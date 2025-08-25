iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

GSK Pharma forays into gynaecological cancer treatment in India

25 Aug 2025 , 02:26 PM

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock zoomed as much as 2% on Monday, August 25. This movement in shares came after the company announced its entry into the oncology segment in India with Jemperli and Zejula therapies that can be used for the treatment of gynaecological cancers.

At around 2.14 PM, GSK Pharma was trading 0.28% higher at ₹2,806.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹2,798.80 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹2,869, and ₹2,797.50, respectively.

Jemperli is one and only approved programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) immunotherapy. This will be used for the second-line treatment of mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, in India.

This therapy blocks the PD-1 pathway. This is a mechanism that is used by cancer cells to evade immune detection, hence allowing immune cells to recognise and attack the tumor more effectively, informed the company in its filing with the bourses.

Additionally, Zejula is the only PARP (Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase) inhibitor approved. This will be first-line monotherapy maintenance for all biomarker types in advanced ovarian cancer in India, the company informed.

GSK also informed that it is planning to unveil a patient support programme for empowerment of patients to access these innovative therapies.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Approal
  • GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals News
  • GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Updates
  • GSK Pharma News
  • GSK Pharma Stock
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Protean eGov zooms ~12% on securing ₹1,160 Cr UIDAI order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|01:57 PM
LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

LIC Sells 0.58% Stake in Tamil Nadu Newsprint at ₹171 Each on August 25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|12:53 PM
Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Vikran Engineering raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors on August 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:47 AM
Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Tata Motors’ scheme of arrangement gets NCLT sanction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|11:05 AM
Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Paytm to inject ₹455 Crore in units; exits real-money gaming

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Aug 2025|10:59 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.