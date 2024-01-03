Jaro Institute of Technol. Mgt. and Research Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.04
15.04
15.04
15.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.39
60.26
39.74
33.36
Net Worth
117.43
75.3
54.78
48.4
Minority Interest
Debt
24.85
33.78
20.15
23.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.71
1.86
0
0
Total Liabilities
151.99
110.94
74.93
71.78
Fixed Assets
17.26
19.68
0.86
1.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
16.38
16.38
21.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.72
1.56
Networking Capital
116.22
61.7
47.95
44.16
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.69
6.92
7.62
13.31
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
154.29
106.46
58.82
43.24
Sundry Creditors
-20.65
-19.13
-10.58
-5.28
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-29.11
-32.55
-7.91
-7.11
Cash
18.51
13.2
8.01
2.96
Total Assets
151.99
110.96
74.92
71.78
