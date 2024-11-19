Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 2nd quarter and six months ended on September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. Financial Results, both on standalone and consolidated basis, for the 2nd quarter and six months ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 1st quarter and three months ended on June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25. OUTCOME OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON JULY 24, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 7 May 2024

JINDAL STEEL & POWER LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company both on standalone and consolidated basis for the 4th quarter/year ended on March 31 2024 of the Financial Year 2023-24. Results - Financial Results of March 31, 2024 Board considered and recommended final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24@ 200%, i.e., Rs. 2/- per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each, out of the profits of the Company for the financial Year 2023-24, which shall be paid, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other authorities, wherever required. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON MAY 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 21 Jan 2024