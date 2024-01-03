Amount Invested
SIP, or Systematic Investment Plan, is a popular, widely preferred investment approach for fixed, regular investments in mutual fund schemes. The SIP system adheres to the rupee cost averaging theory, giving investors minimal shares at high prices and maximum at low prices. Till now, it is one of the most disciplinary investment approaches.
One simple tool that users can use to estimate returns on their SIP investments in mutual funds is a SIP calculator. These days, it is one of the popular investment options for millennials.
There are multiple mutual fund sip calculators available to assist potential investors in estimating their investments. Real returns, however, differ depending on a number of variables in a mutual fund scheme. The SIP calculator fails to provide an explanation for the exit load and expense ratio (if any).
Anyone can use the IIFL SIP return calculator in a few simple steps:
Now that you know how to calculate SIP returns, let’s quickly examine its advantages.
Even though you can always locate a SIP calculator online it’s still a good idea to understand how these figures are calculated so you can feel more secure about your investing strategy. Compound interest is a mathematical formula that SIP calculators use to calculate investment returns. The calculator evaluates the returns while taking compounding frequency into account. The SIP calculator also asks users to enter the period of their investment, the estimated rate of return, and the monthly investment amount that they wish to make.
M = P x {[(1+ r)^n – 1] / r } x (1+r)
M is the amount you receive upon maturity
P is the Principal Amount you invest at regular intervals
n is the number of payments you make
r is the expected rate of return
Consider the scenario where you desire to invest Rs1,000 each month for 2 years at an interest rate of 12%.
Therefore, the monthly rate of return comes out to be 12%/12 = 1% = 0.01
Using the above formula in our scenario, we can calculate the maturity value.
Maturity Value = 1,000X ({[1 +0.01] ^ {24} – 1} / 0.01) x (1 + 0.01) = Rs 27,243
If we would have just saved that amount in cash, we would have had Rs 24,000. Hence by investing in a SIP we got an added return of Rs 3,243 over a period of 2 years.
You can use the SIP calculator to determine the predicted returns and wealth growth for your monthly SIP investment. Based on an anticipated annual return rate, you can obtain a rough estimate of the maturity amount for any monthly SIP.
Some mutual fund experts claim that SIP can yield greater returns than lump-sum investments. You can develop financial discipline and the habit of setting aside money for the future with the help of SIP investments.
Here are the benefits of using a Mutual Fund SIP Calculator:
There are four most commonly types of SIPs in the market. These include:
Within a few clicks, you can utilize the IIFL Capital Services SIP amount calculator online. The following information must be entered using this method to calculate the monthly investment amount:
Step Up is an annual increase in the investment amount that corresponds to the growth in the investor’s income. In other words, investors are allowed to ratchet up their SIP investments by a certain percentage each year.
This makes it easier to reach financial objectives quickly and methodically. Generally speaking, the step-up percentage should match the increase in the employee’s yearly salary.
Here are 5 easy steps for you to follow if you want to invest in SIP but are unsure how to do so:
You only need a few documents to open a SIP, here they are:
The steps to invest in SIP are as follows:
Choose a certain date that you want to invest in each month. The most convenient way to invest in mutual funds for a longer length of time and build wealth is through SIPs. It is crucial to maintain an investment over the full investment time because of this.
SIPs are not inherently tax-free. The tax implications depend on the type of mutual fund and the holding period. Equity mutual funds held for over a year are subject to long-term capital gains tax, while debt funds have different tax treatments. Use SIP calculators and consult tax advisors for a better understanding.
Yes, you can increase the SIP amount if you want. Review the difference in returns using a SIP return calculator. Most mutual fund providers offer flexibility in adjusting SIP contributions, allowing you to align your investments with changing financial goals or income levels. However, it’s essential to review the impact of this change on your overall investment strategy.
SIPs are generally considered better than fixed deposits for long-term wealth accumulation due to their potential for higher returns through market investments. You can check the returns on your investment using a SIP investment calculator. While FDs offer guaranteed returns, SIPs benefit from market growth and can yield higher overall returns over time.
SIP calculators provide estimates based on inputs like investment amount, duration, and expected returns. However, their accuracy can be influenced by market fluctuations and assumptions made regarding returns. They are useful for planning but should not be solely relied upon for precise predictions.
Contact your mutual fund provider to temporarily stop investing in your Systematic Investment Plan. Generally, most providers offer both a SIP calculator online and a pause option without penalties. It’s best to review the terms of your particular SIP to confirm the details.
Yes, individuals can select to pause their SIP investments for a predetermined amount of time with mutual fund firms.
It is possible to automatically renew a SIP. You can also choose to disable the auto-renew service offered by companies.
No, SIP allows you to make investments in debt and hybrid mutual funds.
Individuals often mistake SIP for mutual funds or something quite different from them. Investing in stocks or investing avenues is not what SIP is about; it’s just a technique of investing. This is a means of investing that allows you to make regular payments into the fund or plan of your choosing.
The amount you can put into a SIP has no upper limit. The monthly minimum that you can invest is 500 rupees.
Since there is no end date for a perpetual SIP, you are free to make SIP investments for as long as you desire without increasing the term of your SIP. If you want to prolong the tenure of your current Mutual Fund SIP, speak with the fund house or the customer service department of your financial advisor. Check how much return you would likely get using the mutual fund calculator.
