Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.04
15.04
15.04
15.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.39
60.26
39.74
33.36
Net Worth
117.43
75.3
54.78
48.4
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
353.2
|56.88
|6,180.38
|41.04
|0
|66.67
|30.24
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
51.48
|0
|2,397.93
|14.34
|1.07
|5.71
|64.43
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
223.75
|0
|2,094.35
|0.04
|0
|12.27
|127.03
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
110
|282.05
|1,771
|2.5
|0
|8.91
|4.35
Lucent Industries Ltd
1,075
|0
|1,612.5
|1.29
|0
|4.63
|10.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe
Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer
Ranjita Raman
Non Executive Director
Balkrishna Namdeo Salunkhe
Independent Director
Ishan Baveja
Independent Director
Alpa Antani
Independent Director
Vaijayanti Ajit Pandit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kirtika Chauhan.
11th Flr Vikas Centre Dr.C.G.,
Road Chembur East,
Maharashtra - 400074
Tel: 022-2520 5763
Website: http://www.jaroeducation.com
Email: cs@jaro.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research Ltd
