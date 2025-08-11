Story of 6 key macro signals for the week to August 09, 2025

FOCUS WILL NOW SHIFT TO THE INDIAN RESPONSE

If last 2 weeks were about implications of 50% tariffs, the coming week will be about Indian response. India is not succumbing to US pressure, but the big challenge for India is to find an alternate market for its exports like textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, chemicals etc?

With the RBI keeping rates on hold, action shifts to the CPI inflation announcement next week. Apart from the US consumer inflation, the markets will also closely watch the India trade data for July 2025, for signs of front-loading of exports ahead of punitive tariffs.

US BOND YIELDS INCH UP DURING THE WEEK

The table captures US 10-year benchmark bond yields over the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 08, 2025 4.283 4.246 4.289 4.242 Aug 07, 2025 4.244 4.238 4.254 4.219 Aug 06, 2025 4.218 4.216 4.283 4.212 Aug 05, 2025 4.196 4.188 4.226 4.187 Aug 04, 2025 4.198 4.208 4.257 4.192 Aug 01, 2025 4.220 4.376 4.414 4.202

Data Source: Bloomberg

The bond yields, this week, bounced from 4.220% to 4.283%. With Trump getting aggressive on tariffs, markets are less sure of a rate cut in September. The consensus is that rate cuts may still happen, albeit back-loaded in 2026. Last week, US 10-year bond yields touched a high of 4.289% and a low of 4.187%.

US DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) TAPERS AMIDST TARIFF UNCERTAINTY

Here is the US dollar index (DXY), an index of dollar strength, over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 08, 2025 98.18 97.98 98.35 97.96 Aug 07, 2025 98.40 98.19 98.47 97.94 Aug 06, 2025 98.18 98.75 98.84 98.13 Aug 05, 2025 98.78 98.62 99.07 98.58 Aug 04, 2025 98.78 98.65 98.98 98.59 Aug 01, 2025 99.14 100.01 100.26 98.61

Data Source: Bloomberg

The US dollar index (DXY) fell back this week from 99.14 levels to 98.18 levels. The tariff uncertainty is not making traders comfortable about the dollar. The US dollar index (DXY) touched a high of 99.07 and a low of 97.94 this week. For now, 100 is the resistance for DXY.

INDIA BENCHMARK BOND YIELDS EDGE UP FURTHER

The table below captures 10-year India bond yields for the last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (%) Open (%) High (%) Low (%) Aug 08, 2025 6.399 6.386 6.418 6.374 Aug 07, 2025 6.390 6.414 6.414 6.385 Aug 06, 2025 6.407 6.328 6.424 6.326 Aug 05, 2025 6.324 6.314 6.338 6.307 Aug 04, 2025 6.313 6.346 6.346 6.313 Aug 01, 2025 6.371 6.377 6.378 6.367

Data Source: RBI

India bond yields edged up from 6.371% to 6.399%; after the RBI opted to maintain status quo on rates in the August policy. The rise in the bond yields could also be partially attributed to bond selling, although FPIs are net buyers. Last week, India 10-year bond yields touched a high of 6.424% and low of 6.307%.

RUPEE WEAKENS DESPITE DOLLAR WEAKNESS

The table captures the official USDINR exchange rate for last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price (₹/$) Open (₹/$) High (₹/$) Low (₹/$) Aug 08, 2025 87.489 87.435 87.759 87.435 Aug 07, 2025 87.446 87.715 87.798 87.345 Aug 06, 2025 87.725 87.785 87.851 87.629 Aug 05, 2025 87.830 87.977 87.977 87.736 Aug 04, 2025 87.680 87.284 87.727 87.155 Aug 01, 2025 87.245 87.490 87.673 87.170

Data Source: RBI

The USDINR weakened from ₹87.245/$ to ₹87.489/$; and spent the entire week above the ₹87/$ mark. This was largely on account of tariff uncertainty and the possibility of India’s trade deficit and CAD spiking, in a worst case scenario. Last week, USDINR touched a high of ₹87.155/$ and a low of ͅ₹87.977/$. Banks continued to buy dollars aggressively.

BRENT CRUDE FALLS ON OPEC PLUS SUPPLY CONCERNS

The table captures the Brent Crude prices over last 5 trading sessions.

Date Price ($/bbl) Open ($/bbl) High ($/bbl) Low ($/bbl) Aug 08, 2025 66.59 66.42 67.22 65.53 Aug 07, 2025 66.43 66.88 67.68 66.27 Aug 06, 2025 66.89 67.75 69.18 66.22 Aug 05, 2025 67.64 68.75 68.87 67.52 Aug 04, 2025 68.76 69.11 69.98 68.00 Aug 01, 2025 69.67 71.83 72.00 69.40

Data Source: Bloomberg

After surging to $73.63/bbl in the previous week over Russia sanctions, oil fell back to $66.59/bbl on OPEC Plus supply concerns. Demand also remains a key factor. Last week, Brent Crude touched a high of $69.98/bbl and a low of $65.53/bbl. For now, it does look like India will continue to buy oil from Russia, and that will keep global oil supply in balance.

SPOT GOLD CLOSES HIGHER FOR THE WEEK

The table captures the international spot prices of gold in dollars per troy ounce (oz).

Date Price ($/oz) Open ($/oz) High ($/oz) Low ($/oz) Aug 08, 2025 3,398.78 3,397.28 3,408.83 3,379.61 Aug 07, 2025 3,397.31 3,366.11 3,402.71 3,364.77 Aug 06, 2025 3,369.04 3,379.69 3,385.47 3,358.26 Aug 05, 2025 3,381.27 3,373.38 3,390.62 3,349.89 Aug 04, 2025 3,373.37 3,365.10 3,385.56 3,345.00 Aug 03, 2025 3,362.13 3,364.30 3,364.41 3,354.62 Aug 01, 2025 3,362.88 3,290.83 3,363.55 3,281.55

Data Source: Bloomberg

Spot gold prices closed the week near to $3,400/oz on rising global macro concerns. There are concerns that an Indo-US stand-off may not good news overall. During the week, gold touched a high of $3,408.83/oz and a low of $3,345.00/oz.