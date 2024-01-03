Principal Amount
Total Value
Total Interest
Monthly EMI
A credit card can be extremely useful, allowing you to make purchases and pay for them over time. However, credit cards also come with interest charges, which can add up quickly if you need to be more careful. This is where a credit card EMI calculator comes in handy.
A credit card EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) calculator is an online tool that allows you to figure out your monthly payments and total interest costs when making a big purchase on your credit card. An EMI calculator can help you determine if you can afford a large purchase and make an informed decision before swiping your card.
In this guide, we’ll discuss how to calculate credit card interest.
A credit card EMI calculator is an online tool to calculate your equated monthly installments (EMIs) and total interest charges for big-ticket purchases made on your credit card.
Here’s an example of how it works:
Let’s say you want to buy a laptop worth ₹60,000 on your credit card. The EMI calculator asks you to input the purchase amount, interest rate, and tenure details. Based on these inputs, it calculates and shows your monthly EMI amount and the total interest you would pay over the repayment period.
EMI calculators are available on most major bank websites or can be found through a simple Google search. They help you understand the repayment structure and your budget better.
Using a credit card EMI calculator is quite simple. Just follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit your credit card issuer’s website or search online for a credit card EMI calculator.
Step 2: Enter the purchase amount you wish to make. For example, ₹60,000 for a laptop.
Step 3: Input your outstanding credit card balance, if any.
Step 4: Select your credit card type and enter the interest rate applicable. This is usually available on your credit card statement.
Step 5: Choose your desired repayment tenure. Common tenures offered are 6, 12, 18, or 24 months.
Step 6: Click Calculate.
The EMI calculator will instantly show your monthly EMI amount, total interest payable, and total repayment amount.
For example, for a ₹60,000 purchase over 12 months at an interest rate of 18% p.a., your monthly EMI would be ₹5,311, and the total interest payable would be ₹7,733.
Review the details carefully before making your purchase decision. You can play around with different loan tenures and purchase amounts to determine the best EMI option for your budget.
Using a credit card calculator has many benefits:
While EMI calculators make things easy, they may also help to understand manual interest calculations. Here is how credit card interest is calculated:
While it involves a few steps, calculating credit card interest manually is simple. Of course, using online EMI calculators is a lot more convenient!
Some valuable advantages of using a credit card limit calculator are:
A credit card EMI calculator is your best friend when making big-ticket purchases on your credit card. Avoid impulsive swipes and use the calculator to take informed financing decisions that align with your budget and repayment capacity. Be sure to read all terms and conditions carefully as well. Use the credit card interest rate calculator regularly to manage your credit card better spends and avoid unnecessary interest charges.
Most credit card companies offer interest-free EMIs for a limited tenure, usually 3-6 months. This promotional offer is available on select brands or products. You can check if any ongoing zero-interest EMI offers are available on your card.
Credit card companies normally allow EMI conversions only above a minimum amount, usually ₹5,000-₹10,000. You may have to make full payment by the due date for lower amounts.
Most credit cards allow EMI conversion tenures between 6 months to 24 months. Some premium cards offer longer tenures, too, but shorter tenures are advisable to limit interest outgo.
Yes, most credit cards allow you to foreclose your EMI and make full early repayment anytime. Some banks charge a small foreclosure fee, so check with your provider.
