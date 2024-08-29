Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|3000%
|₹1,1730%
|3,300
|₹0.250%
|20,8500%
|-
|-
|3,400
|₹0.05-90%
|3,3000%
|-
|-
|3,500
|₹0.1-71.42%
|4,950-21.42%
|3,1500%
|₹432.70%
|3,600
|₹0.05-91.66%
|8,700-4.91%
|2,2500%
|₹315.4-0.26%
|3,700
|₹0.05-75%
|11,8500%
|7500%
|₹358.650%
|3,750
|₹1.050%
|2,2500%
|2,1000%
|₹6730%
|3,800
|₹0.05-88.88%
|15,750-6.25%
|1,6500%
|₹350.30%
|3,850
|₹0.20%
|4,5000%
|2,7000%
|₹56017.64%
|3,900
|₹0.05-66.66%
|19,200-13.51%
|1,5000%
|₹4600%
|3,950
|₹0.05-98.87%
|8,4000%
|12,3000%
|₹450.05-4.44%
|4,000
|₹0.05-87.5%
|26,850-13.10%
|3,6000%
|₹4210%
|4,050
|₹0.05-95%
|8,850-10.60%
|44,100-4.23%
|₹340-7.1%
|4,100
|₹0.05-80%
|18,150-9.70%
|14,5500%
|₹290-17.14%
|4,150
|₹0.45-35.71%
|11,400-9.52%
|39,150-13.28%
|₹240.7-11.18%
|4,200
|₹0.05-93.75%
|47,250-14.86%
|15,750-5.40%
|₹180-18.12%
|4,250
|₹0.3-68.42%
|21,450-8.91%
|34,050-14.01%
|₹155-8.5%
|4,300
|₹0.05-95.65%
|26,400-36%
|12,000-4.76%
|₹95-25.75%
|4,350
|₹0.15-91.42%
|15,750-11.76%
|19,200-30.81%
|₹45.5-38.55%
|4,400
|₹0.2-93.22%
|28,800-30.68%
|21,150-15.06%
|₹0.05-99.83%
|4,450
|₹0.05-99.5%
|20,250-38.63%
|25,200-28.81%
|₹0.1-99.3%
|4,500
|₹55.0529.37%
|11,400-10.58%
|22,200-16.85%
|₹0.1-98.76%
|4,550
|₹114.9530.92%
|3,0000%
|52,650-27.47%
|₹0.05-98.71%
|4,600
|₹163.0518.23%
|3,150-12.5%
|26,100-5.43%
|₹0.25-91.66%
|4,650
|-
|-
|18,300-2.4%
|₹0.1-94.44%
|4,700
|₹571.30%
|7500%
|25,350-11.97%
|₹0.05-50%
|4,800
|-
|-
|1,800-7.69%
|₹0.3-53.84%
|4,900
|-
|-
|00%
|₹0.30%
|5,000
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oil India, MOIL, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, etc.Read More
