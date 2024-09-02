HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
106.74
106.71
106.64
106.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,972.33
6,001.7
5,423.4
4,669.7
Net Worth
7,079.07
6,108.41
5,530.04
4,776.18
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
164.76
149.07
116.73
73.7
Total Liabilities
7,243.83
6,257.48
5,646.77
4,849.88
Fixed Assets
152.17
152.61
135.56
154.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,190.03
6,079.16
5,570.23
4,753.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
49.2
48.3
41.39
41.57
Networking Capital
-158.74
-26.6
-108.48
-101.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
93.27
183.74
74.53
79.91
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
110.91
117.01
91.98
104.79
Sundry Creditors
-38.79
-34.38
-29.24
-25.88
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-324.13
-292.97
-245.75
-260.51
Cash
11.17
4.01
8.07
2.35
Total Assets
7,243.83
6,257.48
5,646.77
4,849.88
