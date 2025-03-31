iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

31 Mar 2025 , 12:06 PM

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) has emerged as a winner of the Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block located at the state of Odisha in the recently concluded commercial coal auctions by the Ministry of Coal. The block is located 11km away from JSPL’s Angul steel facility and has an estimated coal holding of 3,257 million tonnes, giving the company a competitive edge on the transportation and logistics front.

JSPL had 10% revenue-sharing bid in coal block, increasing access to raw materials for steel. The acquisition will reduce the company’s dependence on external coal suppliers, providing a more stable and lower cost source of raw materials. Associated with secured operations for JSPL: Hemant Darda, Executive Director JSPL.

The stable supply of coal will enable JSPL to increase production capacity, optimize resource utilization, and maintain its competitive position in the steel manufacturing industry.

The 11th round of commercial coal auctions, launched on December 5, 2024, invited bids for 12 coal blocks with a combined peak-rated capacity of 15.46 million tonnes per year, excluding partially explored blocks.

Other major companies that won coal blocks in this auction include JSPL and several industry leaders, bolstering their respective resource bases. The Dahegaon/Makardhokra-IV coal block situated in Maharashtra was successfully won by Western Coalfields.

Synchronous with the signing, the Banai and Bhalumunda coal block was won by Jindal Power, which will further add to Jindal Power’s coal reserves in raw material for Power Generation and Steel Production.

Other winners in the auction included Singhal Business, Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation, and Rungta Sons, highlighting the competitive nature of coal block acquisitions.

The proactive move of Saradhapur Jalatap East coal block acquisition supports the Government of India’s agenda of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”, towards self-sufficiency in its key sectors like steel and energy production.

JSPL intents its contribution towards India’s economic growth by reducing its import dependency on Coal and long term resource security will lead to sustainability of operations. An issuer filing dated October 2023 reaffirmed the company’s focus on shoring up its coal asset base, refining production processes and retaining its pole position in India’s steel sector.

Related Tags

  • Jindal Steel & Power
  • Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL)
  • JSPL
  • Ministry of Coal
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

IREDA Secures JPY 26 Billion from SBI Tokyo to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

IREDA Secures JPY 26 Billion from SBI Tokyo to Boost Renewable Energy Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|02:05 PM
JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

JSPL Wins 3,257 MT Saradhapur Jalatap East Coal Block

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|12:06 PM
Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Govt to Raise Stake in Vodafone Idea to 48.99%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|11:53 AM
United Spirits Finalizes ₹172 Crore Property Sale in Mumbai

United Spirits Finalizes ₹172 Crore Property Sale in Mumbai

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Mar 2025|11:41 AM
Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Adani Green Energy arms commissions power projects in Gujarat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Mar 2025|09:34 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.