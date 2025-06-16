iifl-logo
Bajaj Finance zooms ~2% as stock trades ex-bonus and ex-split

16 Jun 2025 , 11:54 AM

Bajaj Finance Limited shares gained as much as 2.5% and touched an intraday high of ₹956 on NSE after they started trading ex-bonus and ex-split following the company’s recently announced corporate actions.

Investors who were holding company’s shares as of Friday, June 13, shall receive both the split shares and the bonus allotment.

As per the company’s filing with the bourses, Bajaj Finance is carrying out a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. Hence, all shares of face value of ₹2 each shall be converted into two shares of ₹1 each. 

Additionally, the company also planned to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1. With this, every shareholder shall receive four shares for every one share held.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility is June 16, 2025. However, owing to T+1 settlement cycle, investors were to buy shares on or before June 13, Friday to qualify for these benefits.

Over the last year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained as much as 28% while YTD gains stand at 34.56%. In the last six months, the stock has gained about 29.89%. For a three-month period, the counter has delivered a 10.87% return. The stock is trading 3.225 higher on a one-month basis.

At around 11.45 AM, Bajaj Finance was trading 0.54% higher at ₹938.50, against the previous close of ₹933.50 on NSE. 

