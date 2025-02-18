SBI Cards announces interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share

SBI Cards and Payments Services Limited informed the bourses that it has declared an interim dividend of ₹ 2.50 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25. As per the company’s filing with the bourses, record date for dividend eligibility is February 25, 2025. The payments are slated to be processed by March 18, 2025.

Furthermore, the board has approved the appointment of Salila Pande as the company’s managing director and CEO. His term shall be effective for two years. Salila will take up the responsibilities of Abhijit Chakravorty, who shall retire from State Bank of India on March 31, 2025. The said appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Pande is currently serving as a chief general manager at SBI. She joined SBI in 1995 as a probationary officer and is a career banker.

Since then, she has been associated with India’s oldest and largest banking group. She has gained extensive experience via various roles across the bank in different locations.

She has gained experience in international banking, retail banking, and risk management, where she has held respective positions such as Vice President – Mid Office at Singapore, DGM (business and operations) in Delhi, and President & CEO of SBI California, a foreign unit of the bank.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com