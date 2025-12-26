iifl-logo

Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

26 Dec 2025 , 03:08 PM

Jaro Institute of Tech Management and Research Ltd. shares slipped as much as 7% on Friday, December 26. This development comes after the company’s lock-in period ended in today’s trading session.

At around 2.17 PM,  Jaro Institute was trading 6.29% lower at ₹506, against the previous close of ₹539.95 on NSE. The counter slipped to an intraday low of ₹504.

According to the sources, about 8 Lakh shares or 3% of the company’s outstanding shares are available for trade as the lock-in period ends. 

As of closing price on Wednesday, the aggregate value of these shares is worth ₹43 Crore.

Earlier on October 27, 2025, the company’s one-month lock-in period ended with 8 Lakh shares or 3% of the outstanding equity worth ₹53.37 Crore available to trade.

The end of shareholder lock-in period does not mean all the shares will be sold in the open market, rather they will be available for trading.

Jaro Institute marked its debut on the stock exchanges on September 30, 2025. The issue price for these shares issued at ₹890 per piece. However, soon after, the stock witnessed a decline of about 18%.

The IPO has an aggregate value of ₹450 Crore. This includes a fresh issue of ₹170 Crore and the balance ₹280 Crore was issued through Offer for Sales (OFS).

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

