Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹741
Prev. Close₹723.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹35,948.08
Day's High₹760.9
Day's Low₹727.85
52 Week's High₹817.4
52 Week's Low₹647.95
Book Value₹137.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69,496.33
P/E31.13
EPS23.23
Divi. Yield0.35
The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
951.01
946.07
943.18
943.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,133.02
8,883.99
6,809.52
5,358.58
Net Worth
12,084.03
9,830.06
7,752.7
6,302.03
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PAYAL MITTAL
Independent Director
Rajendra Kumar saraf
Independent Director
Tejendra Mohan Bhasin
Independent Director
Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra
Independent Director
Anuradha Shripad Nadkarni
Independent Director
Shriniwas Yeshwant Joshi
Managing Director & CEO
Abhijit Chakravorty
Nominee (SBI)
NITIN CHUGH
Nominee
Ashwini Kumar Tewari
Chairman
Challa Sreenivasulu Setty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
Summary
SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited on May 15, 1998 in New Delhi. On the conversion of Company to a public limited company, the name was changed to, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on August 20, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of issuing credit cards to consumers. It also acts as corporate insurance agent for selling insurance policies to credit card customers. SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited is a subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), is the second largest credit card issuer in the country. With more than 1.68 crore cards in force, the Company offer financial access through wide range of value-added payment products and services that fulfill transactional and credit requirements. It focus on delivering a diverse portfolio of credit cards, which support cashless and contactless digital payments in India while ensuring safety and transparency of transactions.The Company started its operations in 1998, and since then SBIs parentage and highly trusted brand have allowed it to quickly establish a reputation of trust, reliability and transparency with its cardholders. According to the RBI, the company has grown its business faster than the Indian credit card market over the past three years both in terms of numbers of credit cards outstanding and amounts of credit card spends, and the company believes it has achieved this by leveraging its stre
Read More
The SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹730.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is ₹69496.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is 31.13 and 5.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is ₹647.95 and ₹817.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.21%, 3 Years at -7.96%, 1 Year at -6.01%, 6 Month at 1.16%, 3 Month at -3.49% and 1 Month at 2.72%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.