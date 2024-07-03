iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Share Price

939.35
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open957.8
  • Day's High957.8
  • 52 Wk High1,097
  • Prev. Close957.85
  • Day's Low926.65
  • 52 Wk Low 687.8
  • Turnover (lac)17,669.54
  • P/E19.11
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value469.04
  • EPS50.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95,821.98
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

957.8

Prev. Close

957.85

Turnover(Lac.)

17,669.54

Day's High

957.8

Day's Low

926.65

52 Week's High

1,097

52 Week's Low

687.8

Book Value

469.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95,821.98

P/E

19.11

EPS

50.15

Divi. Yield

0.21

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Vedanta, Jindal Power among top suitors for GVK Power & Infra

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Nov 2024|09:57 AM

The list, issued by the resolution professional (RP), is still subject to revisions depending on clarifications requested from applicants.

Read More
Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

Jindal Group to Boost Cement Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Oct 2024|01:36 PM

The neighbouring steel plant of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in Angul would supply slag to the facility.

Read More
Jindal Steel Q1 profit down 20.9% amid revenue growth

Jindal Steel Q1 profit down 20.9% amid revenue growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:35 AM

JSPL's revenue from operations increased by 8.2% to ₹13,617.8 Crore compared to ₹12,588 Crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.90%

Foreign: 4.89%

Indian: 56.29%

Non-Promoter- 28.25%

Institutions: 28.24%

Non-Institutions: 9.75%

Custodian: 0.81%

Read More
Share Price

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

100.24

100.5

101.07

102

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45,393.36

40,456.35

40,259.41

32,540.11

Net Worth

45,493.6

40,556.85

40,360.48

32,642.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

33,346.19

26,323.62

17,654.47

14,449.17

yoy growth (%)

26.67

49.1

22.18

4.93

Raw materials

-10,480.52

-11,372.07

-6,837.36

-5,490.99

As % of sales

31.42

43.2

38.72

38

Employee costs

-675.86

-678.67

-525.18

-531.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9,291.03

879.61

-327.76

-1,456.98

Depreciation

-2,243.45

-2,287.08

-1,909.66

-2,043.65

Tax paid

-1,964.91

-261.95

310.17

470.53

Working capital

6,723.44

-2,149.68

-496.86

962.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.67

49.1

22.18

4.93

Op profit growth

125.96

45.41

36.91

18.87

EBIT growth

228.84

69.15

137.99

174.01

Net profit growth

1,058.27

-270.81

-63.34

-30.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

57,958.23

60,504.64

56,840.6

38,322.12

34,360.36

Excise Duty

7,931.47

7,793.46

5,755.04

3,743.22

3,800.43

Net Sales

50,026.76

52,711.18

51,085.56

34,578.9

30,559.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

-38.36

-95.37

Other Income

156.6

837.93

50.36

532.01

200.23

View Annually Results

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Naveen Jindal

Whole-time Director

Damodar Mittal

Whole-time Director

Sabyasachi Bandyopadhyay

Independent Director

ROHIT KUMAR

Independent Director

Bhaskar Chatterjee

Independent Director

Sunjay Kapur

Independent Director

Shivani Wazir Pasrich

Independent Director

Kanika Agnihotri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anoop Singh Juneja

Chairperson Emeritus

Savitri Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Summary

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSP) is one of Indias integrated primary steel producers with a significant presence in mining. JSPL is a part of the US $ 18 billion diversified O. P. Jindal Group. The Company operate manufacturing units located in Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Angul (Odisha), Barbil (Odisha), and Patratu (Jharkhand). The integrated operations in India comprise capacities of 10.42 MTPA of iron-making, 9.0 MTPA of pellets, 9.6 MTPA of liquid steel, and 6.65 MTPA of finished steel.The product portfolio includes TMT bars, plates, coils, parallel flange beams and columns, rails, angles, channels, wire rods, fabricated sections, and other steel products. Furthermore, it operate captive thermal power generation capacity of around 1,634 megawatts (MW) at its Raigarh and Angul Plants. Apart from THE steel-manufacturing capacities, their international operations comprise interests in coking coal mining assets in Australia, thermal/coking coal mining assets in Mozambique, and anthracite coal mining assets in South Africa.The company produces economical and efficient steel and power through backward integration from its captive coal and iron-ore mines. From the widest flat products to a whole range of long products, JSPL today sports a product portfolio that caters to varied needs in the steel market. The company also has the distinction of producing the worlds longest 121 metre rails and introducing large size parallel flange beams in India. The companys segments include iro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Steel & Power Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹939.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is ₹95821.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is 19.11 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Steel & Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is ₹687.8 and ₹1097 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd?

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.04%, 3 Years at 35.40%, 1 Year at 30.85%, 6 Month at -8.80%, 3 Month at -8.87% and 1 Month at 3.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.19 %
Institutions - 28.24 %
Public - 9.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.