SectorFinance
Open₹4,200
Prev. Close₹4,224.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,072.15
Day's High₹4,238.45
Day's Low₹4,134
52 Week's High₹4,864
52 Week's Low₹3,237.25
Book Value₹386.42
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88,436.51
P/E40.82
EPS103.47
Divi. Yield1.66
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.74
106.71
106.64
106.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,972.33
6,001.7
5,423.4
4,669.7
Net Worth
7,079.07
6,108.41
5,530.04
4,776.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.06
-1.11
-173.36
38.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,584.37
2,166.81
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
2,584.37
2,166.81
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
579.02
315.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Deepak Parekh
Non Executive Director
Renu S Karnad
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhandarkar
Independent Director
Dhruv Kaji
Independent Director
Jairaj Purandare
Independent Director
Parag Shah
Independent Director
ROSHNI NADAR MALHOTRA
Managing Director & CEO
Navneet Munot
Nominee
V Srinivasa Rangan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonali Chandak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
Summary
HDFC Asset Management Company Limited (HDFC AMC) is the Investment Manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), the largest mutual fund in India, with total AUM of Rs. 4,36,696 Crore as of March 31, 2023. HDFC AMC has a diversified asset class mix across Equity and Fixed Income/Others. It has a countrywide network of branches along with a diversified distribution network comprising Banks, Independent Financial Advisors and National Distributors. As on 31 March 2023, the Company had more than 75,000 empanelled distribution partners serviced through a total of 228 branches. As at March 31, 2023, Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, the Holding Company owned 52.56% of the Companys Equity Share Capital.The Company operates as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) and Standard Life Investments Limited (SLI). HDFC is one of Indias leading housing finance companies. HDFC group has emerged as a recognized financial conglomerate in India, with presence in housing finance, banking, life and non life insurance, asset management, real estate funds and education finance. Listed companies of the HDFC group include HDFC Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited and GRUH Finance Limited, which had market capitalizations of US$46.87 billion (Rs. 3,209.38 billion), US$80.19 billion (Rs. 5,490.74 billion), US$13.41 billion (Rs. 918.01 billion) and US$3.25 billion (Rs. 222.47 billion), respectively, as of June 30, 2018
The HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4137.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹88436.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is 40.82 and 13.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is ₹3237.25 and ₹4864 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.78%, 3 Years at 19.65%, 1 Year at 30.50%, 6 Month at 2.39%, 3 Month at -0.02% and 1 Month at -0.79%.
