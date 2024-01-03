How do SIP calculators work?

Even though you can always locate a SIP calculator online it’s still a good idea to understand how these figures are calculated so you can feel more secure about your investing strategy. Compound interest is a mathematical formula that SIP calculators use to calculate investment returns. The calculator evaluates the returns while taking compounding frequency into account. The SIP calculator also asks users to enter the period of their investment, the estimated rate of return, and the monthly investment amount that they wish to make.

M = P x {[(1+ r)^n – 1] / r } x (1+r)

M is the amount you receive upon maturity

P is the Principal Amount you invest at regular intervals

n is the number of payments you make

r is the expected rate of return

Consider the scenario where you desire to invest Rs1,000 each month for 2 years at an interest rate of 12%.

Therefore, the monthly rate of return comes out to be 12%/12 = 1% = 0.01

Using the above formula in our scenario, we can calculate the maturity value.

Maturity Value = 1,000X ({[1 +0.01] ^ {24} – 1} / 0.01) x (1 + 0.01) = Rs 27,243

If we would have just saved that amount in cash, we would have had Rs 24,000. Hence by investing in a SIP we got an added return of Rs 3,243 over a period of 2 years.