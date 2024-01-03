iifl-logo-icon 1
Leaders Speak

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor shares insights of her company and journey in an exclusive interview with indiainfoliine.

image

Where is the Global Economy headed?

Explore the future direction of the global economy, analyze key trends, challenges, and that opportunities shaping its path in the coming years.

image

Charanjit Singh, Fund Manager, DSP Mutual fund

Charanjit Singh, Fund Manager, DSP Mutual fund in conversation with indiainfoline provides depth knowledge about business cycles.

image

Anil Kumar Puthan, CMD, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd company officials in conversation with indiainfoline.com, sharing company insights and growth story.

image

MFI Industry – A timely intervention to avert future mishaps

Discover MFI growth in India, RBI regulations, unsecured loan challenges, and future trends shaping sustainable financial inclusion.

image

Mr Manish Satnaliwala, CEO, Capital Infra Trust (erstwhile National Infrastructure Trust)

Mr Manish Satnaliwala, CEO, Capital Infra Trust in interaction with IIFL Capital Services

image

Mr. Shalya Gupta, CEO, Credifin Limited

Mr. Shalya Gupta, CEO of Credifin Limited shares his view on the company's future strategies, lending, etc. with IIFL Capital Services

image

Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited (EDL)

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Ajay Singhania, MD & CEO - EPACK Durable Limited shares insights of the company.

image

Mr. Kirit Vishanji Gala, CMD, Gala Precision Engineering Limited

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Mr. Kirit Vishanji Gala, CMD and Mr. Balkishan Jalan, ED of Gala Precision Engineering shares there vision about the IPO.

image

Mr. Arvind Nanda, MD, Interarch Building Products Limited

In conversation with IIFL Capital Services, Management of the company explains about the company, its growth and post listing plans.

