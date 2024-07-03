Summary

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSP) is one of Indias integrated primary steel producers with a significant presence in mining. JSPL is a part of the US $ 18 billion diversified O. P. Jindal Group. The Company operate manufacturing units located in Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Angul (Odisha), Barbil (Odisha), and Patratu (Jharkhand). The integrated operations in India comprise capacities of 10.42 MTPA of iron-making, 9.0 MTPA of pellets, 9.6 MTPA of liquid steel, and 6.65 MTPA of finished steel.The product portfolio includes TMT bars, plates, coils, parallel flange beams and columns, rails, angles, channels, wire rods, fabricated sections, and other steel products. Furthermore, it operate captive thermal power generation capacity of around 1,634 megawatts (MW) at its Raigarh and Angul Plants. Apart from THE steel-manufacturing capacities, their international operations comprise interests in coking coal mining assets in Australia, thermal/coking coal mining assets in Mozambique, and anthracite coal mining assets in South Africa.The company produces economical and efficient steel and power through backward integration from its captive coal and iron-ore mines. From the widest flat products to a whole range of long products, JSPL today sports a product portfolio that caters to varied needs in the steel market. The company also has the distinction of producing the worlds longest 121 metre rails and introducing large size parallel flange beams in India. The companys segments include iro

Read More