|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
52.48%
52.51%
52.52%
52.54%
52.54%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
38.36%
38.46%
38.27%
38.38%
37.49%
Non-Institutions
9.15%
9.01%
9.2%
9.07%
9.95%
Total Non-Promoter
47.51%
47.48%
47.47%
47.45%
47.45%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
