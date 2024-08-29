iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Option Chain

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Option Chain

3,847.05
(-2.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
3000%₹1,1730%3,300₹0.250%20,8500%
--3,400₹0.05-90%3,3000%
--3,500₹0.1-71.42%4,950-21.42%
3,1500%₹432.70%3,600₹0.05-91.66%8,700-4.91%
2,2500%₹315.4-0.26%3,700₹0.05-75%11,8500%
7500%₹358.650%3,750₹1.050%2,2500%
2,1000%₹6730%3,800₹0.05-88.88%15,750-6.25%
1,6500%₹350.30%3,850₹0.20%4,5000%
2,7000%₹56017.64%3,900₹0.05-66.66%19,200-13.51%
1,5000%₹4600%3,950₹0.05-98.87%8,4000%
12,3000%₹450.05-4.44%4,000₹0.05-87.5%26,850-13.10%
3,6000%₹4210%4,050₹0.05-95%8,850-10.60%
44,100-4.23%₹340-7.1%4,100₹0.05-80%18,150-9.70%
14,5500%₹290-17.14%4,150₹0.45-35.71%11,400-9.52%
39,150-13.28%₹240.7-11.18%4,200₹0.05-93.75%47,250-14.86%
15,750-5.40%₹180-18.12%4,250₹0.3-68.42%21,450-8.91%
34,050-14.01%₹155-8.5%4,300₹0.05-95.65%26,400-36%
12,000-4.76%₹95-25.75%4,350₹0.15-91.42%15,750-11.76%
19,200-30.81%₹45.5-38.55%4,400₹0.2-93.22%28,800-30.68%
21,150-15.06%₹0.05-99.83%4,450₹0.05-99.5%20,250-38.63%
25,200-28.81%₹0.1-99.3%4,500₹55.0529.37%11,400-10.58%
22,200-16.85%₹0.1-98.76%4,550₹114.9530.92%3,0000%
52,650-27.47%₹0.05-98.71%4,600₹163.0518.23%3,150-12.5%
26,100-5.43%₹0.25-91.66%4,650--
18,300-2.4%₹0.1-94.44%4,700₹571.30%7500%
25,350-11.97%₹0.05-50%4,800--
1,800-7.69%₹0.3-53.84%4,900--
00%₹0.30%5,000--

HDFC AMC: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 2nd September 2024

2 Sep 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.

Read More

