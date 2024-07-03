iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Share Price

4,137.25
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,200
  • Day's High4,238.45
  • 52 Wk High4,864
  • Prev. Close4,224.65
  • Day's Low4,134
  • 52 Wk Low 3,237.25
  • Turnover (lac)3,072.15
  • P/E40.82
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value386.42
  • EPS103.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88,436.51
  • Div. Yield1.66
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4,200

Prev. Close

4,224.65

Turnover(Lac.)

3,072.15

Day's High

4,238.45

Day's Low

4,134

52 Week's High

4,864

52 Week's Low

3,237.25

Book Value

386.42

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88,436.51

P/E

40.82

EPS

103.47

Divi. Yield

1.66

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Corporate Action

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 70

Record Date: 18 Jun, 2024

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.51%

Non-Promoter- 38.47%

Institutions: 38.46%

Non-Institutions: 9.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

106.74

106.71

106.64

106.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,972.33

6,001.7

5,423.4

4,669.7

Net Worth

7,079.07

6,108.41

5,530.04

4,776.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.06

-1.11

-173.36

38.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

2,584.37

2,166.81

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

2,584.37

2,166.81

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

579.02

315.81

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Deepak Parekh

Non Executive Director

Renu S Karnad

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhandarkar

Independent Director

Dhruv Kaji

Independent Director

Jairaj Purandare

Independent Director

Parag Shah

Independent Director

ROSHNI NADAR MALHOTRA

Managing Director & CEO

Navneet Munot

Nominee

V Srinivasa Rangan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonali Chandak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

Summary

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is the Investment Manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), the largest mutual fund in India, with total AUM of Rs. 4,36,696 Crore as of March 31, 2023. HDFC AMC has a diversified asset class mix across Equity and Fixed Income/Others. It has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising Banks, Independent Financial Advisors and National Distributors. As on 31 March 2023, the Company had more than 75,000 empanelled distribution partners serviced through a total of 228 branches. As at March 31, 2023, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, the Holding Company owned 52.56% of the Companys Equity Share Capital.The Company operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments Limited (SLI). HDFC is one of Indias leading housing finance companies. HDFC group has emerged as a recognized financial conglomerate in India, with presence in housing finance, banking, life and non life insurance, asset management, real estate funds and education finance. Listed companies of the HDFC group include HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and GRUH Finance Limited, which had market capitalizations of US$46.87 billion (Rs. 3,209.38 billion), US$80.19 billion (Rs. 5,490.74 billion), US$13.41 billion (Rs. 918.01 billion) and US$3.25 billion (Rs. 222.47 billion), respectively, as of June 30, 2018
Company FAQs

What is the HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd share price today?

The HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4137.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹88436.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is 40.82 and 13.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹3237.25 and ₹4864 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd?

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.78%, 3 Years at 19.65%, 1 Year at 30.50%, 6 Month at 2.39%, 3 Month at -0.02% and 1 Month at -0.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.51 %
Institutions - 38.47 %
Public - 9.02 %

