Ashok Leyland Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
21,758.66
24,578.13
21,026.43
23,500.78
17,987.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21,758.66
24,578.13
21,026.43
23,500.78
17,987.52
Other Operating Income
85.72
92.15
93.93
101.51
82.79
Other Income
308.25
67.18
89.78
118.52
50.89
Total Income
22,152.63
24,737.46
21,210.14
23,720.81
18,121.2
Total Expenditure
17,963.84
20,152.31
17,779.68
20,285.74
16,293.96
PBIDT
4,188.79
4,585.15
3,430.46
3,435.07
1,827.24
Interest
1,866.12
1,611.96
1,370.29
1,127.32
966.18
PBDT
2,322.67
2,973.19
2,060.17
2,307.75
861.06
Depreciation
479.15
473.79
453.5
479.18
421.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
654.27
876.69
602.22
737.49
229.53
Deferred Tax
-127.95
80.17
-149.35
-62.84
2.75
Reported Profit After Tax
1,317.2
1,542.54
1,153.8
1,153.92
207.74
Minority Interest After NP
102.41
128.92
83.9
82.35
38.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,214.79
1,413.62
1,069.9
1,071.57
169.24
Extra-ordinary Items
79.93
-52.99
-19.52
62.05
-6.69
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,134.86
1,466.61
1,089.42
1,009.52
175.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.14
4.81
3.64
3.65
0.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
0
0
0
Equity
293.64
293.63
293.61
293.61
293.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.25
18.65
16.31
14.61
10.15
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.05
6.27
5.48
4.91
1.15
The company's total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year.Read More
The order value, the company said in its filings, is about ₹345.58 crore.Read More
The stock has gained a total of 24% in the last one year, and 16% since the beginning of the year.Read More
During the given period, the overall sales of light commercial vehicles (including domestic and exports) decreased by 12% year over year to 5,902 units.Read More
The order includes 400 non-AC buses, and 100 air-conditioned buses, each designed to seat 37 passengers with additional standing space for 24.Read More
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs), including exports, during the previous month amounted at 11,077 units.Read More
Domestic sales were down 9% to 12,926 units from 14,207 units in July 2023, according to Ashok Leyland.Read More
EBITDA for the quarter jumped to 10.0%, amounting to ₹821 crore, up from 4.4% or ₹320 crore in Q1 FY'23.Read More
MSRTC, one of India's largest state transport undertakings with over 15,000 buses, will see a significant addition to its fleet with this order.Read More
