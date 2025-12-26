Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Jaro Institute of Tech Management and Research Ltd. shares slipped as much as 7% on Friday, December 26. This development comes after the company’s lock-in period ended in today’s trading session.
At around 2.17 PM, Jaro Institute was trading 6.29% lower at ₹506, against the previous close of ₹539.95 on NSE. The counter slipped to an intraday low of ₹504.
According to the sources, about 8 Lakh shares or 3% of the company’s outstanding shares are available for trade as the lock-in period ends.
As of closing price on Wednesday, the aggregate value of these shares is worth ₹43 Crore.
Earlier on October 27, 2025, the company’s one-month lock-in period ended with 8 Lakh shares or 3% of the outstanding equity worth ₹53.37 Crore available to trade.
The end of shareholder lock-in period does not mean all the shares will be sold in the open market, rather they will be available for trading.
Jaro Institute marked its debut on the stock exchanges on September 30, 2025. The issue price for these shares issued at ₹890 per piece. However, soon after, the stock witnessed a decline of about 18%.
The IPO has an aggregate value of ₹450 Crore. This includes a fresh issue of ₹170 Crore and the balance ₹280 Crore was issued through Offer for Sales (OFS).
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.