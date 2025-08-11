Shreeji Shipping ₹411 Crore IPO opens Aug 19; price band ₹240–₹252

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, a Jamnagar-based provider of shipping and logistics services for dry bulk cargo, has set a price band of ₹240–₹252 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO). The ₹411-crore maiden public issue will open for subscription from August 19 to August 21, 2025, with a one-day anchor investor bidding scheduled for August 18.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. At the upper end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹411 crore through the issue.

Of the proceeds, ₹251.2 crore will be used to acquire Supramax category dry bulk carriers in the secondary market, while ₹23 crore will go towards debt repayment. The issue will see 50% of shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

Shreeji Shipping Global, the flagship company of the Shreeji Group, operates mainly from non-major ports and jetties, with a strong presence along India’s west coast.

