HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
1,888.94
1,625.86
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,888.94
1,625.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
423.2
218.93
Total Income
2,312.14
1,844.79
Total Expenditure
470.2
419.08
PBIDT
1,841.94
1,425.71
Interest
6.77
7.31
PBDT
1,835.17
1,418.4
Depreciation
38.99
40.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
394.88
315.73
Deferred Tax
-0.55
15.38
Reported Profit After Tax
1,401.85
1,047.2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,401.85
1,047.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,401.85
1,047.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
65.67
49.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
106.74
106.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
97.51
87.68
PBDTM(%)
97.15
87.23
PATM(%)
74.21
64.4
