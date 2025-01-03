Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

What inspired the creation of Dhanvesttor, and how does it align with your mission of empowering women in finance?

Dhanvesttor was born out of a simple but powerful idea, to change the narrative that women aren’t interested in finance. Early on, I faced doubts about the need for a platform like ours. But as I spoke to more women about finance, I realized that many were eager to invest but didn’t know where to start. A common theme emerged from these conversations: they wanted to trust their fund managers but often felt too intimidated to ask them questions freely, fearing they’d sound uninformed.

That’s when I knew we needed a space where finance wasn’t just about numbers, it had to be about people, empathy, and trust. Dhanvesttor is built on that foundation. We don’t just manage portfolios; we offer co-learning sessions, breaking down complex concepts like stock market trends and geopolitical events in a way that feels accessible and supportive.

For me, Dhanvesttor is more than just a business—it’s a social mission. Watching how we’ve empowered women to take control of their finances has been incredibly rewarding. It’s proof that when we uplift women financially, we’re making a meaningful difference in society.

What challenges did you face while building Dhanvesttor, and how did you overcome them?

Building Dhanvesttor was a journey that pushed me to grow in unexpected ways by overcoming a number of challenges. Even with my background in Accounting and Finance and my extensive experience, I often found myself feeling out of place in an industry that was predominantly inclined towards men. In meetings where I was the only woman, I sometimes felt invisible, even though I had thorough knowledge of the subject matter. It took a business coach pointing out that my discomfort stemmed from the ongoing gender dynamics for me to fully grasp what was happening.

That moment of clarity changed everything. I realized that if I, with all my experience, felt hesitant in this space, many other women were likely feeling the same. This was my motivation to create Dhanvesttor—a platform where women could feel supported and understood in their financial journey. I wanted to build a space where they could ask questions, learn, and make confident decisions without the fear of being judged or overwhelmed. Overcoming my own insecurities allowed me to create a platform that empowers women to take charge of their finances with confidence. After conceptualizing the company, I also had to overcome the hurdles posed by navigating team dynamics within a growing organization that is working on a new business model altogether- to ensure that each team member’s contribution was acknowledged and valued to allow us to work together in harmony.

What advice would you give to women looking to take charge of their financial futures?

My advice to women looking to take charge of their financial futures is to start their journey by focusing on financial independence while remembering along the way that the long term goal is about more than just money. At Dhanvesttor, we believe that true independence is about unlocking your full potential and living a life that aligns with your passions and goals. Investing in yourself is the first step. Whether it’s learning about finance, seeking guidance, or connecting with a community that supports you, these small steps can make a big difference to build the confidence you need to take control of your financial future. Learn to prioritize investing in our own happiness, growth and success so that we can together create a world where every woman can feel financially secure and empowered.

How does the company differentiate itself from traditional wealth management firms?

Dhanvesttor isn’t just a wealth management platform; it’s a movement designed exclusively by women, for women. As the only women-centric platform of its kind, it goes beyond PMS services by creating a unique blend of community, co-learning, and mentorship.

Small, focused groups of 12-14 women are paired with experienced mentors who guide them through a transformative journey. The curriculum spans finance pillars like stock market investments, luxury assets, and spirituality in finance, alongside non-financial essentials such as IT skills, personal branding, mindset development, psychology, and negotiation techniques. Dhanvesttor empowers women to master their finances while equipping them with skills to thrive in every aspect of life. It’s not just wealth management- it’s life management. It’s about building legacies and empowering families by supporting their women, financially and personally, in ways that truly go beyond returns.

Can you share an example of a tailored financial solution that has positively impacted a client?

All our financial solutions are designed with specifically women in mind. Many of our clients gravitate toward ESG-focused funds, ethical investments, and generally conservative themes (broader themes observed among women investors) . We carefully curate each portfolio to not only meet their return expectations but also align with their values and preferences.

One notable impact has been with our UHNI clients who are homemakers. They have traditionally been on the sidelines of dinner table conversations about finances. Through our solutions and financial education, these women have gained the confidence and knowledge to understand the markets, engage meaningfully in financial discussions, and assert their perspectives. This transformation has not only empowered them to take control of their finances but also deepened their sense of inclusion and visibility within their families.

How does the company redefine women’s empowerment in the financial sector beyond wealth creation?

While many wealth management firms and co-learning platforms exist, none combine the two quite like we do, creating a vibrant community of women who learn, share, and grow together. Most competitors either lack a dedicated focus on women or fall short of offering the comprehensive, community-driven approach that defines us.

Traditional wealth management firms often cater predominantly to male demographics, overlooking the unique challenges women face, such as career breaks, family responsibilities, and longer life expectancies. At Dhanvesttor, we set ourselves apart through our unwavering commitment to women’s financial education, our collaborative approach, and our nuanced understanding of their specific needs.

Dhanvesttor is more than just a wealth management platform, it’s a movement aimed at fostering financial empowerment and building a confident, financially secure future for women in India.

What is your long-term vision for Dhanvesttor in transforming the wealth management industry for women?

In the next five years, our vision is to build a wealth management brand that transcends numbers to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives. We aim to create a space where empathy, empowerment, and engagement converge to help clients achieve their financial goals while giving back to the communities we serve.

We’re thinking ambitiously on the product front. We plan offerings like Mutual Funds and innovative Investment Strategies, that are set to reach a broader audience especially in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. Simultaneously, we’re expanding into AIFs and crafting bespoke PMS for UHNWIs (Ultra-High-Net-Worth-Individuals), ensuring we address the diverse needs of all our clients, from everyday investors to the most discerning ones. Technology will play a great role in this journey. By using digital platforms, we’ll make investing simpler, smarter, and more accessible. Our goal is to create a seamless ecosystem where learning and investing go hand in hand, empowering our clients with the tools and knowledge they need to confidently navigate an ever-evolving financial landscape.

We don’t just want to be another wealth management brand in a crowded market. We aspire to be a brand that truly makes people feel seen, heard, and supported at every step of their financial journey—driven by passion, innovation, and a deeply human touch.