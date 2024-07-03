iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Finance Ltd Share Price

7,425.7
(0.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7,500
  • Day's High7,599.9
  • 52 Wk High7,830
  • Prev. Close7,407.25
  • Day's Low7,316.75
  • 52 Wk Low 6,187.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,08,749.67
  • P/E33.71
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1,304.19
  • EPS219.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,59,648.21
  • Div. Yield0.48
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Bajaj Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

7,500

Prev. Close

7,407.25

Turnover(Lac.)

1,08,749.67

Day's High

7,599.9

Day's Low

7,316.75

52 Week's High

7,830

52 Week's Low

6,187.8

Book Value

1,304.19

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,59,648.21

P/E

33.71

EPS

219.85

Divi. Yield

0.48

Bajaj Finance Ltd Corporate Action

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Apr, 2024

25 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 36

Record Date: 21 Jun, 2024

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

Bajaj Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Bajaj Finance Shares Dip on Slower AUM Growth

Bajaj Finance Shares Dip on Slower AUM Growth

4 Oct 2024|12:06 PM

In comparison to Rs 2,90,264 crore during the same period last fiscal year, the NBFC company's AUM increased by 29%

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Bajaj Finance Eyes $500M Loan

Bajaj Finance Eyes $500M Loan

13 Aug 2024|12:55 PM

The money will be raised through the Reserve Bank of India's external commercial borrowing channel.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bajaj Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 54.68%

Non-Promoter- 35.91%

Institutions: 35.90%

Non-Institutions: 9.34%

Custodian: 0.05%

Share Price

Bajaj Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

420.81

120.89

120.66

120.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71,589.72

51,372.24

41,935.22

35,818.42

Net Worth

72,010.53

51,493.13

42,055.88

35,938.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,560.1

-39.34

1,338.87

-24,479.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

53,945.36

40,299.87

30,747.18

26,504.52

26,223.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

53,945.36

40,299.87

30,747.18

26,504.52

26,223.1

Other Operating Income

1,024.13

1,110.29

893.27

163.58

150.7

Other Income

20.66

9.77

7.6

14.95

11.83

Bajaj Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bajaj Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Bajaj

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sanjiv Bajaj

Managing Director

Rajeev Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vijay R

Independent Director

Naushad Forbes

Independent Director

Anami Roy

Independent Director

Pramit Jhaveri

Independent Director

Radhika Haribhakti

Deputy Managing Director

Anup Saha

Independent Director

Arindam Bhattacharya

Independent Director

Tarun Bajaj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bajaj Finance Ltd

Summary

Bajaj Finance Limited (Formerly Known as Bajaj Auto Finance Limited), is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited. The Company is engaged in business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercialcustomers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers variety of financial services products to its customers. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries, viz Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd. The Reserve Bank of India classified the Company as an Asset Finance Company. Apart from this, it focuses on six broad categories: Consumer Lending, SME Lending, Commercial Lending, Rural Lending, Deposits; and Partnerships and Services.Bajaj Auto Finance Limited was originally incorporated on March 25, 1987 as a Non-Banking Financial Company primarily focused on providing two and three-wheeler finance. On 20 October 1987, it became a deemed Public Company u/s 43A(1) of the Companies Act 1956. On 24 September 1988, it was registered as a Public Limited Company. On 5 March 1998, Bajaj Auto Finance registered with RBI as a Non-Bank Company. In 1994-95, Bajaj Auto Finance came out an Initial Public Offer and was listed on the BSE and NSE. Subsequently, the Company ventured into consumer lending, SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, deposits, and wealth management.Initially, the Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Bajaj Finance Ltd share price today?

The Bajaj Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7425.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bajaj Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bajaj Finance Ltd is ₹459648.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bajaj Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bajaj Finance Ltd is 33.71 and 5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bajaj Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bajaj Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bajaj Finance Ltd is ₹6187.8 and ₹7830 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bajaj Finance Ltd?

Bajaj Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.05%, 3 Years at 0.86%, 1 Year at 0.30%, 6 Month at 2.05%, 3 Month at -0.36% and 1 Month at 10.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bajaj Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bajaj Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.70 %
Institutions - 35.90 %
Public - 9.35 %

