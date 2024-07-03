Summary

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited on May 15, 1998 in New Delhi. On the conversion of Company to a public limited company, the name was changed to, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on August 20, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of issuing credit cards to consumers. It also acts as corporate insurance agent for selling insurance policies to credit card customers. SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited is a subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), is the second largest credit card issuer in the country. With more than 1.68 crore cards in force, the Company offer financial access through wide range of value-added payment products and services that fulfill transactional and credit requirements. It focus on delivering a diverse portfolio of credit cards, which support cashless and contactless digital payments in India while ensuring safety and transparency of transactions.The Company started its operations in 1998, and since then SBIs parentage and highly trusted brand have allowed it to quickly establish a reputation of trust, reliability and transparency with its cardholders. According to the RBI, the company has grown its business faster than the Indian credit card market over the past three years both in terms of numbers of credit cards outstanding and amounts of credit card spends, and the company believes it has achieved this by leveraging its stre

Read More