SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Share Price

730.5
(0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open741
  • Day's High760.9
  • 52 Wk High817.4
  • Prev. Close723.55
  • Day's Low727.85
  • 52 Wk Low 647.95
  • Turnover (lac)35,948.08
  • P/E31.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value137.52
  • EPS23.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69,496.33
  • Div. Yield0.35
  • Open737
  • Day's High740
  • Spot736
  • Prev. Close737
  • Day's Low723.55
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot800
  • OI(Chg %)-13,80,800 (-64.48%)
  • Roll Over%72.23
  • Roll Cost-5.02
  • Traded Vol.57,75,200 (-38.55%)
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

741

Prev. Close

723.55

Turnover(Lac.)

35,948.08

Day's High

760.9

Day's Low

727.85

52 Week's High

817.4

52 Week's Low

647.95

Book Value

137.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69,496.33

P/E

31.13

EPS

23.23

Divi. Yield

0.35

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

19 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 28 Mar, 2024

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

SBI Cards plans to raise ₹5,000 Crore via NCDs

18 Sep 2024|03:03 PM

The company stated that funds will be raised through private placement in one or more tranches over a set time period.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.60%

Non-Promoter- 25.93%

Institutions: 25.92%

Non-Institutions: 5.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

951.01

946.07

943.18

943.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,133.02

8,883.99

6,809.52

5,358.58

Net Worth

12,084.03

9,830.06

7,752.7

6,302.03

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PAYAL MITTAL

Independent Director

Rajendra Kumar saraf

Independent Director

Tejendra Mohan Bhasin

Independent Director

Dinesh Kumar Mehrotra

Independent Director

Anuradha Shripad Nadkarni

Independent Director

Shriniwas Yeshwant Joshi

Managing Director & CEO

Abhijit Chakravorty

Nominee (SBI)

NITIN CHUGH

Nominee

Ashwini Kumar Tewari

Chairman

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

Summary

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name SBI Cards and Payment Services Private Limited on May 15, 1998 in New Delhi. On the conversion of Company to a public limited company, the name was changed to, SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited on August 20, 2019. The Company is engaged in the business of issuing credit cards to consumers. It also acts as corporate insurance agent for selling insurance policies to credit card customers. SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited is a subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), is the second largest credit card issuer in the country. With more than 1.68 crore cards in force, the Company offer financial access through wide range of value-added payment products and services that fulfill transactional and credit requirements. It focus on delivering a diverse portfolio of credit cards, which support cashless and contactless digital payments in India while ensuring safety and transparency of transactions.The Company started its operations in 1998, and since then SBIs parentage and highly trusted brand have allowed it to quickly establish a reputation of trust, reliability and transparency with its cardholders. According to the RBI, the company has grown its business faster than the Indian credit card market over the past three years both in terms of numbers of credit cards outstanding and amounts of credit card spends, and the company believes it has achieved this by leveraging its stre
Company FAQs

What is the SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd share price today?

The SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹730.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is ₹69496.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is 31.13 and 5.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is ₹647.95 and ₹817.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd?

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.21%, 3 Years at -7.96%, 1 Year at -6.01%, 6 Month at 1.16%, 3 Month at -3.49% and 1 Month at 2.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.61 %
Institutions - 25.93 %
Public - 5.47 %

