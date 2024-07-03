Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹957.8
Prev. Close₹957.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹17,669.54
Day's High₹957.8
Day's Low₹926.65
52 Week's High₹1,097
52 Week's Low₹687.8
Book Value₹469.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95,821.98
P/E19.11
EPS50.15
Divi. Yield0.21
The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.
The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.
JSPL's revenue from operations increased by 8.2% to ₹13,617.8 Crore compared to ₹12,588 Crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
100.24
100.5
101.07
102
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45,393.36
40,456.35
40,259.41
32,540.11
Net Worth
45,493.6
40,556.85
40,360.48
32,642.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
33,346.19
26,323.62
17,654.47
14,449.17
yoy growth (%)
26.67
49.1
22.18
4.93
Raw materials
-10,480.52
-11,372.07
-6,837.36
-5,490.99
As % of sales
31.42
43.2
38.72
38
Employee costs
-675.86
-678.67
-525.18
-531.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9,291.03
879.61
-327.76
-1,456.98
Depreciation
-2,243.45
-2,287.08
-1,909.66
-2,043.65
Tax paid
-1,964.91
-261.95
310.17
470.53
Working capital
6,723.44
-2,149.68
-496.86
962.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.67
49.1
22.18
4.93
Op profit growth
125.96
45.41
36.91
18.87
EBIT growth
228.84
69.15
137.99
174.01
Net profit growth
1,058.27
-270.81
-63.34
-30.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
57,958.23
60,504.64
56,840.6
38,322.12
34,360.36
Excise Duty
7,931.47
7,793.46
5,755.04
3,743.22
3,800.43
Net Sales
50,026.76
52,711.18
51,085.56
34,578.9
30,559.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
-38.36
-95.37
Other Income
156.6
837.93
50.36
532.01
200.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Naveen Jindal
Whole-time Director
Damodar Mittal
Whole-time Director
Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay
Independent Director
ROHIT KUMAR
Independent Director
Bhaskar Chatterjee
Independent Director
Sunjay Kapur
Independent Director
Shivani Wazir Pasrich
Independent Director
Kanika Agnihotri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anoop Singh Juneja
Chairperson Emeritus
Savitri Jindal
Reports by Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
Summary
Summary
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSP) is one of Indias integrated primary steel producers with a significant presence in mining. JSPL is a part of the US $ 18 billion diversified O. P. Jindal Group. The Company operate manufacturing units located in Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Angul (Odisha), Barbil (Odisha), and Patratu (Jharkhand). The integrated operations in India comprise capacities of 10.42 MTPA of iron-making, 9.0 MTPA of pellets, 9.6 MTPA of liquid steel, and 6.65 MTPA of finished steel.The product portfolio includes TMT bars, plates, coils, parallel flange beams and columns, rails, angles, channels, wire rods, fabricated sections, and other steel products. Furthermore, it operate captive thermal power generation capacity of around 1,634 megawatts (MW) at its Raigarh and Angul Plants. Apart from THE steel-manufacturing capacities, their international operations comprise interests in coking coal mining assets in Australia, thermal/coking coal mining assets in Mozambique, and anthracite coal mining assets in South Africa.The company produces economical and efficient steel and power through backward integration from its captive coal and iron-ore mines. From the widest flat products to a whole range of long products, JSPL today sports a product portfolio that caters to varied needs in the steel market. The company also has the distinction of producing the worlds longest 121 metre rails and introducing large size parallel flange beams in India. The companys segments include iro
Read More
The Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹939.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is ₹95821.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is 19.11 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Steel & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is ₹687.8 and ₹1097 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.04%, 3 Years at 35.40%, 1 Year at 30.85%, 6 Month at -8.80%, 3 Month at -8.87% and 1 Month at 3.46%.
