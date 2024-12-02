iifl-logo-icon 1
Bajaj Finance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,364.25
(0.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:44:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bajaj Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

0

0

0

0

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

NPM

0

0

0

0

Bajaj Finance : related Articles

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

RBL Bank and Bajaj Finance End Co-Branded Credit Card Partnership

2 Dec 2024|01:11 PM

Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Bajaj Finance Shares Dip on Slower AUM Growth

Bajaj Finance Shares Dip on Slower AUM Growth

4 Oct 2024|12:06 PM

In comparison to Rs 2,90,264 crore during the same period last fiscal year, the NBFC company's AUM increased by 29%

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 4th October, 2024

4 Oct 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.

Bajaj Finance Eyes $500M Loan

Bajaj Finance Eyes $500M Loan

13 Aug 2024|12:55 PM

The money will be raised through the Reserve Bank of India's external commercial borrowing channel.

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit rises 14%

Bajaj Finance Q1 net profit rises 14%

24 Jul 2024|08:43 AM

The company resumed the sanction and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' and began issuing EMI cards again after the RBI lifted restrictions on these businesses on May 2, 2024.

Bajaj Finance Cuts High-End Deposit Rates by 0.2%

Bajaj Finance Cuts High-End Deposit Rates by 0.2%

8 Jul 2024|11:14 AM

The rate-cutting move was made in response to the company's 26% annual growth in deposits, which stood at ₹62,750 Crore at June's end.

