|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 2nd quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. Financial Results, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 2nd quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 1st quarter and three months ended on June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JULY 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 4th quarter/year ended on March 31 2024 of the Financial Year 2023-24. Results - Financial Results of March 31, 2024 Board considered and recommended final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24@ 200%, i.e., Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each, out of the profits of the Company for the financial Year 2023-24, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other authorities, wherever required. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MAY 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|21 Jan 2024
|JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 of the Financial Year 2023-24. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON JANUARY 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024)
