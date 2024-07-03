iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4,064.8
(-0.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

1,888.94

1,625.86

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,888.94

1,625.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

423.2

218.93

Total Income

2,312.14

1,844.79

Total Expenditure

470.2

419.08

PBIDT

1,841.94

1,425.71

Interest

6.77

7.31

PBDT

1,835.17

1,418.4

Depreciation

38.99

40.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

394.88

315.73

Deferred Tax

-0.55

15.38

Reported Profit After Tax

1,401.85

1,047.2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,401.85

1,047.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,401.85

1,047.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

65.67

49.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

106.74

106.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

97.51

87.68

PBDTM(%)

97.15

87.23

PATM(%)

74.21

64.4

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

