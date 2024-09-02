HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.06
-1.11
-173.36
38.22
Other operating items
Operating
-1.06
-1.11
-173.36
38.22
Capital expenditure
-40.24
23.52
100.56
8.89
Free cash flow
-41.31
22.41
-72.8
47.11
Equity raised
10,093.26
8,592.64
5,401.86
2,755.38
Investing
816.98
808.74
2,707.85
250.87
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
231.54
Net in cash
10,868.93
9,423.79
8,036.91
3,284.9
