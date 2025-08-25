GSK Pharma forays into gynaecological cancer treatment in India

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock zoomed as much as 2% on Monday, August 25. This movement in shares came after the company announced its entry into the oncology segment in India with Jemperli and Zejula therapies that can be used for the treatment of gynaecological cancers.

At around 2.14 PM, GSK Pharma was trading 0.28% higher at ₹2,806.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,798.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,869, and ₹2,797.50, respectively.

Jemperli is one and only approved programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) immunotherapy. This will be used for the second-line treatment of mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, in India.

This therapy blocks the PD-1 pathway. This is a mechanism that is used by cancer cells to evade immune detection, hence allowing immune cells to recognise and attack the tumor more effectively, informed the company in its filing with the bourses.

Additionally, Zejula is the only PARP (Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase) inhibitor approved. This will be first-line monotherapy maintenance for all biomarker types in advanced ovarian cancer in India, the company informed.

GSK also informed that it is planning to unveil a patient support programme for empowerment of patients to access these innovative therapies.

