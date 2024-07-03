Bajaj Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
39,301.18
29,199.5
22,401.4
19,726.49
19,032.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39,301.18
29,199.5
22,401.4
19,726.49
19,032.17
Other Operating Income
735.98
844.47
612.99
90.99
115.05
Other Income
15.74
4.63
4.64
10.63
7.58
Total Income
40,052.9
30,048.6
23,019.03
19,828.11
19,154.8
Total Expenditure
11,850.45
9,462.67
9,314.95
8,204.61
5,975.75
PBIDT
28,202.45
20,585.93
13,704.08
11,623.5
13,179.05
Interest
13,507.6
8,967.93
7,185.66
7,218.45
6,925.81
PBDT
14,694.85
11,618
6,518.42
4,405.05
6,253.24
Depreciation
490.36
351.27
280.13
235.38
209.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,697.22
2,932.73
1,690.99
1,458.61
1,694.52
Deferred Tax
-119.37
-15.9
-61.42
-362.12
33.75
Reported Profit After Tax
10,626.64
8,349.9
4,608.72
3,073.18
4,315.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10,626.64
8,349.9
4,608.72
3,073.18
4,315.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10,626.64
8,349.9
4,608.72
3,073.18
4,315.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
174.93
138.28
76.51
51.18
74.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
123.54
120.86
120.6
120.18
119.97
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
71.75
70.5
61.17
58.92
69.24
PBDTM(%)
37.39
39.78
29.09
22.33
32.85
PATM(%)
27.03
28.59
20.57
15.57
22.67
Both companies realized that their synergies from the collaboration had altered over time, so they decided to call off the co-branding partnership.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
In comparison to Rs 2,90,264 crore during the same period last fiscal year, the NBFC company's AUM increased by 29%Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc.Read More
The money will be raised through the Reserve Bank of India's external commercial borrowing channel.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
The company resumed the sanction and disbursal of loans under 'eCOM' and 'Insta EMI Card' and began issuing EMI cards again after the RBI lifted restrictions on these businesses on May 2, 2024.Read More
The rate-cutting move was made in response to the company's 26% annual growth in deposits, which stood at ₹62,750 Crore at June's end.Read More
