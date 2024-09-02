iifl-logo-icon 1
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd Shareholding Pattern

3,847.05
(-2.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

52.48%

52.51%

52.52%

52.54%

52.54%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

38.36%

38.46%

38.27%

38.38%

37.49%

Non-Institutions

9.15%

9.01%

9.2%

9.07%

9.95%

Total Non-Promoter

47.51%

47.48%

47.47%

47.45%

47.45%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.48%

Non-Promoter- 38.36%

Institutions: 38.36%

Non-Institutions: 9.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Whatsapp
QUICKLINKS FOR HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd

