Summary

Bajaj Finance Limited (Formerly Known as Bajaj Auto Finance Limited), is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited. The Company is engaged in business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercialcustomers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, viz Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. The Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as an Asset Finance Company. Apart from this, it focuses on six broad categories: Consumer Lending, SME Lending, Commercial Lending, Rural Lending, Deposits; and Partnerships and Services.Bajaj Auto Finance Limited was originally incorporated on March 25, 1987 as a Non-Banking Financial Company primarily focused on providing two and three-wheeler finance. On 20 October 1987, it became a deemed Public Company u/s 43A(1) of the Companies Act 1956. On 24 September 1988, it was registered as a Public Limited Company. On 5 March 1998, Bajaj Auto Finance registered with RBI as a Non-Bank Company. In 1994-95, Bajaj Auto Finance came out an Initial Public Offer and was listed on the BSE and NSE. Subsequently, the Company ventured into consumer lending, SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, deposits, and wealth management.Initially, the Compan

