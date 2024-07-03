Summary

HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is the Investment Manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), the largest mutual fund in India, with total AUM of Rs. 4,36,696 Crore as of March 31, 2023. HDFC AMC has a diversified asset class mix across Equity and Fixed Income/Others. It has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising Banks, Independent Financial Advisors and National Distributors. As on 31 March 2023, the Company had more than 75,000 empanelled distribution partners serviced through a total of 228 branches. As at March 31, 2023, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, the Holding Company owned 52.56% of the Companys Equity Share Capital.The Company operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments Limited (SLI). HDFC is one of Indias leading housing finance companies. HDFC group has emerged as a recognized financial conglomerate in India, with presence in housing finance, banking, life and non life insurance, asset management, real estate funds and education finance. Listed companies of the HDFC group include HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and GRUH Finance Limited, which had market capitalizations of US$46.87 billion (Rs. 3,209.38 billion), US$80.19 billion (Rs. 5,490.74 billion), US$13.41 billion (Rs. 918.01 billion) and US$3.25 billion (Rs. 222.47 billion), respectively, as of June 30, 2018

