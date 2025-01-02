iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashok Leyland December Sales jump ~5% y-o-y

2 Jan 2025 , 12:05 PM

Shares of Ashok Leyland Ltd., India’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer after Tata Motors, rose as high as 4% on Thursday (January 2). The increase in Ashok Leyland share price occurred when the business released its December 2024 sales figures.
Ashok Leyland’s December sales were higher than expected. The company’s total sales increased 5%, while medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales increased 8% year on year. The truck category leads the rise in M&HCV.
Total sales were 16,957 units, compared to 16,154 units in the same time previous year. According to reports, Ashok Leyland’s sales totaled 16,600 units.
M&HCV sales were 11,474 units, up from 10,630 units the previous year, according to an exchange filing.
Light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 1% year on year to 5,483 units, compared to 5,524 units. Meanwhile, truck sales increased 11% while bus sales fell 3% year-on-year.
On December 13, last year, Ashok Leyland said that it will raise the prices of its whole commercial vehicle line by up to 3%, beginning in January 2025.
The company stated that the price hike will vary based on the model and version.
At around 10.47 AM, Ashok Leyland was trading 3.88% higher at ₹231.46, against the previous close of ₹222.82 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹233.06.
Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM

3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM

3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM

3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

