduja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jean Brunol
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay K Asher
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Andreas H Biagosch
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N Ramanathan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Manisha Girotra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jose Maria Alapont
Whole Time Director & CFO
Gopal Mahadevan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saugata Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
C Bhaktavatsala Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shom Hinduja
Managing Director & CEO
Shenu Agarwal
Independent Director
V Sumantran
Independent Director
Thomas Dee
Summary
Ashok Leyland Ltd. is presently engaged in manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles. The Company manufacture engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and casting. Its products include buses, trucks, engines, defense and special vehicles. From 18 seater to 82 seater double-decker buses, from 7.5 ton to 49 ton in haulage vehicles, from numerous special application vehicles to diesel engines for industrial, marine and genset applications, Ashok Leyland offers a range of products. The company is the flagship of the Hinduja Group. Headquartered in Chennai, India, Ashok Leylands manufacturing footprint spreads across the globe with 9 plants; including one each at Great Britain and Ras Al Khaimah (UAE). The companys Joint Venture partners include John Deere (USA) for Construction Equipment, Continental AG (Germany) for Automotive Infotronics and the Alteams Group for the manufacture of high-press die-casting extruded aluminum components for the automotive and telecommunications sectors.Ashok Leyland Ltd was incorporated in the year 1948 with the name Ashok Motors. The company was set up in collaboration with Austin Motor Company, England for the assembly of Austin cars. In The year 1949, they commenced production at the factory situated at Ennore, south of Madras. Also, they rolled out the first indigenously assembled A40 Austin car.In the year 1950, the company made an agreement with Leyland, UK in which Ashok Motors got sole rights to import, assemble and progre
Read More
The Ashok Leyland Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹234.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashok Leyland Ltd is ₹68752.91 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashok Leyland Ltd is 25.08 and 6.81 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashok Leyland Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashok Leyland Ltd is ₹157.55 and ₹264.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ashok Leyland Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.84%, 3 Years at 22.39%, 1 Year at 30.29%, 6 Month at 2.03%, 3 Month at 1.49% and 1 Month at -0.45%.
