SectorFinance
Open₹7,500
Prev. Close₹7,407.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,08,749.67
Day's High₹7,599.9
Day's Low₹7,316.75
52 Week's High₹7,830
52 Week's Low₹6,187.8
Book Value₹1,304.19
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,59,648.21
P/E33.71
EPS219.85
Divi. Yield0.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
420.81
120.89
120.66
120.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71,589.72
51,372.24
41,935.22
35,818.42
Net Worth
72,010.53
51,493.13
42,055.88
35,938.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,560.1
-39.34
1,338.87
-24,479.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
53,945.36
40,299.87
30,747.18
26,504.52
26,223.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
53,945.36
40,299.87
30,747.18
26,504.52
26,223.1
Other Operating Income
1,024.13
1,110.29
893.27
163.58
150.7
Other Income
20.66
9.77
7.6
14.95
11.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Bajaj
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sanjiv Bajaj
Managing Director
Rajeev Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vijay R
Independent Director
Naushad Forbes
Independent Director
Anami Roy
Independent Director
Pramit Jhaveri
Independent Director
Radhika Haribhakti
Deputy Managing Director
Anup Saha
Independent Director
Arindam Bhattacharya
Independent Director
Tarun Bajaj
Summary
Bajaj Finance Limited (Formerly Known as Bajaj Auto Finance Limited), is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited. The Company is engaged in business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercialcustomers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, viz Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. The Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as an Asset Finance Company. Apart from this, it focuses on six broad categories: Consumer Lending, SME Lending, Commercial Lending, Rural Lending, Deposits; and Partnerships and Services.Bajaj Auto Finance Limited was originally incorporated on March 25, 1987 as a Non-Banking Financial Company primarily focused on providing two and three-wheeler finance. On 20 October 1987, it became a deemed Public Company u/s 43A(1) of the Companies Act 1956. On 24 September 1988, it was registered as a Public Limited Company. On 5 March 1998, Bajaj Auto Finance registered with RBI as a Non-Bank Company. In 1994-95, Bajaj Auto Finance came out an Initial Public Offer and was listed on the BSE and NSE. Subsequently, the Company ventured into consumer lending, SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, deposits, and wealth management.Initially, the Compan
Read More
The Bajaj Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7425.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Finance Ltd is ₹459648.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Finance Ltd is 33.71 and 5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Finance Ltd is ₹6187.8 and ₹7830 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bajaj Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.05%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at 0.30%, 6 Month at 2.05%, 3 Month at -0.36% and 1 Month at 10.96%.
